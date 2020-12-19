Coach Tony Romano's Redmen look up at the Boston Celtics' championship banners as the National Anthem is played prior to the team's 1973 tourney game against Lexington High School. Left to right: Mike Manna, Mike Hailson, Ted Whitney, Jim Meuse, John Bacheller, Jim Antonelli, Joe Lewis, Chris Prince, Coach Romano, Ron Magee, Billy Mackey, Dave McLeish, Tony Romano Jr. and assistant coach Dave Mullen. (courtesy photo)