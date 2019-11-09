The Shawsheen Tech Football team has responded to every challenge put in front of them this season on their way to a perfect 7-0 record to this point, including in last Friday night's 29-16 win over Northeast in their Division 6 North quarterfinal matchup.
But if the Rams want to keep their season going, they will need to step up one more time and face their biggest challenge to date when they take on defending Division 6 Super Bowl champion Stoneham this Friday night in the sectional semi-finals with a kickoff scheduled for 6:30 pm at Alumni Field at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
The No.1 seed Rams will need to play their best game of the season if they hope to dethrone the No.4 Spartans (6-2), who have been nothing short of spectacular in recent weeks, having outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 154-39, including last Friday night's 55-12 blowout of Austin Prep. They also defeated Wilmington 43-7 back on October 18 as part of the three game stretch.
"It's a tough matchup," Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. "They are defending Super Bowl champs and they have some experience back from the Super Bowl team, and they have been on a roll lately against some good teams. They are a very formidable opponent."
The Spartans do indeed bring plenty of big game experience back from last year's championship team. While they did lose superstar running back Christos Argyropoulos after an incredible career, they still feature a talented set of backs who keep their vaunted rushing attack running smoothly.
They are led by senior running back Deshaun Chase, who is third in Division 6 in scoring with 14 touchdowns and four two point conversion for 92 points, along with junior Chris Dragone, who has six touchdowns on the year and senior Seth Russell who has four scores. Senior quarterback Victor Fernandez directs the offense and has run for four touchdowns of his own, while also throwing for a pair of scores.
Stoneham will not be the first rush heavy offense the Rams have faced this season, as they have seen similar offenses from Northeast (twice), Whittier and Greater Lawrence. But Costabile knows that Stoneham is on a different level than those teams.
"It does help. The familiarity helps, because you could get into a situation where have never faced a run oriented team like that, and it can be difficult to recognize things in a playoff game," Costabile said. "But we are hoping where we have played a couple teams in our league who run a similar type of offense it will help us. But Stoneham is much bigger and that makes them even more difficult to defend."
The Rams and Spartans squared off two years ago in the sectional semi-finals back in 2017 in Stoneham, and the Rams gave the Spartans all they could handle before falling by a score of 44-39. Stoneham would go on to win the sectional title that year and lose in the state semi-finals before winning the Super Bowl last season with a 26-20 victory over Old Rochester at Gillette Stadium.
Stoneham has had remarkable success in recent years, winning sectional titles in 2015 and 2017, while losing in the sectional finals in 2016 before finally winning the state title last season. But it wasn't always that way for the Spartans, who have seen their program undergo a tremendous turnaround since former Wilmington High coach Bob Almeida took over the reins of the program in 2012.
Before he took over as head coach, Stoneham football teams had gone just 2-31 over the previous three seasons. But in 2012, the Spartans won seven games and they have kept the winning tradition alive in recent years.
"Bobby has done a phenomenal job with the program. It wasn't long ago that Stoneham was talking about doing away with athletics, going back 15 years or so," Costabile said. "Bobby is a tremendous football coach and one of my best friends and he has done a phenomenal job there. He gets a lot of support from the Athletic Director, Dave Pignone as well. Bob has a great staff of experienced coaches, many of which have been with him, like mine, for a long time. They will be a very formidable opponent."
