NEW LONDON, CT/TEWKSBURY – If you're an athlete, who has an incredible work ethic and drive, is the ultimate team player and you have tremendous leadership skills, the wins, or in this case because it's track-and-field, the place finishes, will take care of themselves.
For Colby Wilson, he has always had that work ethic to go along with his talent and athleticism, which made him a very good three-sport athlete at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Now two years from those days, the sophomore at Springfield College has maximized those strengths to the fullest, and that along with some growth physically and mentally has resulted in being the best long jumper in the conference.
On Saturday, Wilson jumped 21-8.75 to capture first place in the long jump at the NEWMAC Championship Meet. In addition, he grabbed a few more points for the team with a fourth place finish in the triple jump (41-10). That desire to strive to get better and reach new personal goals, is what enabled Wilson to enjoy this first place trophy.
“Colby's leadership on and off the track is one of the reason's our program has grown so much in such a small amount of time,” said head coach Mike Miller. “He is an athlete that leads by example and puts in the work to get himself and others around him better. He was willing to jump in new events as our team was hit with obstacles during this crazy year.
“His hard work and relentless drive was on display during the championship where he won the long jumps and placed in triple jump, an event that he had only picked up that week. He brings so much more than just a gold medal to the team he also brings great character. We are so excited to narrow our focus and see what he can do over the next couple weeks.”
Before the team dives into the additional post-season meets, Wilson was asked to reflect upon this past year-plus – dealing with the pandemic was obviously tough without having any competitive meets, but he was able to grind himself through and get better in other ways.
“Coming into this school year, I had no idea if I would get the chance to compete at all indoor or outdoor, so getting the chance to have numerous meets has been great,” he said. “Ever since the pandemic hit, I’ve been working harder than ever so when the chance to compete finally did return, I would be ready to capitalize on my hard work and put out some big jumps. This season has gone better than I would have expected, and I am hoping to continue to go up.”
Getting to that next level wasn't easy and Wilson said that it was a matter of consistency, which all comes from his training and practices.
“A goal of mine was to be more consistent, and I have been spot on,” he said. “I have been consistently jumping around 22 feet and running right around eleven seconds in the 100-meters, so I know I am ready to have personal records coming when it is time to peak. I also wanted to go undefeated in long jump all season and being able to accomplish that has been a great feeling of accomplishment. (Assistant) Coach (Brendan) Wilkins and I have a great relationship. He has put in so much time to help me get to where I want to be, and I wouldn’t be putting out the performances without him.
“Now, I am hoping our school lets us attend All New Englands, as I have qualified and would get to compete with the best athletes in New England Divisions 1-3. I am hoping the competition with the best of the best will allow me to peak, jumping over 23 feet and running sub eleven seconds in the 100, and giving myself a good chance to make Nationals in the long jump.”
He was able to qualify for the NE's thanks to coming through here at the league championship meet. He was seeded first, so there was some extra added pressure.
“I was ready for it. I was confident in my training that I would be able to take home the victory. I was going to also run the 100 and 4x100 relay, but to maximize points we moved around our lineup. We have one of the strongest sprints teams in the country for D3, so I moved over to triple jump to help the team score more points. I was entered with no distance in triple jump because I have never done it in college, so I was seeded last, but I knew I could score for the team.
“With my win in long jump I brought home ten points, and I finished fourth in triple jump to add another four. Giving fourteen points in my first conference championship meet to my team felt like a great start to my outdoor collegiate career.”
The 14 points was nice for sure, but being a champion always feel that much sweeter.
“Winning the long jump felt so good to me because of all the time I have put in to improve,” said Wilson. “To see my work pay off motivated me to continue to keep pushing, so I can get on the podium at Nationals one day. My jump was not my best of the season, but was still something to be proud of because it would still be a New-England qualifier in my first meet in a new environment.
“I won the meet on my second of six jumps. It was new jumping at Coast Guard, with the runway right on the water and big gusts of wind circling in all directions. I was able to keep my approach consistent and hang in air long enough to land with the winning distance.
“To be All-Conference and a NEWMAC Champion in my first outdoor season with all that has gone on during the pandemic just really made it all feel worth it.”
