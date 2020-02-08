BILLERICA – They all wanted to be up on the program's 'Record Wall' but if you ask the three local swimmers, they had much bigger aspirations and dreams.
And those dreams of qualifying for this weekend's Division 2 North Sectional Swim and Dive Meet came to fruition for senior Zachary Morris of Wilmington, junior Derek Costello, also of Wilmington and junior Damien Hadden of Tewksbury.
The three of them along with sophomore Aidan Singh led the Rams to their third straight State Voc Championship title, which included capturing the 200-freestyle relay title with a school record and sectional qualifying time of 1:41.11.
"We wanted to qualify for the sectional meet and we did. I was more focused on that than anything else because I really wanted to make it to the sectionals," said Morris. "I was so focused and I swam so hard. I didn’t breathe — I tried not to breathe at all, so maybe I did it twice. I think we all did super good."
Hadden was first, followed by Singh, Costello and then Morris, who brought it home with his personal best split of 24.90 seconds.
"I was just really motivated to make it to the sectionals," he said. "Before the race, Coach (Rick Menard) pulled me aside and said ‘hey you got this’. He asked me if I could do it and I said yes, so I was really aiming for that, to make it to the sectionals. It’s awesome. For me, I have never been to sectionals, so it’s a cool opportunity and I’m just super excited for it."
Usually this foursome does not swim together for this particular race because Singh is the team's top distance swimmer and in dual meets the 500-freestyle comes right before the 200-freestyle relay.
At the State Voc Meet, the 500-freestyle was held on Wednesday with Singh taking first, and that rest allowed the four of them to join together twice, winning the 200-medley relay race with a collective time of 2:00.71 and then the 200-freestyle.
"I wasn’t really going for the record because I thought it was a given that we were going to get it," said Costello. "I thought it was a probability that we were going to get a qualifying time for the sectionals. I told the guys that I thought we could qualify for the sectionals and if we didn’t, I was going to be super mad. Then we made it by a tenth of a second.
“To make it just means a lot. I made it last year as part of the 400 freestyle relay and it was just so much fun. It was fun just to go and have fun with the team."
When the race finished, none of the four swimmers knew if their time was good enough for the sectionals, and the school record. It was a few minutes before everything was figured out.
"Originally we were looking around and asking ‘did we do it’? A couple of people down at the other end were giving up the thumbs up but we still didn’t know because it wasn’t announced," said Hadden. "Then (Assistant) Coach (Jay) Tildsley looked at us, gave us the thumbs up and we all just lost it and celebrated."
Through the two days of the meet, the four of them combined to score 181 of the team's 355 points. Besides the two relays, individually, Singh won the 200-freestyle at 2:10.04 and the 500-freestyle at 5:44.60, Hadden won the 200-IM at 2:22.43 and the 100-freestyle at 54.81, Costello was first in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:01.87 and was second in the 50-freestyle at 25.25 and Morris picked up a pair of thirds, in the 50-free at 25.47 and the 100-free at 58.84.
"(Hadden, Morris and Costello) are so vital to the program," said Menard. I’m going to miss Zachary like there’s nobody’s business. His attitude is more impressive than what he does in the water. He’s not one of the captains, but if you ask any one of these kids and they will tell you that he’s the one who spends the most time with them, to talk to them, teach them and he has so much respect from everybody else on this team. He also has that self confidence that you really need."
While the four of them combined for seven first places, a second and two thirds, all of that was nice, but not as nice as the school record and sectional qualifying time.
"I did not think that I would be up on the record board — definitely not during my sophomore year," said Costello. "I thought maybe I could do it by the time that I’m a senior, but I knew that still would be very hard. We don’t have too many kids who swim year round and we’re not a Charter School like Mystic, so normally we don’t send too many kids to the sectionals. So to go, is just a special thing, It means you are up there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.