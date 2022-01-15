BOSTON – Fans of the Tewksbury High Boys Basketball team will no doubt remember Giovanni Ciampa very fondly. After all, the 2018 TMHS graduate put together a tremendous career for the Redmen, as a two-year captain and a three-year starter, twice being selected for the All-MVC team and winning team MVP honors in his senior season.
But for those who played with and coached Ciampa, it wasn’t his 741 career points or the 16.8 points per game he averaged as a senior that will stand out the most. Rather, it will be his propensity for making the big play when his teammates needed it, as well the leadership he provided to his team. And more than anything, they will remember the amount of work he put in to turn himself into the best player he could be, and one of the best in all of the MVC.
Some things, evidently, never change. Ciampa, now in the midst of his senior season as a captain at Emmanuel College, has continued his reputation as the hardest working player on his team, and a player that his Saints teammates know can be counted on in the biggest moments.
It is a reputation that is well earned and well deserved for Ciampa, according to Emmanuel coach Littell White, who has seen his point guard grow from a promising freshman recruit into the type of leader that every coach wants to have on his team.
“Gio is a fantastic teammate, and a fantastic leader. The other kids want to emulate him,” White said. “He is the enforcer for our team. He is firm with his teammates, but he never asks anybody to do anything that he doesn’t already do himself. He is the hardest working kid in the program and he has been since he arrived on campus.”
Back in his high school days, Tewksbury High coach Tom Bradley knew the kind of leader he had in his star guard. Talking about Ciampa after a clutch performance in the Tony Romano Christmas Tournament, where he hit several clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the Redmen’s tournament clinching win over Beverly, Bradley sounded very similar to White in his praise of Ciampa.
“Since the season ended last year, Gio has probably shot 200 shots every day,” Bradley said at the time. “He lives in the gym. He cares about the program and he wants to be the leader of the team, and that’s what you have to do in that role, is step up at the end of the game, and make free throws like that. Those were huge.”
Ciampa himself takes great pride in his effort as well. His commitment to the team and to his craft was never more evident than last season, when Emmanuel, like many other teams did not compete due to COVID-19. But not having a season was not an excuse to stay away from the gym, at least not for Ciampa.
“I commuted every day into school last year. Just because we were not playing, didn’t mean I shouldn’t work to get better,” Ciampa said. “I always tried to be the first one there and the last one to leave. Putting in work like that will pay off.”
Just how committed to the team was Ciampa last season? He was so committed that he has selected as the team MVP, despite the fact that there was no actual season.
“Gio deserved it. He was the guy who worked the most when he didn’t need to,” White said. “He was the MVP because he was the guy who was the role model for the other guys. He wanted to be prepared for when there was going to be a season, and this year we have seen the result of that. It is really paying off for him now.”
Ciampa also used last season to appreciate how much he enjoyed being with his teammates, even if it was just in practice. Ciampa credits White with making the most out of a difficult situation.
“Coach White tried to make it fun for us,” Ciampa said. “We played a lot of games against each other and just enjoyed being with each other. We tried not to focus on the fact that we didn’t have any games, but just focused on each other and being together as a team.”
That philosophy has carried over to this season, where more than ever, the Saints are committed to making the most of every day, whether it be in practice or a game.
“Last year was definitely a struggle, so this year has been great to be able to get back on the court with the team. We are trying not to take it for granted, because we know it can be taken away at any time,” Ciampa said. “We recently had a tournament get canceled, which was kind of a big wake up call that you never know when it could all be taken away, just like that.”
The philosophy of not taking anything for granted certainly seems to be working for the Saints, who are off to an 8-3 start to the season after picking up an 87-77 win over St. Joseph’s this past Saturday afternoon. Ciampa has no doubt been a big part of the Saints success this season, starting all 11 games and averaging 4.8 points per game. But even more important than that has been the leadership he has provided to the team, along with fellow captain Zach Crisafulli
“Zach is an excellent player and he is a little more vocal with the guys. He is an excellent captain,” Ciampa said. “I try to let my work ethic speak for itself. I try to stay consistent in my effort, especially now. You don’t know if you are going to have to miss time or anything like that, so I always try to motivate the team to keep working, even if they have to miss some time.”
The 8-3 record should probably come as no surprise given the Saints success in recent years, where they had back to back 19 win seasons in Ciampa’s freshman and sophomore years before last season’s cancellation.
That wasn’t always the case, however. Prior to the Ciampa’s arrival on campus, which coincided with the arrival of former head coach Danny Lawson, as well as White’s arrival as an assistant coach, the Saints had struggled to get in the win column. The year prior to their arrival Emmanuel had struggled to a 3-19 season, and the year before that they had won just eight games. That turnaround has been a source of great pride for Ciampa, who cited the team’s success as his greatest memory of his four-year career.
“I remember coming in as a freshman to with a new coach, and we won 19 games that year and we did the same thing sophomore year,” Ciampa said. “We were a big part of flipping the program that hadn’t won a lot in years past. It was really nice to be a part of that. I was very proud to be a part of that.”
White, who took over as head coach during last season’s COVID campaign, wholeheartedly agrees with Ciampa.
“He should be proud of that,” White said. “He has been part of the second and third most successful seasons in Emmanuel history,” White said. “They won three games the year before he got here. But he got into the lineup in his first year with the program and made a difference right away and has been a big part of our success ever since.”
Ciampa played in all 25 games for the Saints that freshman season, starting nine of them, averaging 3.8 points per game, including a 20-point effort in a win over Western New England. He was even better in his sophomore season when he started all 26 games and averaged six points per game, while also posting 15 games with three or more assists on the year, finishing the season with 89 assists to rank seventh overall in the GNAC.
“It was definitely a difficult transition initially. I don’t think my stats indicate just what a struggle it was for me. But I worked at it. It was just constantly being in the gym trying to improve and trying to beat out the upperclassmen,” Ciampa said. “I see the younger kids now doing the same with me, trying to beat me out. We are teammates, but we are all trying to get better and get on the court. It is just a constant cycle, and that is what college all is, just trying to get on the court.”
Ciampa credits the Saints coaches, first Lawson, and then White, for much of his success. Lawson left Emmanuel after Ciampa’s sophomore year to take an assistant coaching position at Division 1 UMBC in Maryland, but he left a lasting impression on Ciampa. Ciampa also could not have been happier when White was chosen as Lawson’s successor.
“My freshman year, coach Lawson was pretty hard on me, but that was because he expected a lot out of me. When he left for UMBC last year, me and my teammates really pushed hard for coach White to get the job,” Ciampa said. “Coach Lawson had built a great foundation, but we are building the house now.
“Coach White has proven himself to be very worthy of the position of head coach. He has been a huge help for me, not just with basketball, but with everything, helping me with interviews and things like that. I know he will be a lifelong friend to me, and I am very grateful for all he has done for me.”
Perhaps the only people who have supported Ciampa more during his career than his coaches has been his family.
“They have been unreal. My parents, especially my dad, hasn’t missed a game,” Ciampa said. “Even the coaches have noticed. In some games, the crowd is pretty small, but my dad is always there. The rest of my family and my girlfriend’s family have also been great. I have been very lucky to have such great support.”
With his basketball career coming to an end, Ciampa, a Criminology/Criminal Justice major, who hopes to have a career in law enforcement, took a moment to reflect on his time at Emmanuel, and how much he will miss being a Saint.
“I am definitely going to miss this, and miss being with the team,” Ciampa said. “It has been a big part of my life. This game has made me into the man I am today, and that is the most important thing that has really come from this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.