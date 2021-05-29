TEWKSBURY – If you are the glass is half empty kind of person, you can say that the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team is struggling with a 1-7 record, give up too many walks, have struggled in the field and make their handful of baserunning mistakes.
If you are a glass is half full kind of person, you can see that at the plate, the Redmen are putting forth better at-bats, are making better overall contact, are getting more hits and thus more opportunities to score.
On top of that in Monday's 6-1 home loss to Central Catholic, the team's two relievers Kyle LeGrand and David Miller, combined to throw three scoreless innings.
In the big picture though, giving up six walks, hitting two batters, making two defensive errors, while two baserunners were picked off and a total of eight runners were left on base, are glaring problems.
“We try to preach being aggressive when it's appropriate, but sometimes when you are struggling like we are, guys are trying to bite off a little bit more than they can chew and they lose sight of the big picture,” said head coach Kirk Monbleau. “We get someone picked off between second and third when we are chasing five (runs) and not that his run doesn't count at that point, but it's just one run so it's not all that much difference.
“We have a lot of young guys and a lot of guys still learning. I feel like since the Andover game, we have really been trying to grind and guys are coming together a little bit more even though we haven't been getting the wins there's progress there and I have to be happy with progress.”
After leaving two runners on base in the bottom of the first, Tewksbury watched Central take advantage of the same situation with three runs in the top of the third on an error, two singles, two walks and a stolen base. Central added three more unearned runs in the third on three walks, two errors and a passed ball making it 6-0.
Tewksbury was able to get one back in the bottom of that inning on back-to-back doubles by Ryne Rametta and Will McKay.
Tewksbury had two on with no outs in the fourth, had two on with one out in the fifth and both times those runners were stranded.
Offensively, Rametta was the lone batter with multiple hits as he was 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and a walk. McKay, Drew Timmons and Kyle McHugh each had a single. Will O'Keefe made solid contact on a deep fly ball to left which was caught.
“The bats have been coming alive ever since we played Chelmsford,” said Monbleau. “We had a decent showing there and a decent showing today. I'm hoping that we can continue to roll with that and erase the defensive mistakes (that we continue to make).
“We're basically at the halfway point of the season and I expect them to make the above-average plays in the field. For us to compete in the Merrimack Valley, we have to make the average and the above average plays and we're not quite there yet, but we're still working to try to get there.”
Trailing 6-1 after four, LeGrand came in relief and tossed 1.2 scoreless, giving up two hits, one walk, he did hit one and didn't strike anyone out. Miller came on with a runner at second and two outs, and struck out his batter to get out of the inning before getting the side in order in the seventh, including his second K.
“They both came in tough spots and did well. They gave us an opportunity for a couple of innings to potentially put more runs on the board and try to make it a little bit closer, but unfortunately we couldn't get the bats going when we needed too. Those guys pitched to contact, had a few strikeouts in there as well, but they filled up the strike zone.
“One thing that has been eating at us throughout the course of the year is too many free passes (from our pitchers). For those two guys to come in during tough spots, fill the strike zone and give us an opportunity to stay in it was a good thing,” said Monbleau.
Before that came back-to-back losses to Chelmsford. Last Thursday, Tewksbury was defeated 4-1.
The Lions scored single runs in the first and fourth to go up 2-0 before Tewksbury got one back in the bottom of the fifth. Michael Sullivan started the rally with a single, before stealing second and moving to third on a deep fly ball. Blake Ryder was hit by a pitch, and he stole second and on the throw, Sullivan scored from third.
Chelmsford put the game away with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Tewksbury managed just four hits with McKay, Drew Timmons, Sullivan (with 2 stolen bases) and Dylan Paulding (double). Timmons was the losing pitcher giving up two runs on five hits over four innings with three strikeouts.
The next day the two teams met again with Chelmsford winning 16-6.
The Redmen took the lead in the top of the first when Rametta tripled and scored on a RBI double by McKay. Chelmsford scored one in the bottom of the second, before exploding for six in the third and adding two more in the fourth to go up 9-1.
In the top of the fifth, the Redmen scored three to cut it 9-4. O'Keefe singled and two batters later, McKay singled which was followed by a RBI single by Paulding. McKay stole third and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Aiden Crogan. The inning kept going with a single by Sullivan, who took second on a wild pitch, and then Timmons singled in Paulding.
After Chelmsford scored one in the fifth, Tewksbury scored two more in the top of the sixth to make things interesting at 10-6. McHugh started it with a single and after the next two batters were retired, McKay tripled. After a walk to Paulding, McKay scored on a defensive error off the bat of Crogan. Sullivan then singled, but James Ministeri, who was running for Paulding, was out at home.
Chelmsford then put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Tewksbury will be busy with five games in eight days, starting with a home-and-home series with Billerica on Thursday (at home) and Friday, followed by a trip to Lowell on Memorial Day for a noon start, and then another home-and-home with Methuen on Wednesday and Thursday.
