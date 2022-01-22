BOSTON – Knowing that eleven of her athletes came through with personal bests in the team's final Merrimack Valley Conference Dual Meet series, Tewksbury Memorial High School first-year boys track coach Lauren Polimeno was absolutely thrilled, knowing that the members of the team continue to take giant steps forward.
“(Last Wednesday was an amazing meet,” she said as Tewksbury split, beating Dracut 42-40 and losing to Lawrence 65-30 to finish the dual meet season with a 5-5 record. “The majority of the boys competing had either lifetime personal bests or seasonal personal bests.
“At this point in the season, that is what the coaches are hoping for, so very exciting that it happened. All the athletes competing yesterday have been working hard all season especially through these tough times. Those who did not see personal bests have been putting in the work and I trust that they will see them soon. I am so grateful to be coaching such a great team.”
Tewksbury had four individuals place in the top ten in their respective events – the team competes against the entire league but team scores are kept against those that you are matched up. The top one belonged to junior Alex Arbogast, who switched out his familiar 55-meter dash to take second in the 300-meters with a personal best time of 36.85 seconds.
“That was quite impressive for not racing the event that often,” said Polimeno.
Will Eskenas finished with his personal record time of 2:48.65 to finish seventh in the 1,000 meters. In the mile, Nick Alvarado also had a personal best as he was ninth at 4:48.89. Kyle Adams was ninth in the shot put throwing 38-03 and then was 39th in the 300 with a time of 42.10 seconds.
The last top-10 performance came from the 4x200 relay team of Tyler Trodden, Alex Naghibi, Shea Moynihan and Willow Trodden, who came in ninth with a collective time of 1:46.56. Willow Trodden was also 12th in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.39 seconds and 19th in the long jump at 16-03.50. Tyler Trodden was also 19th in the long hump at 16-03.50 and 22nd in the 55-meter dash at 7.33 seconds. Naghibi was also 42nd in the dash at 7.67 seconds with Moynihan right behind him taking 44th at 7.83 seconds. Also competing in that event was Robert Branchaud, who was 40th at 7.61 seconds.
In the 300, Will Humphrey was 18th at 39.91 seconds. It was the first time that he had run under 40 seconds, thus an obvious personal record. He was also 36th in the shot put throwing 25-04.50. Also in the 300, Travis Cohen was 50th at 43.00 seconds and Nathan Laboy was 51st at a personal best time of 43.44.
Drew Rennell got things going in the right direction in the 600-meters finishing 24th at 1:39.56.
“Not only has he gotten himself back to an equivalent level of fitness as before his (off-season) surgery, but has gotten faster, having a personal best,” said Polimeno.
Finishing behind him included Mario Ruiz Perez, who was 30th at 1:42.41, Austin Manetta, who was 34th at 1:44.55 and Deven Ricci, who was 42nd at 1:58.93. For Ruiz Perez and Manetta, their times were personal bests.
In the 1,000 meters, Evan Festa was 25th at 3:11.44 and Njila Lantum was 26th at 3:12.06 and both of them had personal bests. In the mile, Tristan Leslie was 32nd at 5:30.29 and in the two-mile Ben Sharpe was 12th at 12:27.40.
Finally in the shot put, Eric Impink was 23rd at 33-08.50 and Anthony Naghibi was 25th at 33-07.50.
This past Saturday, four members of the team participated in the Northeast Invitational. Arbogast was third in the 200-meters at 23.06 seconds. Willow Trodden finished tenth in the triple jump at 34-08.50. Both Eskenas and Alvarado competed in the 400 and 800. Eskenas was 27th in the 800 at 2:12.00 and 46th in the 400 at 59.50 and Alvarado was 26th in the 800 at 2:11.36 and 61st in the 400 at 1:05.95.
Tewksbury will be back in action on Saturday morning competing in the Division 4 state relay meet to be held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
