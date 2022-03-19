TEWKSBURY – Friday night has been a consistent theme for the entire season for Ben O'Keefe.
All season long, the play of O'Keefe has been overshadowed due to the overabundance of talent in front of him, a group that had outscored opponents 100-26 before taking on Silver Lake Regional in the Division 2 state quarterfinals.
And when Friday night's marathon game finally ended after 2.5 hours and more whistles than a field hockey game, everyone was talking about the 116 combined penalty minutes, and not the stellar play of O'Keefe.
Had it not been for the extremely talented and cool and calm netminder, Tewksbury could easily be watching the state semi-final game on LiveBarn, instead of playing it in.
O'Keefe was absolutely sensational all night long. He went periods without seeing much action and had to deal with so many delays, but when he was tested, he came up with A+ results time and time again.
“Benny was awesome, just awesome. He was lights out today, just lights out. They could have easily come back. He was focused even with the opponents’ fans behind him (for two periods),” said head coach Derek Doherty. “He came to play today which was great.”
Just 21 seconds into the game, Tewksbury got on the board as Matt Cooke found the back of the net, and immediately that squashed some movement in O'Keefe's belly.
“I was so (relaxed after that). Thank you to Matthew Cooke. You always have the playoff jitters, so I was trying to shake those out and just play your game. After he scored, I knew there were more (goals) to come,” said O'Keefe.
And that's what happened. Tewksbury added two more to go up 3-0 and had a 12-1 shot advantage at one point. But immediately after the third goal, O'Keefe answered the bell. He first made three bang-bang-bang saves, all my his pads, at the tail end of a penalty kill. That followed with a big blocker save on a partial breakaway by Mark Kelleher, only to then get a portion of his glove on a wrist shot coming on a 3-on-2 break. Throughout all of that, action or no action, O'Keefe was enjoying the moment and staying as calm as ever.
“I like to keep the same mindset that it's still a game and you have to have fun with it, even though it's the playoffs and it's important, but you still have to fun with it,” he said.
The second period was mostly all Tewksbury — and many penalties on both sides — but with under five minutes to go, Jake McKee went flying up and down the ice, circling past several Tewksbury players and went in alone before being denied by O'Keefe.
The score remained 3-0 thanks to O'Keefe, who made yet another huge leg save, coming off a turnover right in front of his crease.
“(Making leg saves is) something that I have been trying to work on. I'm trying to be quick and smooth,” he said.
With under five minutes left in the game, O'Keefe made another big save, but the Lakers did get one with 2:57 to go to ruin the chances for Ben's seventh shut out of the season.
“(My teammates) hype me up all of the time. Every time I make a save, they'll come over to me and tell me that it was a good save and if I let in a goal, they'll tell me to shake that one off,” he said.
He did shake that one off to only shake his teammates' hands several minutes later knowing that Tewksbury won its third playoff game and planted a seat in the state semi-final game with Duxbury.
“I'm not surprised (how far we have gone) because I know the group of boys that we have in that (locker room) have the capabilities to take it all the way,” he said.
On Monday, O'Keefe was spectacular once again as he guided the Redmen to a dramatic 4-3 double-overtime win over Duxbury in the state semi-final. The win puts Tewksbury into the state final to be played on the same ice surface that back in 2019 saw his sister Abby celebrate as part of the Red Rangers Division 1 state championship and his brother Will skate off in disappointment after the Redmen lost to Canton.
“Everything I know, (Will) has taught me. Watching (Will and Abby) at the Garden when I was in eighth grade, it's been a dream (of mine) to get there one day. With the group of boys (who play) in front of me, it could quite possibly happen,” said Ben after the Friday win.
A big reason for that possibility is the play of O'Keefe, who after Friday sports a 1.25 GAA and a 0.926 save percentage on the season.
“Ben has been solid for us all year long. I think he is underrated because we don't give up a lot of goals and we score a lot of goals, so he's just been solid as a rock. He's probably one of the best goalies I have ever had when it comes to needing to preserve the win. He is carefree and just enjoys having fun out there,” said Doherty.
