BILLERICA – Just how great was last season for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team? Let’s put it this way, if it happened in a movie you would walk out saying, “so unrealistic. That could never happen.”
Imagine the scenario. The entire world battling through a pandemic, a team coming together throughout a wildly successful season, finally clinching the league title in the final game of the season, while also delivering a legendary coach his 400th career win in that same game. “Couldn’t happen.”
Except that it did happen.
The Rams posted an 8-1-1 record in their COVID-19 shortened season, clinching the CAC title with a 3-0 win over Essex Tech in the season finale at Cassidy Field, handing coach Tom Severo the 400th win of his tremendous career at Shawsheen and at Billerica High.
Even Severo had a tough time believing it at times. But he also knows it is time to move on from one of the most memorable seasons of his long and storied career.
“What an absolutely wonderful year. Playing under the COVID restrictions and all of the obstacles, to think we did as well as we did, to win the league, and get my 400th win,” Severo said. “It was just a magical season the entire way. Last year was great. Those were great kids and it was a lot of fun, but that is all done now. Now we have to move forward.”
And the Rams will be moving forward with Severo still at the helm, as he returns for his seventh year at Shawsheen. It may have been tempting to hang up the whistle after last season, but why quit when you are having so much fun?
“My son told me I should retire. Retire on top. He said, you won the league, you won your 400th, you could just retire.” Severo laughed. “But I am still enjoying this too much.”
After losing eight starters off of last year’s team, including both goalies, this season’s squad will have a much different look than the past couple of seasons, with several new faces and new places. But Severo believes that he and the players are ready for the challenge.
“You are basically starting over to a large extent, but that’s just the way it happens in high school sports. It’s the natural evolution. Kids graduate, and then you have new kids, playing in new roles,” Severo said. “Coaching is a little bit different this year. We just spent an hour in the locker room with masks on, so I could do some chalk talk, because there are things these kids don’t know yet, like our style of play and that kind of stuff. Those are things we didn’t have to do last year.”
If you think that Severo has lowered the expectations for this year’s group of Rams based on losing so many players, you would be very mistaken. The return of the MIAA (statewide) tournament this season makes that a goal for the Rams, as does the quest to repeat as CAC champions.
Severo knows it won’t be easy, but he also knows it is something his team can accomplish.
“High achievement takes place in the framework of high expectations, so we have high expectations,” Severo said. “We are going to be a young team obviously, and we will be playing a lot of tough teams this year. There is no break in the schedule, but we have high expectations for ourselves.”
While Severo was still working on his exact lineup at the time when spoke to the Town Crier, there were several players even at that point that he knew would be relying on heavily this season, including his five team captains made up of two seniors and three juniors. The senior captains, both from Tewksbury, will be forward Jeremy Perez, a CAC All-Star last season, along with goalie Tyler Kopacz, who has the unenviable task of replacing the duo of Tyler Newhouse and Adam Kearns, both of whom were outstanding in net for the Rams in recent years.
Severo knows what kind of leader he has in Perez, who was also a captain with the Rams basketball team this past winter.
“He was the starting point guard on the basketball team, and he fulfills the same role on the soccer team. He can distribute the ball and shoot the ball and do whatever we ask,” Severo said. “We can play him all over the field. This year I think he will be a center/midfielder, but really he is capable of playing any position. He has great balance and great ball skills He is tenacious and he is strong. And even though he is not a real big kid, he is very solid and hard to move off the ball.”
The rest of the CAC may not know about Kopacz yet, but Severo predicts that they will know all about him before this season is over.
“This kid is going to open some eyes. Yesterday, he just took command of the game in our scrimmage. He is fast, he is decisive, and he is very athletic and acrobatic at the same time,” Severo said. “I am very excited about this kid. He is going to keep us in a lot of games. He is a big reason for my optimism.”
Shawsheen will also have three junior captains, with midfielders Evan Pinto and Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury, along with defender Cam Camelio stepping into leadership roles.
“They have been with the team a couple of years and have done a good job for us,” Severo said. “They are solid players and good leaders.”
Other members of the Rams battling for playing time will be senior Zach Haumann, juniors Quinn Brown and Tyler Francois, both of Tewksbury, John MacEachern, Tom Robenek and Joe Woodward, along with sophomores Brian Duhamel and Josh Haerer of Wilmington and freshmen Ethan Melanson, Jayden Perez of Tewksbury and Nico Georgoulis.
This year’s Commonwealth Athletic Conference schedule will be much tougher than last season’s so Severo will be looking for his entire roster to contribute against what promises to be tough opponent in every game.
“There are no easy games this year. Lynn Tech is going to be very good, as will Northeast. Two years ago, when we only lot three games out of 18, two of those losses were to Northeast,” Severo said. “Mystic Valley has been ranked in the top 20 in the Globe the past few years. Greater Lowell has always given us a tough time. We beat them by just a goal last season.
“Every team we face is going to be good, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”
