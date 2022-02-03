TEWKSBURY – Last Friday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Gymnastics team hosted Dracut and Haverhill in a tri-meet and the Redmen split, with a 132.15-121.05 win over the Middies, while barely getting edged out by Haverhill 132.55-132.15.
The tri-meet ended the regular dual season with Tewksbury finishing 3-4 overall.
The individual scores remained the same against both opponents. Leading the way for Tewksbury was junior Amanda Ogden, who finished with a 34.95 score in the all-around competition. She scored an incredible 9.5 on the floor exercise, which is one of the highest scores in any event in the state this year, while she also earned an 8.65 on the balance beam, and 8.4 on both the bars and the vault.
Kayla Saunders was the other all-around competitor and she finished with a solid 32.1 score, which included an 8.5 on the floor, an 8.25 on the bars, a 7.95 on the vault and a 7.5 on the beam.
Senior captain Bella Schille had an exceptional night scoring an 8.15 on the bars, and that came before she came away with a very impressive 9.25 and 9.2 scores on the beam and floor exercise.
Also competing in three events was Julianna Cappiello, with scores of 8.2 on the floor, 8.0 on the vault and 6.5 on the bars. Taking part in two events each included Alexis Devlin with a 7.6 on the vault and a 7.35 on the floor, and Keira Gaffney with a 6.7 on the beam and 6.0 on the bars.
Rounding out the scoring included Jocelyn Delorey and Alexis Rooney on the vault with scores of 7.5 and 7.4, Jaden Kasule with an 8.0 on the bars, Julia Carlson with a 7.2 on the floor and then Maddie Carroll and Abby McCarthy with 6.55 and 6.4 scores on the beam.
Tewksbury will now be off until the MVC Championship Meet which will held on February 3rd.
