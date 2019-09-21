BILLERICA – Two weeks into the season, things could not be going much better for the Shawsheen Tech Football team. After opening their season two weeks ago with a 21-0 win on the road over non-league rival Millis, the Rams returned to action last Friday night against Chelsea hoping to keep the early season momentum going.
And did they ever. Not only did the Rams keep their momentum going, but they took it to another level in this CAC crossover battle, racing out to a 28-0 halftime lead and then rolling to a 49-6 over their rivals from the CAC Small.
Sophomore running back Dylan Timmons of Wilmington 128 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, while fellow Wilmington resident Diondre Turner ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on just ten carries to lead the Rams.
While Chelsea certainly will not be one of the better teams the Rams will play this season, as they are in the midst of a rebuilding season, Shawsheen coach Al Costabile was happy to see his team do put another on in the win column.
“That’s what you hop for in a game like that, is to take care of business and stay healthy,” Costabile said. “Things clicked early on for us, so we were fortunate in that regard.”
It didn’t take long for the Rams to establish control in this one, with Turner breaking free for long touchdown run to put the Rams up 7-0 with 8:01 left in the first quarter. Not long after that it was Timmons taking it the distance for the Rams, making the score 14-0 with 2:44 left in the opening quarter.
A 20-yard scoring run by Timmons with 5:02 left in the half and a two yard run by Turner with 13 seconds left made the score 28-0 at the break.
Beyond obviously being happy with having a four touchdown lead at the half, Costabile was especially happy to see his team do it with the running game, an aspect of their game that had been missing last season due to a combination of inexperience and injuries.
“We were able to run the ball, which is very critical to our success,” Costabile said. “Last year at no point, did we every really solidly establish the run. But our young offensive line and our young running backs have matured and have shown a lot of improvement from last season.”
While the 28-0 halftime lead was certainly comfortable enough, the Rams wasted little time in adding to it when Wilmington’s Josiah Martinez returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to push the lead to 35-0.
“Josiah is a three year starter. He’s got breakaway speed and he is elusive,” Costabile said. “When he gets the ball in his hands he is tough to catch. That was obviously a great way to start the second half.”
Chelsea did finally respond with a touchdown of their own, to close within 35-6 with 4:18 left in the third quarter, but Timmons third touchdown run of the night extended the lead to 42-6 with 10:35 left in the game.
Senior defensive end Conor Rooney of Wilmington capped the Rams scoring with 27 seconds left in the game when he returned an interception for a touchdown.
The Rams has several outstanding defensive performances on the night, led by junior linebacker’s Liam Fitzgerald’s seven tackles and a sack, to go along with senior linebacker Shane Stairs six tackles on the night.
The Rams will be back in action on Saturday at Noon, when they travel to Tyngsboro to take on CAC rival Greater Lowell in a revival of their former Thanksgiving Day matchup, which Greater Lowell ended two years ago.
Greater Lowell will bring a 1-0 record into the game after shutting out Lynn Tech last week by a score of 17-0 at the Manning Bowl. While the Rams and Gryphons no longer play on Thanksgiving, they did face each other last season, and the Rams came away with a 22-0 victory in Billerica.
Costabile knows his team will be prepared to face their arch rivals, Thanksgiving or not.
“We will have no trouble getting up for that game,” Costabile said. “The boys are looking forward to playing them.”
