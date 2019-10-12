CHELMSFORD — The Tewksbury Memorial High School field hockey team was busy this past week, playing three games and coming away with four points, and important points.
Tewksbury took care of business with a 4-0 win over Lawrence last Wednesday and then topped Dracut for the second time this season on Friday by a 1-0 score, before falling to an extremely talented Chelmsford team, 6-2, on Monday night.
The 2-1 week puts the Redmen at 6-5 on the season and the team needs six points (three wins or two wins and two ties) in its last seven games in order to qualify for the state tournament for the second straight year under coach Jordan Russell.
The busy week started with Lawrence, which was also the "Play for the Cure" game, in honor of former player Meghan McCarthy. Tewksbury had to play without its goalie Brianna Gagnon, who was ill, so captains Tori Schille and Ryan Quinn split a half each in the cage.
"Both teams played strong defense in the rain, and we broke in two substitute goal keepers. Both senior captains stepped up to replace an ill Brianna Gagnon. We are proud of Tori and Ryan for stepping up, but we are excited to see them back on the field on Friday," said Russell.
Scoring the goals for the Redmen were MacKenzie Dawson, Alexis Raymond, Ehyvong Phalla and Morgan Woodman.
Two days later, Tewksbury took a short trip to Dracut and played on the Middies' grass field for the final time before the new field is completed. Quinn scored the lone goal of the game on an assist from Garland, while Gagnon was back and recorded the shut out.
On Monday night, Tewksbury fell to Chelmsford, 6-2. At the half, the Redmen were down 3-2, but the Lions broke it open with three more in the second half. Woodman scored on an assist from Quinn, who then scored the second goal on a helper from Olivia Burns.
Tewksbury faced Lowell on Wednesday with results not available as of presstime. This is a huge contest for the Redmen, who defeated the pesky Red Raiders earlier this season, but desperately need the points with tough matches upcoming with Auburn, Andover, North Andover and Methuen. Before and after that tough four game stretch are games against Haverhill and Wilmington, so Tewksbury will need to get Lowell to have any kind of chance of making it to the tournament.
The scheduled game against Auburn for Friday has been pushed back to Thursday, October 17th, so after the game with Lowell, the Redmen are off until the 16th with the trip to Haverhill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.