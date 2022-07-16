TEWKSBURY – Usually the summer months are when high school athletic directors get some time off. But for Tewksbury High's Ron Drouin, he continues to be busy here during the hot days, as yet another coach has given his resignation.
Two weeks ago, the Town Crier told the story of longtime coach Peter Fortunato, who resigned as the head boys cross-country coach and the assistant indoor and outdoor boys track coach, so he could take a teacher's position at Greater Lowell Technical High, a job that paid him more and was better suited for his family.
Recently, Fran Cusick, another three-sport coach, gave Drouin his resignation letter as the head girls' cross-country coach, but will remain as the head coach of the girls indoor and outdoor track teams.
In the past two calendar years, ten varsity coaches have resigned, all due to spending more time with their families, or taking another job elsewhere, or going back to college. That list includes Chris Burns and Samantha Tavantzis (soccer), Mark and Tommy Bradley (basketball), Fortunato, Cusick, Nick Parsons and Lauren Polimeno (cross-country and track), Jordan Russell (field hockey) and Steve O'Keefe (wrestling).
Polimeno, who served as the boys indoor track coach this past year, is not returning as she will be in Italy for two years as she works towards earning a Master's Degree. Drouin now has to fill three head coaching positions, boys and girls cross-country, and boys indoor track, which has been an ongoing issue for the past decade.
For Cusick, being a three-season coach can certainly take its toll and that's the No. 1 reason for his resignation.
“Fran needs some time off,” said Drouin. “He's been going three seasons for a long time now and has decided to take the fall season off. He's done a real good job with the girls' cross-country and both the track programs. He's well-respected among the coaches in the league. I get it from Fran's end. It's a lot to do three seasons, so he needs a little break and I understand that. He's done a good job with the cross-country program and I'm sure he'll continue to do a good job with the two track programs. I am concerned that we will be adding two new cross-country coaches for this upcoming fall season. Fran, Peter Fortunato (and former coach) Peter Molloy, have all been very good in supporting new coaches here, and I'm sure that will continue with Fran, especially since Peter Fortunato will no longer be in the building. I'm hoping that Fran can help bridge that gap to the incoming coach.”
Cusick served as the head girls cross-country coach for three seasons, including the 2020 virtual meet season. In those three seasons, the Redmen combined for a 13-14 overall record, including marks of 6-4, 5-2 and then 2-8 this past year, one with many injuries to the majority of the roster.
He said he just couldn't manage the time of being a three-sport head coach any longer.
“This was a tough decision for me. I really enjoy coaching cross-country and we’ve had many successful seasons at Tewksbury since I started as an assistant in 2014,” he said. “Ultimately what it came down to is that I have been a three season head coach for about four years now and to be honest it’s just incredibly time consuming. In addition to practicing five-to-six times a week, we have anywhere between 10-15 meets a season. There’s also sign-up meetings, pre-season meetings, an end of season meeting, meetings with our Boosters Club, banquets and a litany of other non-coaching responsibilities. All of this is necessary and important and pretty manageable once or twice a year, but when doing it for cross-country, indoor, and outdoor track year-after-year, I could just feel my energy draining as the seasons went on.
“I also think my effectiveness as a coach was diminishing as I was feeling very burnt out and I couldn’t be the type of coach that I wanted to be while spreading myself that thin.
So while I know this is not the best timing as our cross-country staff is going to look different this year with Coach Fortunato and (boys assistant) Coach (Fred) Doyle moving on, ultimately I think it’s the right move. I fully expect that we will get some great new coaches to step into those roles and help push the program forward.”
Before being the head coach, Cusick spent the previous five as the assistant to Molloy, who in his 15 years compiled a 77-73 overall record, which included an Eastern Mass Championship title, two Eastern Mass finalist finishes, a second place at the D2 All-State Meet, three league titles and two league championship meet titles.
All in all, Cusick spent eight years as part of the girls cross-country program.
“There’s a lot of (fond memories) We’ve had some incredibly talented athletes and amazing teams, but even in the years when we didn’t have a state championship caliber squad, I thought we created a welcoming and fun environment for everyone. I started coaching at Tewksbury in the fall of 2014 and had no idea how long I was going to stick with it, but it ended up being an incredible ride.
“I think from a performance standpoint, the stretch from 2015-2017 is clearly when we were at our best. In 2015 we were third at All-States, 2016 we were second, and 2017 we were third again. We won a state championship in 2017 and were second multiple times at the D3/D4 state meets, along with a few MVC titles. Peter Molloy stepped down as head coach in 2018, so I’ve been head coach since then and we didn’t quite match that level of excellence, but we had a lot of really good teams and a ton of awesome runners.”
Cusick cited 18 members of the program left TMHS and continued (or will continue) to run in college since he joined the program in '14. That list includes Caitlin Leary (Franklin Pierce), Ashley Figucia and Maci Chapman (Merrimack), Polimeno (Jacksonville University), Shaylee Puleo, Grace Higgins and Caitlin Conneely (Worcester State), Sofia Calvo (Bridgewater), Emily Sessa (UMass-Lowell), Rachel Sessa (Georgetown), Makayla Paige (UNC), Amy Glover (Wheaton), Holly O'Leary (St. Anselm), Karina Crowley (Pepperdine), Lily Robinson (UMass-Amherst), Devyn Veits (Husson), Nicole Cofer (Fitchburg) and Molly Cremin (Stonehill).
“I really hope I didn’t leave anyone off of that list, but that’s an impressive list! I’ve always felt that the mark of a good cross-country program is that when kids leave your program, they become runners for many years to come. So I’m glad we were able to do that with so many kids who’ve come through the program,” he said.
Cusick was also a standout high school and college athlete.
He graduated from Arlington Catholic in 2005 where he played basketball and tennis and later on joined the cross-country program. He went on to Lesley College, where he was a member of the cross-country, basketball and tennis programs before graduating in 2009. He was a four-time All-Conference runner, the NECC Runner of the Year and named to the All ECAC Team in 2009. He guided the program to its first ever NECC Championship title.
From there, Cusick got right into coaching. He served as the head cross-country coach at Mount Alvernia High School, “having no idea what I was doing” for one-year, before becoming an assistant track coach at Arlington Catholic for a year. He then went back to Lesley College and served as an assistant coach of the cross-country and track programs, being a part of five NECC Championship titles.
He then became a full-time history teacher in the fall of 2014, met Molloy and was quickly added to the three programs. Besides his high school and college running background and his coaching background, Cusick, who resides in Lexington, is also the Director of the Stowe Running Camp in Vermont, while he is a USATF Certified Level-1 Track Coach. He has competed in the Philadelphia and Boston Marathons, including finishing the 2014 Boston Marathon at 2:32.58, 136th overall.
While Cusick is staying on for the two other programs, he said he felt it necessary to publicly thank many people who made his three years as the cross-country coach so enjoyable.
“I want to thank Ron Drouin, who does a great job as Athletic Director in getting us whatever we need and is one of the more knowledgeable ADs in the MVC,” said Cusick. “Peter Molloy, Peter Fortunato and Fred Doyle, have been great coaching colleagues that I’ve learned a ton from and have really enjoyed coaching with in this time span. Carina Berglund was our assistant the past couple years and did a fantastic job, and Lauren Polimeno helped out this year and brought a ton of energy to the team. I also want to thank the Boosters Club, without their support our program would not have been nearly as strong.
“It’s been a lot of fun coaching cross-country and again, I feel odd making this big goodbye as it’s not like I’m disappearing off the face of the earth. I still plan to help the team at home meets and be a presence.”
