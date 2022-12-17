TEWKSBURY – No matter the sport, if you play in the Merrimack Valley Conference and have inexperienced players at the varsity level, you're going to take your lumps.
Certainly the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Basketball team did a year ago. The Redmen finished 3-17 on the season, but the good part of that tough season was so many players got experience, while the team never threw in the towel despite the record.
Now entering this season, the Redmen not only have the bulk of last year's team returning, but through the tryouts, scrimmages and Friday's opening loss, it's clearly evident how far the individuals and this team have come over a 12-month period.
“I think we have had a productive pre-season. A lot of our guys have taken steps forward in terms of their physical abilities, their skill-sets and commitment, which has our staff pretty excited about,” said second-year head coach Steve Boudreau. “Our off-season in terms of the summer and the fall, I was glad to see that we got some successful results than maybe in the past few years. I expect our players to be confident as we head into this season.”
Last year, Tewksbury struggled with pressure, which in turn led to a number of turnovers, and easy baskets for the opposition. Boudreau thinks that's one area where the team has vastly improved.
“Our backcourt players have improved their ballhandling skills, which I think will help alleviate some pressure and which will help us get more high percentage shot opportunities on the offensive end,” said Boudreau.
The back court will consist of junior AJ Seney, freshman Johnny Sullivan and senior tri-captain Brian Carleton, who in Friday's loss to Masconomet, single-handily got the team back in it draining five treys, including four in the last quarter.
On the wing, Tewksbury will see a combination of seniors Michael Sullivan, Evan Mendonca, tri-captain Romyn Lorick and Colin Caggiano, as well as juniors Kyle Cummings and Kenny Nguyen. On Friday, Cummings came off the bench and scored 11 first half points.
In the four and five spots, Tewksbury has some decent size and experience, as well as a lot of potential with seniors Ryan Cuvier (6-3), and Gustavo Rodrigues (6-3) and junior Luke Montejo (6-5).
“Ryan has transformed his game and he can score at all three levels – at the rim, from mid-range and from the three-point (line). And that's a credit to him,” said Boudreau. “Luke has done the same and he'll probably be more of an inside presence, that a perimeter presence, but he has the ability to step out and shoot the three now.
“Gustavo is new to our program. He had a knee injury as a sophomore, and now he's healthy. We've been encouraged with what we have seen from him. He's a big, strong body.”
With several options inside, Boudreau was asked if the team would take advantage of that.
“Offensively, our approach will be more versatile. It'll be a combination of moving the basketball, looking for great shots, getting the ball inside and creating more close outs for the opposition. I think we will be able to come at you in a variety of ways,” he said.
Tewksbury will once again compete in the MVC Small School Division along with Methuen, Haverhill, Billerica, Chelmsford (the first battle will come at the Christmas Tournament which will count as a league game) and Dracut, who they'll face two times each.
“The MVC Small School is up for grabs. Methuen and Haverhill are obviously extremely physical, talented and tough,” said Boudreau. “Billerica has a lot of perimeter players that can hurt you from the outside, Chelmsford re-loaded and Dracut brings back primarily a new team and a new coach, but they are going to play extremely hard and extremely fast. Bottom line is any time we play an MVC opponent, we're going to have to be at our best to win.”
In the large school, the Redmen will cross-over and face Lawrence, Lowell, North Andover, Central Catholic and Andover one time each.
In addition to that are five non-league games. Besides Masco, Tewksbury will face either Burlington or Malden in the second round of the Christmas Tournament, and then have single games with Shawsheen Tech, North Middlesex and Waltham.
“Our guys have worked extremely hard, individually and collectively so I'm really encouraged with where we are at,” said Boudreau. "So far this group has been extremely competitive and engaged in our first handful of practices. It is clear our players have made improvements to their skill sets this off-season. We look forward to getting the opportunity to compete against excellent competition in the Merrimack Valley Conference."
