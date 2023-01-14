The last few weeks we didn’t run archived stories written by the late Mike Ippolito on purpose, because usually at the end of the calendar year the stories were team previews and game stories, and not feature stories. Here we start back up again with a story that was published in the January 10th, 2007 Tewksbury Town Crier edition.
Coming through in the clutch. It’s something that not every athlete can do.
Regardless of how great an athlete might be, coming through when it matters most can be an entirely different story. Just ask Tony Romo.
Tewksbury High sophomore Emilio Jacintho knows what it is like to be in pressure situation, and he now knows that he can be counted on to respond with a great effort when it matters most.
Recently, Jacintho competed in the U.S.A.P.L. Northeast Regional Power Lifting Championships in Aston, Pennsylvania. Jacintho knew going into the meet that he needed to lift a total of at least 1,040 pounds in order to qualify for the national high school championships, and with a truly clutch performance he came through with a total of 1,100 pounds, including 360 in the deadlift, the final event which determined his eligibility for nationals.
Jacintho, who also plays on the offensive line for the Tewksbury High JV football team, was thrilled with performing well enough to qualify, but he was not exactly surprised, as he had confidence in himself that he could get the job done.
“It was pretty surreal, having a chance to go to nationals, but I was pretty confident with all of he work I had done to prepare,” Jacintho said. “The deadlift was the last event and I kind of knew going into that event that I had it. I knew I could make the weight I needed (300 lbs.) to qualify.”
He not only made it of course, but he shattered it, and the normally reserved Jacintho reveled in what he had accomplished.
“The type of person I am, I am not really vocal when I am excited, but I was pretty happy about this,” Jacintho said.
The great performance in the deadlift was just the capper to a brilliant day of lifting from the 15 year old. He was also able to squat 415 pounds, and bench press 325 pounds. The bench press may have been his most impressive performance, as he broke his own Massachusetts record of 305 which he set last November.
Being a state record holder in any sport is not something that many 15-year-olds can boast about. And in fact, you won’t find Jacintho boasting about it either, but he can appreciate what it means to be in such select company.
“I think I am pretty modest about it. When I broke the record with 305 it did not have any effect on me because that weight was not a huge challenge for me,” Jacintho said. “But when I got the 325 it kind of brought it into perspective for me that I had done very well.”
And Jacintho is not planning on stopping there. With the nationals coming up the last week of March in Alexandria, Louisiana, he is looking for not only a sport in the world championships, but has also set his sights on the sophomore bench press record of 363 pounds.
“I think I have a good chance of getting that,” Jacintho said. “I am going to keep working towards it.”
Helping him work toward that goal will be his trainer Liane Blyn. Blyn, of One Eighty Fitness in Wilmington, is the current I.P.F. world power lifting champion, and she has been instrumental in getting Jacintho to the point where he can compete with the best the nation and perhaps the world, has to offer.
“She’s helped me so much,” Jacintho said. “I would not be where I am today without her. She has helped me so much to mentally prepare as well as knowing all of the rules and regulations of power lifting. I could not have gotten to the national level so quickly without her.”
When Jacintho refers to making the jump to nationals quickly he is not kidding. Emilio started lifting weights with his father Scott when he was 12 years old, and as he got better at it he sought out a trainer to take his game to the next level. He and his dad were fortunate to find a trainer of Blyn’s stature right down the street, and she has propelled his career quicker than could ever be expected.
He began working with Blyn this past summer, and only competed in his first national event in November. And now, of course, he as reached the top echelon of the sport. In just a few months he has accomplished what could take many others years to accomplish.
“It's just incredible that I could get to that level. I could not even imagine getting there without her,” Jacintho said. “And also my dad, who really to me into lifting and brought me to the point of the competition level. And my dad is still with me at all my meets, helping me out, like my manager. It is great having him with me.”
Jacintho’s dad, as well as Blyn, will of course be with him at the nationals. There Jacintho must pull off a first place finish in his weight class in order to qualify for the 2007 World Power Lifting Championships in LaGarde, France in September. It will bee no easy task, but with the work he has put in and the work he is prepared to put in between now and March, Jacintho is confident he can move on to the next level of competition.
“I have full confidence in my training, so I really think I have a good shot at it,” Jacintho said. “The competition drives you a little harder. Before when I did not have competition I was not as focused, but now going into such a tough competition I am training very hard for that.”
The Town Crier has archives of all of Mike Ippolito’s stories that appeared in the Wilmington Town Crier over his 20 year span, but only Tewksbury stories from late 2007 until his passing in September. If you would like to have us re-run one of his archived feature stories, feel free to let us know at: jamiepote@hotmail.com.
