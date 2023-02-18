BOSTON – Although he stumbled out of the starting blocks and still won the preliminary heat, Alex Arbogast wasn't quite comfortable before he headed into the finals of the 55-meter dash to defend his title from last year at Friday’s Merrimack Valley Conference Track-and-Field Championship Meet held at the New Balance Facility.
"I used those blocks maybe once or twice. They are like Pro-College Blocks so obviously that's expected to have at this track but we don't have those things to prepare with at practice," he said. "I did a bunch of block starts over there back where the practice track area is and I just wasn't comfortable.
“I was lucky to have the preliminary race because I made that hiccup and then I could adjust to that. I knew I had to save my energy so towards the end of the line I let up a bit. After that hiccup, I was able to ge back up (fully) and just remained up."
Before his lined-up for the final race, he did a little sidework, which he thinks helped him emerge as the two-time league champion, with a time of 6.51 seconds.
"In between the break before the final, I went over to the practice track again and I didn't do any starts but I worked myself into a position that I thought could work for me really well," he explained. "Then I pushed out of the blocks so fast and hard in the final."
Indeed he did, and the rest of the field watched him soar past the finish line in first place.
"Right off of the bat everyone was in my peripherals, so I knew that I just had to keep it going. After that I felt like I had (already) won the race despite how short it is. I just tried to remain strong, fast and powerful before transitioning," said the reigning Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year. "I have some trouble being able to transition into my top speed in the dash because it's such a short race. It’s always tough knowing when to do it because your body is going to do it but sometimes I don't let it happen.
“I did transition and I got to a good top speed. I'm glad I won but I'm a little upset because I was two one-hundredths of a second off from qualifying for the championship nationals, so I think it'll come at states like it did last year.”
While disappointed with that, he was excited that he made it through some rough patches.
"It's tough mentally right now knowing I'm going to run these events the next four years. With the championship meets here, I'm just so excited and want to keep that going."
Head coach Fran Cusick watched Arbogast stumble in that preliminary race but wasn't really too concerned.
"In the preliminary race, Alex ran solid but he stumbled out of the blocks a bit, but in the finals, his start was fantastic. He just flew out of those blocks and ran really well. He's putting himself now into a good position for divisionals and all-states," said the coach.
Arbogast said that this indoor season has been tough on him with several mental blocks, especially with the 300. He was the league champion in that event last year as well, and really didn't run it that much throughout the dual meet season.
"It took a lot of mental stuff to get myself to do it this year because I really wanted to concentrate on the 55-meter dash and the long jump. We didn't end up doing a lot of the long jump due to practicing inside," he said. "I was supposed to run the 300 but I just had such a bad anxiety attack performing it earlier in the season that I didn't show up to the race. I just felt so sick about it. I had a good talk about it with Coach (Jill) Paige and we got myself in a better position to do it for the league meet."
He did line up for the 300 on Friday and although he didn't win and took third with a time of 36.48, he was extremely happy with the results.
"I executed it perfectly. Usually I feel like crap afterwards and I didn't and we were all just really proud of how I executed the race," he said. "With the championship on the line and me trying to defend my title from last year, there should have been a lot more pressure, but with what I have done, growing so much this season, I was able to execute the race pretty well. I fought all the way until the end. I knew that I was going up against a great heat.
“I think I had first place up until the last fifty meters, and I started in lane two, so that's really hard to get because you are so far away, especially at a track like this."
As soon as he crossed the finish line, Arbogast said a big weight was lifted off of his shoulders.
"It wasn't (just) a mental thing, which I'm proud of. It was more of a physicality thing of me giving out. My head going out too fast and I had to remember that it wasn't for winning, but for training. My body just kind of shut down, so I'm just lucky to have a personal record in that race and placing third against a stacked field of runners just feels amazing," he said.
Added Cusick, "He came back in the 300 to take third, which is not his favorite event. He gave it the old college try and went after it. He did well and it was a personal record."
