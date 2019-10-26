TEWKSBURY — The week began with a downer of a loss to Haverhill, but it has been pure fun ever since for the Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team.
After the loss on Wednesday, the Redmen hosted Bedford on Thursday for their annual Dig Pink fundraiser for breast cancer research. Along with the baked goods, raffles for prizes, including a Dig Pink blanket, and a 50-50 drawing for straight up cash, Tewksbury cashed in with a straight set victory.
The Redmen won again in straight sets on Friday at Dracut, before celebrating Senior Night on Monday with a 3-1 triumph over Lowell, improving their record to 11-4.
Tewksbury was hoping to stay alive for a share of the Merrimack Valley Conference Small title when it ventured to Haverhill, but the Hillies had other ideas in a 3-0 victory.
The highlight of the day was the first set, which the Redmen came close to taking before yielding it to Haverhill, 25-23.
It was a really good game, back and forth through the entire thing,” said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. “We were aggressive and it was awesome to watch.”
The next two sets were only awesome to watch if you were a member of Hillie Nation. Tewksbury was taken out of its game while falling 25-14 and 25-13.
“We totally imploded, stopped talking and stopped executing,” said Luppi. “We were trying but we hit a lot of balls out, made serving errors, just totally lost control, and it carried on into the third set.”
Alexa Harrington had 16 assists, two aces and two digs. Alli Wild had 13 kills, two aces and one dig. Katie Cueva had four kills, Emily Butler had five digs, and Carinna Barron had seven digs.
“We didn’t put up many numbers against Haverhill,” said Luppi. “We just didn’t play well, at all. They (Hillies) didn’t make many mistakes, which didn’t give us time to calm down from our mistakes. It’s a game we can grow and learn from.”
The Redmen were a little hungover from the trouncing at Haverhill in the first set the following day against the Buccaneers. Perhaps it was that and the confusion where everyone on both teams were wearing identical Dig Pink uniform jerseys. Either way, Tewksbury survived that first game, 25-23.
“It took us a little while to settle in,” said Luppi. “We weren’t our typical aggressive selves; swinging big, diving for things. We were just more timid, and that is why I think it was closer.”
The second set the Redmen returned to form, expressing themselves with an 8-0 run to start. Tewksbury won that set 25-13, and the third set, 25-16.
Alexa Harrington had 23 assists and four digs. Alli Wild had 15 kills and four digs. Katie Cueva had seven kills.
Emily Butler had nine digs and four aces, Gianna Bourassa had six digs, and Carinna Barron had five digs. Emma Demos had a kill and two aces, Lizzy Taggart had an ace and a solo block.
The Redmen continued their winning ways on Friday at Dracut, completing another season series sweep with a straight set win, 25-15, 25-9, 25-11.
Alexa Harrington had 29 assists and three aces. Alli Wild 17 kills and four digs. Katie Cueva had eight kills and four digs. Maddie Cueva had two digs and two aces, and Becca DeFrancesco had two kills.
Defensively, Carinna Barron had ten digs, Emily Butler had five digs (and two aces) and Gianna Bourassa had four digs.
The Lowell match on Monday was made more interesting because it was also Senior Night for the Redmen. Thus, Luppi went with an all-senior starting lineup in the first set, which went extremely well as Tewksbury romped, 25-8.
Luppi tried it again in the second set and this time it did not go so well. Lowell figured some things out, Tewksbury lost its cohesiveness and the Red Raiders rallied to take the second set, 25-20.
“The first set was fun, and you could see they were riding on a high,” said Luppi. “That was cool, and nice to see, but in the second set the honeymoon was over and all that went away. But it was really nice seeing them all play together. They were so excited, which was awesome.”
Tewksbury went back to its regular starting lineup and rolled in the third set, 25-8, before the Warriors made it interesting in the fourth, making the Redmen work all the way through before the home team prevailed, 26-24, and the match, 3-1.
“In the sets where we won by a lot, Lowell made a lot of mistakes, and we did a good job of not making mistakes” said Luppi, whose team was 12-4 after Monday’s victory. “We didn’t necessarily play amazingly, but the girls kept the ball on the court, we didn’t serve out so they didn’t get any of our points.”
Alexa Harrington amassed 41 assists, and three digs, while Alli Wild had a 20-10, double-double with 27 kills and ten digs, not to mention five service aces. Katie Cueva had eight kills, Lizzy Taggart had five kills, and Emma Demos four kills, along with three aces.
Emily Butler made the most of her start at libero, coming up with 22 digs, while Gianna Bourassa had five digs.
