PEMBROKE – Heading into this season, second-year head coach Scott Wilson knew that his roster was filled with many inexperienced athletes. For him and the rest of the coaching staff, it would just be a matter of finding the right event for each kid, and helping them improve. From there, the individual and team success would come.
While that plan has been a work in progress, the team's experienced guys have been battling injuries and sicknesses, which has caused a number of line-up shifts. Wilson needed a bagful of erasers while trying to put the line-up together for this past Sunday's Division 4 State Relay Meet.
“I don't think we could have done more with what we had. Obviously without Nick Polimeno, Tyler Trodden and Will Humphrey, those three guys would have been in events and given us a chance to earn some additional points,” said Wilson. “It wouldn't have gotten us to the top, but maybe it would have gotten us from sixth place to maybe fourth, which certainly would have made is felt better.
“We've been fighting injuries, we have been fighting illnesses and we're really struggling to keep people competing. You get exposed in a meet like this when you don't have that great depth.”
Despite all of that, Tewksbury finished in seventh place compiling 26 points. Burlington won the meet for the seventh straight year, followed by Newburyport, Pembroke, Southeastern Voc Tech, Wilmington and Dracut. A total of 17 teams scored at least one point in the meet.
While the Redmen were seventh despite three key starters out, the good news is that those who did compete, did well. Tewksbury had three third places, two fourths and then after that two eighths and one ninth.
“Of all of the performers today, the only senior who scored points was Eric Impink. Everybody else will be back next year so certainly my hope is that they learned something today and then next year they will come in that much more prepared for a day like today,” said Wilson.
The star of the meet certainly was Kyle Adams. He led the discus team to a third place, the javelin team to a fourth place and the shot put team to an eighth place. As an individual, he was second in the discus at 122-00, third in the javelin at 133-09 and tied for fifth in the shot put at 41-08.
“Kyle had a fantastic day. I know the team didn't score in the shot put, but he had a great day in all three events. He finished second, third and fifth individually in his three events so I would say that's pretty good,” said Wilson. “He's a worker. He's a guy who works in the summer and works in the off-season. He really wants to be able to go to college and compete. I think his work ethic will allow him to do that.
“He's a tremendous thrower and that's where we use him the most. He's not a slow guy (when it comes to the running events). He's just so much more valuable to us in those throwing events that we've kind of had to use him (primarily) there. We have other guys who have similar times in the sprints, otherwise he could be working on sprinting.
“If he wants to excel at the state level this year which is when people get noticed (he is on the right path). I think he started to separate himself a little bit today's performance. If he can put up those numbers in the three events at the state meet, that would be pretty special.”
The discus trio of Adams, Impink (110-00) and freshman Manny Mengata (86-01) combined to throw 318-01. The javelin team was Adams along with Nick DeGracia (107-11) and Brandon Contardi (98-05) combined to throw 340-02. Then in the shot put, it was Adams, Impink (36-01.25) and Mengata (32-05.75).
“Manny is a freshman who just started throwing the discus maybe a week-and-a-half ago. He's just a stud of an athlete,” said Wilson.
The triple jump team of Willow Trodden, Achonolu and Mason Veits finished eighth at 105-06.25. The long jump trio of Arbogast, Jack Callahan and Dante Dunac finished ninth at a combined leap of 52-05.25.
The other field event team to place came from the pole vault trio of Contardi, Callahan and Veits, who were third, all combining to clear 20 feet.
“Brandon never vaulted in a meet before, practiced in twice. He ended being the our best vaulter on the day clearing 8-6, having never officially competing before,” said Wilson. “That's kind of neat knowing that we have those three kids who will all be able to come back next year and compete again. It's such a hard event to get three people who are capable of doing it. Hats off to him and then he left to go to the javelin where he had a personal record there, too.”
The high jump didn't place, but Cuvier and Kerkeland were tied for second, both clearing 5-03.75.
In terms of the running events, probably the best highlight of the meet came from the 4x200 relay team which finished third with a combined time of 1:36.25, which was made up of Kerkeland, Elijah Acholonu, Cuvier and Alex Arbogast.
“I literally on the bus ride down there this morning, put that team together,” said Wilson with a laugh. “Jerry wasn't sure if he was going to run because his ankle was pretty sore. Ryan hasn't competed (in a running event) this season until today. He high jumped 5-10 and then he ran a really nice leg in the 4x200. Elijah has been a good 100-meter guy, but he hasn't done a lot of two-hundreds so I didn't know what to expect.
“They just ran a great race. That was a pretty fun race to watch and they all competed pretty hard in that thing. They weren't in the fastest heat and if they were, I'm not saying that they would have won it, but we would have been pushed. In their race, they were out in front and everyone else was just chasing them. I just wish they were pushed.”
The other third place came in the 4x1,600 sprint medley with the group of Arbogast, Willow Trodden, Nick Alvarado and Will Eskenas, who had a combined time of 3:49.93.
“Nick Polimeno was going to run the 400 and if that happened Nick Alvarado would have run the 800 which would have been just a touch faster,” explained Wilson of the reshaping of the group. “Without Nick Polimeno, Will Eskenas said that he would run the 800 and we can move Alvarado to the 400.
“Willow Trodden, who has been fighting some shin splints, hasn't run a race all year and has done some hurdling and also the triple jump and the shins just haven’t held up. I said 'look I just need you to run a 200' and Willow said 'yeah, sure, whatever you need'. Willow ran it and loved it running with that group. They have all run together for a while, they have been doing track together for a while and they've been having a lot of fun running together as a group.”
Tewksbury was scheduled to have its next dual meet Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, before several members of the team take part in the annual Weston Twilight Meet this Saturday.
“I'm already looking forward to next year to see what these kids can do. So now for the rest of this year, I need to figure out for these last couple of meets, who can we get ready to complete at the state level. We got to see a little bit of that today and that's kind of exciting,” said Wilson.
