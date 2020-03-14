The Shawsheen Tech Cheerleading team has had a great season, and it continued this past weekend when the Rams competed at the North Cheerleading Regional Championships held at Wilmington High School.
As they have done all season, the Rams responded to a big pressure moment with a big performance, finishing in third place overall in Division 3 with a score of 88.60, to narrowly edge Tewksbury (88.40) for the third spot and securing a spot in the this weekend's state championship competition.
The Rams finished behind perennial champion Dracut, who won the regional championship with 96.3 points, while second place Wilmington tallied 91.7 points.
"Dracut has won Regionals and States for the last 15 years and Wilmington came in second last fall so it is an honor to place third behind both teams," Shawsheen first year coach Samantha Cacciola said. "Tewksbury followed in a close fourth place. All four teams had great performances."
The third place finish earned the Rams a spot in the MSAA Winter Cheerleading State Championship, which will be held this Sunday at Worcester State University. The Rams are expected to perform at approximately 3:45, and Cacciola is hoping her squad can count on the continued support they have received all season.
"We would love as much support from surrounding towns as we can get as our goal for the season is to place top three at States and qualifying for New Englands," Cacciola said.
If the Rams are able to secure that top three finish, they head back to Worcester State next Saturday, March 21, for the All New England Championships.
"This season has been very rewarding for both myself and all of the girls. We had a rough start but these girls pushed through all the challenges and obstacles thrown their way and all their hard work is paying off," Cacciola said. "No matter what happens this weekend these girls should be very proud of themselves and all the work they have put in since August, 2019. As a first year Varsity Head Coach I could not have asked for a better group of girls to share this experience with. I am a very lucky coach and am very proud each and every week."
The members of the Shawsheen Cheerleading squad are Maddy Allen, Haley Andon, Raeanna Dallaine-Boogaard, Hailey Donovan, Bianca Garofalo, Jade Kim, Tori Jensen, Teagan MacDonald, Alanna MacMillan, Paige Mercier, Jenna Parker, Ella Reardon, Emmalee Sansoucie and Jessica Saunders.
