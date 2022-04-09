TEWKSBURY – It was such a memorable season.
The 2021 Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team was the story last spring.
The Redmen had gone from a 4-16 record in 2019 and after 2020 was cancelled, the girls captured everyone's hearts by finishing 13-5 in the abbreviated season, which included three state tournament wins, two of them dramatic, before falling in the Division 2 North Sectional Final to Danvers and becoming one of the top eight teams in the entire state.
Three seniors from that team have graduated and moved on and three others decided not to come back to the team. That leaves some open positions to be filled and with a good core of talented underclassmen, head coach Brittney Kannan said it's just a matter of more practice time together before using a pen to fill out the line-up card.
“I am super excited and we have a lot of returning kids. We have a lot of young kids who are chomping at the bit to get in and I love that. We have four kids who have been brought up, with two swinging from JV to Varsity and the other two are freshmen who are officially on the varsity roster,” she said. “They're talented and I don't know as of yet where they are going to fall in the line-up.
“Right now we have just 13 kids on the roster so I'm anticipating all of the kids playing a lot whether it be as DH, a pinch-hitter, a pinch-runner, a defensive specialist. We want to get them all at bats to see what they can do and what chaos they can cause.”
Like any high school softball team, success, more often than not, all starts in the circle. The Redmen are fortunate to have a pair of great hurlers, with reigning MVC D2 Player of the Year Samantha Ryan, and sophomore Whitney Gigante, as well as a defensive star in catcher Sam Perkins, a junior.
“Both pitchers are returning, (Ryan's) a lefty and (Gigante's) a righty. Both of them worked hard all winter. I think it'll be a game-day decision on who will be pitching, which will be beneficial for us as the other team won't have an idea of who we will be throwing (that day),” said Kannan. “Sam Ryan is back and her bat looks strong so I'm excited to see her in the line-up. When she doesn't pitch, she'll play first base. Sam Perkins is back catching and defensively was a stud last year for us and it looks like she's stepping in right where she finished off last year.”
Besides the three of them, Tewksbury also returns four other starters and five letterwinners. Seniors Maddie Stovesand and Gianna Pendola, both played a huge part in the team's post-season success. Stovesand was rock solid defensively at third base and also had a handful of big clutch hits, and Pendola, was also terrific with the glove, and will return to right field.
Stovesand, Pendola, as well as Ryan and Perkins are the four captains.
Also, Sophomore Becca Harris had a terrific freshman campaign and she'll return at shortstop, and she also carries a potent bat.
“Maddie is going to play wherever our weakest spot is so she can make that position our strongest. We've had good conversations with her and she's just such a great team player,” said Kannan. “She's willing to do anything for the team and she's just such a great all-around player. Last year she settled in at third base and I would love to see her there, but she's that kind of athlete so wherever we need her, she could go to that position.
“Becca Harris is back at shortstop and she's another one who worked really hard in the winter. I think she will lock down our infield.”
Two other sophomores Avery Della Piana and Dakota Malizia will also have more prominent roles with one playing first base/DH (when Gigante pitches) and the other most likely playing left field.
“Pendola will be in right field and defensively having her back there is huge for us. Right now left field and center field are up for grabs. We're hoping someone will settle in out there. Today is our first day outside so I really don't know where everyone is going to go just yet, but Alyssa Adams (a sophomore) will get looks at center field and with Avery and Dakota, we're thinking one will settle in at first base and DH, when Sam's at first and then the other is in the outfield. We have a bunch of moving parts.”
The last starting spot is second base and Kannan said she's hoping that will be filled with someone who can also bring some offense to the table. The possible candidates there include sophomore Aislin Davis, freshmen Sydney Whalen and Abigail Tower, as well as freshman Anya Cranston, who will also serve as the back-up catcher.
“I like the youth that we have. Our seniors are here to lead and I like their positive energy,” said Kannan. “For week one, I would say this is probably the best team camaraderie that we've had to this point to the start of the season. Usually this starts six or seven weeks into the season and the girls are seeming to gel and are enjoying each other's company already and not dreading being outside in the cold or being in the gym at night. They are all excited and ready to go. They're all willing to learn. They get advice and are applying it right away.”
Kannan said that she added George Covino as an assistant coach and he has experience with the RIP City Club program.
Tewksbury will open the season with a home non-league game on Monday against Lowell Catholic starting at 4 pm, before traveling to Billerica on Wednesday for the league opener. The Indians lost in the Division 1 Eastern Mass Finals last year.
As always the MVC is absolutely loaded, and this year is no different with Billerica, Lowell with ace pitcher Giana Lacedra and then Methuen and Central Catholic.
The Redmen will face the MVC D2 opponents Billerica, North Andover, Haverhill, Andover and Lawrence two times each and then Central Catholic, Chelmsford, Dracut, Methuen and Lowell one time each. In addition are two non-league games each with Wilmington and North Reading and then the one with Lowell Catholic.
