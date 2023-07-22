In a way, a long bus ride home was probably the best medicine for the Tewksbury High softball team.
Last month, the Redmen lost a classic Div. 2 state championship game against Burlington by a score of 10-9.
The game was tied for most of the contest before the Red Devils scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take what surely seemed like an insurmountable lead.
TMHS bounced back with five runs in the home half of the seventh inning to tie, and almost win, the game.
Burlington would eventually take the game with a run in the eighth.
“Right after (the game) it was really tough,” said senior captain Samantha Perkins, who hit a huge double during Tewksbury’s rally. “It’s the end of an era I suppose. I’ve been playing softball since I was little and I got to spend three years with some of these girls. It was an absolutely amazing experience. I know I have four more years (in college), but not with these girls. Just being able to spend that time with them at the end, it was tough, but I’m glad that I got to take that last ride home with them.”
The loss marked the end of the high school career of Tewksbury's three seniors, including Perkins.
The 12th graders for the Redmen had an interesting four years.
Freshman year didn't happen because of Covid-19.
Sophomore year sort of happened.
Sort of.
The Redmen reached the North championship game, but Covid still had its modifications on the campaign that made things a little different.
But Tewksbury made the most of its last two seasons, advancing all the way to the state title game twice.
Not many programs can boast of that accomplishment.
“You can have the talent, but it makes everything so much easier when you have really good team chemistry,” Perkins said. “I do believe we had that. We had been together basically every single day since captain’s practices started in the winter. It also makes everything easier when girls want to play, they’re just not there because it’s the spring time and they need a sport to stay active. They want to be there and they want to work hard.”
A lot of that started with Perkins.
“When she came in as a sophomore, it was kind of a weird dynamic,” said TMHS coach Brittney Souza. “We had three seniors that were coming back and we put them all as captains coming out of Covid because they really stepped up, but as a coach I thought we were just missing a little bit of something.”
Souza and her staff had the players vote on captains and noticed a lot of votes for Perkins, the 10th grader who hadn’t played a varsity game yet.
“When you see a sophomore’s name come up repeatedly from everybody’s vote, there’s a reason for that,” Souza said. “I said ‘Wow, she’s a sophomore and she had just as many votes as the seniors did.’ That speaks volumes of who she is as a kid, so we named her a captain as a sophomore. We kind of preach in our program that it doesn’t always have to be a senior, just a leader on the team.”
Souza said it was a decision that made an impact, for years.
“She had such a big impact on all of the kids year after year after year,” the coach explained. “She was that captain that was so compassionate. She cared about everybody. She made sure everyone had rides to everything. She just had a different attitude as a captain. She had such a positive attitude all of the time. If a kid struck out, she’d be the first one to say ‘That’s OK.’”
While Perkins’ in-game stuff was easy to see, Souza said her catcher also led in ways that weren’t as noticeable for the average person.
“In the offseason she put in so much time,” said Souza. ‘She organized captain practices and made sure her teammates were ready for the season. They worked tirelessly starting January 1, once a week and the last three weeks before tryouts they went twice a week and that was something she helped facilitate the last couple of years. It’s a big role and it taught her a lot of responsibility.”
Perkins and her classmates hit one last home run of sorts at the year-end team banquet.
“They wrote the most incredible speeches,” Souza said. “These three seniors got up in a room of 55 people and spoke on behalf of their experience with high school softball, their teammates and their coaches. That takes so much guts. Three of four years ago, those kids wouldn’t have done that. So to watch them grow into those women? It was just incredible to see.”
Perkins was an outfielder and third baseman early in her softball career before a coach asked her to try catching.
“It really went from there,” Perkins said. “I really loved catching and being able to be a leader behind the plate. You can see everything and you’re always involved, that’s what I love about catching.”
“She was at shortstop when I first saw her play in eighth grade,” said Souza. “I had a conversation with her (about high school) and said ‘This is what I need.’”
Perkins agreed to play catcher and didn’t waste any time diving into the position.
“I do a lot of softball lessons on the side,” Souza said. “And Sam Perkins came to catch those pitching lessons for U10 kids, U12 kids, U14 kids, girls going into college — she spent so many hours at my facility just catching and fine-tuning those skills. In one year, she became this amazing catcher. It was just incredible to watch.”
“It’s just about repetition,” Perkins said. “Even at home, I can just work on my form.”
The hard work paid off in a big way.
In fact, Perkins came to prefer catching over everything else despite a few foul balls to the catcher’s mask or the shin.
Yes, catching can be painful at times.
“It definitely has its ups and downs,” she said. “Going into high school, I still considered myself catcher/shortstop, but catching is my No. 1.”
These days, Perkins is playing tournament softball for a team that travels throughout New England.
Tewksbury’s Mike Bisso coaches the squad that includes several Tewksbury athletes including Mia Bisso, who pitched this spring for Shawsheen Tech in Billerica.
“They play in a lot of showcase tournaments,” said Perkins. “I figured it would be good to get myself out there.”
This fall, Perkins will play at Gordon College in Wenham.
“I was talking to other schools,” Perkins said. “But (Gordon) was the only one that set up an overnight visit. I stayed the night, saw the campus and met the girls (on the team). The community there is just so welcoming and the campus is beautiful.”
“I think it’s a great fit for her,” said Souza. “She loved the campus and the coach and the team.”
At college, Perkins is planning to study elementary education and admitted that the teacher/coach role could be in her future some day.
“I think so,” she said. “I help out sometimes with my dad’s team and it’s nice to see the younger kids and to help them with what I know.”
In the eighth grade, Perkins was able to spend some time around Tewksbury’s varsity players and remembers it made an impact.
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “When I was younger, it was always awesome to see those older kids and how much you want to be like them. I hope I’m providing the same role model that I was given.”
Tewksbury High will have a new primary catcher next year for the first time since 2019.
Souza knows it won’t be easy to replace what Perkins brought to the program.
“She has such a great personality,” the coach said with a laugh. “She won some big games for us with a big walk-off home run and after (senior pitcher) Sam Ryan throws a big strike three, (Perkins) gives it the Gronk spike with the ball at the end of the inning. That energy she brings is going to be missed a lot.”
