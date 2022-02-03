TEWKSBURY – When you have a 7-0 record, have outscored teams 39-5 and are ranked No. 1 in both the latest Hockey Night in Boston Poll and the MIAA Division 2 Power Rankings as well as No. 10 in all of Eastern Mass, it’s understandable if you slip and become complacent at times.
That's what happened after the first period of Saturday's hockey contest played between Tewksbury and Newton South, the No. 6 team in the Division 2 state power rankings.
The Redmen played arguably their best 15 minutes of the season – buzzing around the area with their quickness and hitting everything in sight with their size and physical play – leading them to a 5-1 lead. After that, they stopped skating and the Lions crawled back into it, netting a pair of goals in the third to cut it to two goals but the Redmen hung on for the 5-3 win.
Tewksbury is now 8-0 on the season, has outscored opponents 44-8 and now will gear up for an incredibly busy and difficult stretch with seven games in the next 13 days.
“We got the win, but this wasn't a good one for us. We started out on fire in the first period and then we just sat back (in the second and third periods) and we let the game kind of go the way it went, instead of playing the way we are capable of playing,” said head coach Derek Doherty. “We stopped skating in the second period and we had guys looking around at each other seeing how was going to do something instead of guys playing hard. The positive outlook is we are able to come away with the win.”
Tewksbury took the early lead scoring just 1:49 into the game. Matthew Cooke took possession of the puck after a neutral zone turnover. He sent a pass ahead to Tyler Barnes and his shot missed and bounced into the right hand corner. Cooke was there to retrieve it and send it back to the front of the net where Barnes put it home.
Just 17 seconds later, NS tied it up as Ryan Quirk came into the zone on a 2-on-1 break and scored on a wrist shot to the top corner.
Just about six minutes later, Tewksbury was on the power play and this one was a beauty. The Redmen passed the puck around like a hot potato — solid, crisp passes, which opened lanes and quickly the tic-tac-toe went from the stick of Aaron Connelly to Cole Stone to Jason Cooke, who buried it to make it 2-1.
“Our power play is good. We practice our power play a lot so it should be good. We move the puck quickly, we get the goalie sliding back and forth and we really make guys move, so yeah our power play is good. We would like to get a few more power plays,” said Doherty with a chuckle.
Just 56 seconds later, Matthew Cooke put home a rebound after Barnes' shot went off the goalie's shoulder making it 3-1.
Then 2:07 later, Barnes set up Sean Lane with what proved to be the game winner, before Jason Cooke netted his second of the period thanks to Stone, who sent him the pass on the 2-on-1 break.
“We were flying, just flying in that first period and then we just stopped playing. We took things for granted. They had two really good players but I don't think they are as good as we are if we play our way for three periods, but we didn't so lesson learned. Now we have to get after it for our game on Wednesday,” said Doherty.
After outshooting NS 13-2 and leading 5-1 after the first, Tewksbury outshot them 10-7 in the second and didn't score any goals. Then in the third, Newton South's nifty connection of Daniel Schwartzman and Mitchell Gordon converted on two goals within a 4:25 span making it 5-3 and that's how it ended.
Tewksbury faced North Andover on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Lincoln-Sudbury on Friday with a new time of 3:30, moved from its original 7:10 start to accommodate the start of the fundraising girls basketball game.
After that, on Sunday Tewksbury will take part in the Ed Burns Tournament, which features the top 16 public school teams in the state (predetermined before the season began). The top 8 teams square off in a tournament and same with teams ranked 9-16. Each team will play three games, and the first round match-ups will be announced Thursday, 3 pm on myhockeylive.com podcast.
As of Tuesday morning, Tewksbury was ranked No. 3 behind Arlington and Hingham and if things stay that way, they would face No. 6 Winchester in the first. A win there puts them in the semi-finals against No. 2 Hingham and No. 7 Wellesley.
“I like that we're competing as this (tournament features) the best public schools in the state with the exception of one that they missed before the season started, and that's Belmont,” said Doherty. “Other than that, you have Arlington, Hingham, Waltham and Winchester, so you have the best public school teams all together.
“I have seen some of those teams a bit, but I try not to get caught up with that because I like to play my own system, rather than play off of their systems. Our goal is play hard and beat the guy to the puck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.