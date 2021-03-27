TEWKSBURY – Last year the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys indoor track-and-field team was relatively young and inexperienced.
The Redmen finished 6-15 in the newly adapted Merrimack Valley Conference Dual Meet schedule and were led by senior Zach LaLonde, who had a memorable season, mostly in the hurdles.
LaLonde has graduated, no longer will the team be competing indoors or compete in any post-season meets, while a new coach, Nick Parsons, has taken over. He inherits a team that's even younger than last year, including just 12 seniors and juniors, but 19 sophomores and eight freshmen.
The COVID-19 abbreviated Fall-2 season which has the athletes competing outside, features four dual meets and then some kind of a MVC Championship Meet, got underway on Wednesday against Dracut, but results weren't known as of presstime.
"It’s truly a gift to be able to provide an opportunity for the members of the Fall-2 season track and field team to get out of their houses, access a social space beyond school, be able to move their bodies, and compete as a team,” said Parsons. “This is uncharted territory for us all, but we are doing everything we possibly can to make this a great experience for the student athletes, their families, and the coaching staff.
“As a new head coach, it’s been a steep learning curve, but everyday I’m learning. As a coaching staff, we are constantly improving the program, making sure athletes are enjoying the experience, and adhering to all precautions related to COVID-19.”
Despite being so young and so inexperienced, Parsons likes what he sees thus far in the early goings.
“We are about a month into the season, and I couldn’t be happier with the progress of the team,” he said. “We have around forty boys out, which is far lower than our usual roster size. We are very young, but all of the newcomers are committed, eager to learn, and put in the hard work to improve. We lost a handful of our regular contributors for valid, pandemic related reasons, but I’m confident we will fill whatever gaps their absence has created.
“Our junior and senior leadership has been tremendous. We do not have a lot of upperclassmen, but every single one has been a model of what a good team member and teammate is.”
Tewksbury returns just three members of the team who competed in last year's Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet. Sophomore Alex Arbogast finished fifth in the 55-meter dash (6.67), Derek Munroe was 10th in the long jump (19-00) and Zach Connolly was 26th in the two-mile (10:50.88).
“Alex Arbogast is our top returning short sprinter. He is definitely an athlete to watch over the next couple years. As long as he stays healthy and continues to train intelligently, he can do some really great things. Prior to this season, during club/open competition, he broke our 55-meter dash record set by Anthony Arcari in 2010. Amongst others, senior Danny Kusmaul will be the next best performing short sprinter.
“Zach Connolly and Josh Linnehan look to turn some heads in the distance events. Connolly is our top distance runner, is a real student of the sport, and should find success in the two-mile this season. Linnehan is a hard working, talented middle distance guy that should have great success in the 1,000-meters and mile this season.
“Derek Munroe and Lovens Lamousnery look to contribute in the high hurdles, jumps, and shotput. They are true multi-event athletes, and it’ll be exciting to see them succeed across different events. They’ve been stellar in setting the tone in practice and have been a real asset to the team in terms of managing the logistics of practice. The younger guys look to them to see what a senior athlete should act like, look like, and compete like.”
Senior Conor Moynihan will led the way in the shot put event.
“He has provided tremendous leadership in the event. He is a great kid, super friendly, open to everyone, always willing to help, and works hard. He looks to be one of our top performers in the shot put,” said Parsons.
Two other members of the team to watch out for are freshmen twins Drew and Jack Rennel who both made some waves during the non-affiliated meets held this past winter at Wheaton College.
“They have trained and participated in the sport prior to high school,” said Parsons. “It will be fun to see what they can do this season. Them, with the other young members of the group has a lot of potential and the right attitude to succeed. They are a blast to work with, and I expect some serious growth from them this season.”
Senior Justin Flynn will compete in the sprint/jumping events, and on the junior side, Julian Quintal and Alek Cranston will compete in the distance events, Jake Pelletier returns after finishing 27th in the league in the hurdles, while Trevor Trodden and Travis Cohen will compete in the sprinting events.
The sophomore class is large. The distance runners include Nick Alvarado, William Eskenas, Tristan Leslie and Cian Dawson. The sprinters and/or jumpers include Elijah Acholonu, Brian Carleton, Ryan Cuvier, Romyn Lorick, Alex Naghibi, Brady Chapman, Colin Caggiano, Conor Cremin, Jack Callahan, Kyle Adams, Robert Branchard, Shea Moynihan, William Humphrey and Alex Naghibi.
The freshmen group includes sprinters Ian Shpritzer, King Shakes, Ryan Cura and Jerry Kerlegrand, as well as middle distance runner Mikey Gaglione.
“I can’t give enough kudos to our coaching staff. It’s intimidating being the new guy on the coaching staff, but everyone has been kind, supportive, and invested into providing the best experience for our student-athletes,” said Parsons. “Fran Cusick has been an incredible support as the head coach of the girls program. He’s really picked up my slack while I’m figuring this head coach job out. I’m really grateful to be working besides him. Jill Paige is working with our short sprinters. She is fun, energetic, and loud - I love working with her, and the kids do too. They’ve really bought into her and what she’s doing in practice.
“Mike Davis has traditionally done a great job with the throws crew, and this season will be no different. The throwers are always an underappreciated group in track and field. Davis turns that stereotype on its head. He is a great culture-builder and his athletes always improve throughout the season. Peter Fortunato is helping Coach Cusick train the distance runners, and it’s great to have his presence and expertise at practice.
“I have to give a huge shoutout to our amazing part time and volunteer coaches. Fred Doyle, Scott Wilson, Carina Berglund, Cassie Froio, and Shea Hiltz donate whatever time they can to the program. They bring a great vibe with them to practice. Besides being true assets in making sure our daily practice circus runs smoothly, they are an essential support for our kids.
“The athletes know they can seek them out for whatever support they need - whether it’s joining them on a run, clarifying a workout, giving technical pointers, or simply being available for kids to come, talk to and get advice from. This crew already feels like family, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”
