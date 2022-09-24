LOWELL – Brian Aylward has preached every game and every season, that everyone who dresses for a varsity game must be physically and mentally ready in case their number gets called.
On Friday night, that happened more often than not, between Alex Arbogast on a college recruiting trip for track and other kids who were previously out with injuries or suffered set backs during the game, the Tewksbury coaching staff had to rely on a whole number of different kids to play, and play well in order to defeat a tough, rugged Lowell team.
Behind tremendous team defense and a strong balance on offense, the Redmen prevailed with a 27-7 win over the Red Raiders, in an extremely physical game played at Cawley Stadium.
Tewksbury is now 2-0 on the season and will play yet another non-league game this Friday at home against Belmont (7 pm), while, Lowell fell to 0-2 with losses to MVC Small School teams Billerica and now Tewksbury.
“We had a handful of guys who came into the this game probably not thinking that they were going to a play a down or two, or maybe a little on special teams, that were forced into duty because of injuries that we took on, so that's a tribute to their focus and paying attention when they're not getting reps,” said Aylward. “We always talk about taking mental reps. Somebody may be out there doing it, but you have to take that mental rep because your time is coming. You're close. And that paid off big-time tonight. Cam Kearney making the big (interception) and Mason Veits is another sophomore who we had to get in there as a receiver (are two examples). We have some other guys too.”
In the team's season opening win over Danvers, Arbogast ran wild in the fourth quarter as part of his 225-yard, four touchdown night. He was at West Point for a recruiting trip, meaning others in the backfield had to step up. On top of that an in-game injury to two-way player Colby Flahive paved for the way for younger guys to get there and get a taste of the varsity action.
Certainly some of the younger players coming through was one of the many highlights of the game. Offensively, quarterback Vincent Ciancio had a terrific game, including completing 7-of-12 passes for 267 yards with a pair of touchdowns, but he also threw a pair of picks.
While all that would be the headliners for any other game, it wasn't. The team's defense was nearly spectacular, especially against the run. Tewksbury had a combined four QB sacks and eight additional tackles for loss of yards. Lowell finished the night with 21 carries for minus 27 yards and has just five carries of positive yards all night.
“I'm real happy with the defense and really happy with their discipline,” said Aylward. “I thought Luke Shaw caused a lot of havoc again tonight. Sean Hirtle plays hard on both sides of the ball and he's a big part of what we do. Manny Mengata for a young kid has done some great things. He's only going to get better because he's very coachable and he works so hard.
“Defensively, all of those guys compliment each other and work together. Those are the best defenses, the best defenses are when you have eleven guys who are all on the same page, all communicating and we have shown that we have done that better in the first two games here than a lot of times than we did last year.”
In the end, Mengata, Shaw, Paxson Green and Hirtle each had a QB sack and then Mengata, Hunter Johnson and Shaw each had two tackles for negative yards, while Green and Hirtle had one each.
While the defense did its part to succeed, so did the offense. The game was scoreless until 2:58 left in the first quarter. Tewksbury got the ball back after forcing Lowell to punt, and after a three-yard gain by Hirtle, Ciancio tossed a short one to his left to a wide open Johnson on a perfectly executed screen. Johnson (68 rushing yards and 95 receiving yards) quickly darted up the field, before cutting to the middle and then extending that to the far opposite side of the field, going untouched for an 85-yard TD pass – the first of Ciancio's career. Freshman Jackson Feudo booted the PAT.
Lowell's offense came on the field and four plays later were able to move the ball to the Tewksbury 36. Now with first-and-ten, they went to the air but junior Braydon Aylward broke it up. On the play, Lowell was called for a facemask penalty, pushing the ball back 15 yards. Green then followed with a QB sack pushing the ball back nine more yards and then an incomplete pass on third-and-34 forced Lowell to punt.
Tewksbury followed with a three-and-out and the Red Raiders took over on their own 35 with 8:13 left in the first half.
From there, Lowell put together several short gains, on top of a 15-yard Tewksbury penalty, moving the ball to the Tewksbury 34. On first-and-ten, receiver Ryan Conley caught a beautiful over the shoulder catch and cruised into the end zone for a 34-yard score. The kick was good and the game was tied up at 7-7.
“We just have to be disciplined. We have to continue to clean up stuff. The self-inflicting wounds are still hurting us. (At the same time) their quarterback did some smart things with the snap count and (Lowell) did some pretty good things,” said Aylward. “They threw the ball good. I knew that we just couldn't pin our ears back and go after them. Certain formations we kind of did that.”
Tewksbury came right back, putting together an 8-play, 73-yard drive, mostly with a ground attack. Johnson got a bunch of those carries including a 20-yarder, Hirtle got one, and Ciancio did connect with senior tight end Blake Ryder for a 19-yard completion. All of that set-up Ciancio's first varsity rushing TD as he went to his right on a broken play to score form a yard out, making it 14-7 with 2:08 left in the half.
Two plays into the third quarter, Lowell's Aidan Milinazzo made a great play intercepting his second pass on the night and he returned it to the Redmen 5. But the Red Raiders couldn't take advantage of the great field position as Johnson and Hirtle came up with QB sacks and a third down incomplete pass negated any chance of another touchdown.
After Hirtle's sack put the Redmen's offense back on the field, it took just three plays before Ciancio chucked a long throw to the left side to senior wide out Michael Sullivan. He made the catch in traffic, and outraced three defenders across the field and into the end zone for what turned out to be a 93-yard TD. Lowell was penalized on the PAT kick try so the Redmen went for two but the rush fell short.
“Those (two plays, the 85-yarder and the 93-yarder) were good execution. We had a couple of other things that I think we mis-executed on. (Milinazzo) made a really good play on that pick. That's the thing is we have a sophomore quarterback (in Ciancio) and that's a tough deal so he's going to be learning on the fly. He didn't repeat things from last week. We worked on snaps all week and we didn't have any exchange problems like we did last week, against better, quick guys tonight in the attack from the 'A' gap. So their work is validated by the performance. That was good to see.”
The score remained 20-7 until midway through the fourth. After Tewksbury went to the back of tricks with a double pass attempt with Sullivan fall incomplete, two plays later Ryder pounced on a fumbled snap giving the Redmen the ball again. Five players later – on top of three combined penalties – Tewksbury scored with Johnson getting his second of the day, this one on a 2-yard run and Feudo's kick ended the game's scoring coming with 3:24 left in the game.
“We have some stuff that we knew to work on and these kids are out here practicing every day and working hard. They just have to be ready for next-man up mentality,” said Aylward. “The kids who were in that position tonight made believers out of those kids that it can happen sooner than they think, so we're just fortunate that we can get out of here with the win.”
AYLWARD REACHES NEW MILESTONE
The win gave Tewksbury its second of the season and head coach Brian Aylward his 175th of his career. Now in his 25th season, his current record is 175-102-1.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with so many great kids and coaches over the years in a community that supports athletics at TMHS. Right now just focused on Belmont,” said the humbled Aylward.
