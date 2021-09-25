TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team closed out a productive week with a 3-0 shutout of Lawrence, with the Redmen winning all three sets, decisively, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12.
Tewksbury is now 4-1 on the season, its first loss coming against North Andover on Wednesday, followed by a five-set battle royal victory at Methuen on Thursday.
"Overall we played well, we served in the court, which is huge for us since we've been struggling with serve the last few games," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. "It was awesome to watch our players go back there at the line and get a bunch of points off serve."
The Lancers got off to a slow start as they had trouble returning the opening serves of Redmen co-captain Maddie Cueva. After a timeout at 8-0, Lawrence got its first two points, but the damage was done. Tewksbury got the lead up to 10 (13-3) and then 12 (17-5) before the teams traded points until it was over at 25-16.
The Lancers were more competitive in the early stages of the second game, but a 9-0 service run by Chloe Burns took an 8-6 lead and expanded it to 17-6. It was 19-11 when junior libero Carrina Barron closed it out with a 6-0 service run.
"We also talked about moving our sets around, and we did a great job with that," said Luppi. "We got our outsides going, our middles, our right sides got some swings, so what we set out to do we did, which is awesome."
It was more of the same in the third game, this time it was a Barron 8-0 service run that helped the Redmen build a 15-2 lead before Tewksbury cruised from there.
Maddie Cueva was not only strong with her serves (10 aces), she was really strong with her swings, putting down one well-placed winner after another, especially at times when Lawrence might have been thinking about a comeback.
"Maddie really stepped up today, which was awesome to see," said Luppi. "We had told her you have to get those serves in today and she did a phenomenal job on those runs, and I think the confidence carried over to her hitting, and she was able to get some kills there."
Setter Kiley Kennedy had 26 assists, Maddie Cueva had eight kills, twin sister and co-captain Katie Cueva had six kills and middle blocker Vanessa Green had five kills. Carinna Barron had five aces and nine digs. Katie Cueva had seven digs, Maddie Cueva had six digs.
The week began with the first loss of the season against an always-tough North Andover team. The Scarlet Knights came at the Redmen in waves as part of a 3-1 victory at Romano Court, 25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19.
Tewksbury was up 9-4 in the first game on seven points off Barron's serves when North Andover answered with a 7-0 run of its own to take an 11-9 lead. The Knights controlled the rest of the game to win, 25-16. North Andover dominated the second game, leading at one point, 18-5, before finishing it up, 25-13.
"We struggled with serving and serve-receive, which affected our entire performance," said Luppi. "Because the pass wasn't there, we weren't able to effectively run our offense."
Tewksbury showed its resilience and toughness by refusing to quit, battling its way to 25-23 victory in game three. The Redmen were up 18-16 in the fourth game before North Andover closed out the match with a 9-1 run, 25-19.
Kennedy had ten assists, Maddie Cueva had five kills, and Tori Rowe had four kills. McKayla Conley had three blocks, while libero Barron had four aces and 15 digs.
The Redmen bounced back the next day and showed they can go the distance, too, outlasting host Methuen, 3-2.
The Rangers made it clear in game one they were not there to accommodate the Redmen on the court, taking a 17-13 lead in game one. Tewksbury fought back to tie it at 17, and it was back and forth until a Katie Cueva kill provided the winning point, 25-23.
Methuen turned the tables in the second game, capturing it, 25-18, before Tewksbury regained the upper hand with a 25-19 win in the third game to take a 2-1 lead in games played.
Back and forth it went until the Redmen won the match at last, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-7.
"The girls worked really hard this game," said Luppi. "They stayed competitive and tough, even during moments when our serve-receive started to waver."
Kiley Kennedy had a season-high 35 assists. Katie Cueva (16 kills) and Maddie Cueva (15 kills) were a dynamic duo at outside hitter, and Barron was amazing on defense, and had four aces and 22 digs.
"Overall I was happy with their performance and their spirit throughout the match," said Luppi.
The Redmen have the rest of the week off to fine-tune their game in practice, before returning on Monday (5:30 p.m.) for a road match against Haverhill, at Haverhill High Gym.
