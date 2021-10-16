TEWKSBURY - The last time the Tewksbury High Golf team had taken on Chelmsford, back on September 29 at Chelmsford Country Club, the Redmen had jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead only to see Chelmsford come all the way back to earn a 12-8 victory.
It was a big match at the time, and the loss was a tough one to take for the Redmen in their quest for the MVC Division 2 title.
On Tuesday afternoon, the two MVC Rivals squared off once again, this time at Trull Brook Golf Course. This time the stakes were much higher, with at least a share of the MVC Division 2 title at stake for the winner.
And this time, on Senior Day at Trull Brook, the Redmen left no doubt, once again jumping out to a 5-0 lead, but this continuing to dominate throughout, rolling to a 17-3 victory to lock up at least a share of their third MVC Division 2 title in the past four years.
For the Redmen, who lost several players off of last year’s squad, and essentially had an entirely new top half of their lineup, this championship was not one that most people saw coming. Of course, most people didn’t include the Redmen players and coaches.
“To do what they did is terrific,” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan said. “From six down last year, we had to elevate those kids to one through four, and they did a really great job. It is a really great accomplishment for these guys."
Individual winners for Tewksbury were seniors John Ragucci (4&2), Brady Lane (2&1), and Andrew Della Piana (3&2), juniors Conor Cremin (4&3), Ryan Flynn (1 Up), and sophomores Matt Cooke (4&2) and Jeremy Insogna (3&2).
The individual match winner for Chelmsford was junior Cole Pelkey (2&1), while Pelkey paired up with Owen Rega to win their Best Ball match 3&2 as well to garner all three Chelmsford points. Tewksbury's Best Ball winners were Ragucci and Lane (3&2), Cremin and Matt Cooke (3&2), along with Della Piana and Insogna (3&2).
“Today was truly an incredible job by these guys,” Sullivan said. “We swept all three groups to start the match. We were very focused today. Last time we went up 5-0, but they came right back to tie and then it came down to the last group and they got the win. This time we kept it going all the way through.”
In the victory, Tewksbury had five players shoot a score of 40 or less in Ragucci (38), Cremin (38), Lane (39), Della Piana (39), and Insogna (40). Cremin’s 38 was the lowest score of his career, as was Della Piana’s 39, while Insogna’s 40 was his best score of the season.
With all their MVC matches played, Tewksbury is assured of at least a tie for the MVC 2 championship as they finish MVC play with a record of 7-6 overall and 6-2 in the MVC II, while Chelmsford finishes at 6-7 overall and 6-2 in the MVC II as well. Lowell still has a shot to tie the Redmen for the league crown, if they are able to defeat both Dracut and North Andover in their final two matches of the season.
Prior to their championship clinching win over Chelmsford, the Redmen had put themselves in position for the clinch with another dominant win, this time by a score of 16.5-3.5 over MVC rival Dracut at ed to Hickory Hill Golf Course.
Tewksbury was once again able to set the tone early behind wins from Ragucci (4&3) and Cremin (3&1) and a Best Ball 3&2 victory. Additional winners for Tewksbury were Matt Cooke (3&2), Jason Cooke (3&1), Vincent Marchelletta (3&1) and Scott Lightburn (3&2).
Dracut’s Colin Underwood (3&2) won his match while Dracut’s Colby Forestell and Insogna flatted their match. Matt Cooke and Insogna (2 Up), Andrew Della Piana & Jason Cooke (1 Up) won their Best Ball matches while Marchelletta and Lightburn flatted their match with Dracut’s Cam Caron & Cam Ritchie. Ragucci was the match medalist with a score of 39.
