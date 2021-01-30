BILLERICA - There will no doubt be tougher games this season for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team than their two games this past week against a rebuilding Nashoba Tech team, but there is also no doubt that they are playing at the top of their game at the moment.
The Rams swept the two game set against the Vikings, with an 11-1 win at the Hallenborg Pavilion last Thursday before following that up with a 9-0 win at the Chelmsford Forum on Saturday.
Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker knows things will get tougher for his team this season, but he can't help but be pleased with how they are playing at the moment.
"I am happy. Most of all I am happy that the kids are getting to play, particularly the seniors," Baker said. "I had a lot of young guys getting time, but my upperclassmen led the way. It is a disappointing season with nothing to really play for, but at least we are playing and the kids are having fun while competing."
In Thursday's game, the Rams took control almost immediately, when senior forward Aidan Sullivan scored just 59 seconds into the game off an assist from sophomore forward Nick Calouro of Tewksbury to give the Rams an early 1-0 lead.
The score remained for a few minutes, until that way until the Rams scored five goals in just over four minutes to blow the game open. Junior defenseman Tom Sampson started the flurry with 11:14 left, with a brilliant unassisted goalie, beating both the defenseman and the goalie with some slick moves.
He was followed in short order with goals by freshman Chase Darcey, senior forward Sean Murphy of Tewksbury sophomore defenseman Kevin Ackerly of Wilmington and finally senior forward Anthony Papa with 7:12 left in the period to give the Rams a 6-0 lead at the end of the first.
"We came out great and took control. We had a sloppy second period, but came out and played as a team in the third," Baker said. "Overall, I was happy with the way we played. We definitely have the ability to score, from the seniors all the way down to the freshmen. I just hope that it continues and they do not get over confident. We get our success from working hard."
Senior goalie Jared Palmer of Tewksbury picked up the win in net for the Rams, with Wilmington junior Tom Dalton taking over between the pipes in the third period. Palmer also picked up the win on Saturday, with sophomore Aiden MacLeod taking over in the third period of that one.
On Saturday, the Rams rolled to another impressive win, this time getting a pair of goals each from Sullivan and Murphy, while Papa, Ackerly, Brady Darcey, Chase Darcey and junior Quinn Fallon each added individual tallies. It was Fallon's first varsity goal of his career, and he also added two assists on the day.
Other assists on the day went to Sullivan, Papa, Ackerly, Ryan Dusablon and Derek Nazzaro.
The Rams will be in action again on Thursday night when they host Essex Tech at the Hallenborg, with a 7:00 pm faceoff. They will then be off until the following Thursday, February 4, when they take on CAC rival Northeast at the Hallenborg for another 7:00 pm faceoff.
