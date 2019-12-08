TEWKSBURY – Recently, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Unified Basketball co-ed team finished up another fun-filled, successful season.
Now in its third season and coached by Brian Aylward, who is also the high school's football coach, the players on the Unified team all improved dramatically from where they were when the program first started.
"Unified Basketball is a lot of fun," said Aylward. "It's not my preferred time to run the season during football, but I enjoy it a lot. I enjoy being around our kids. We have a handful of kids that have the ability and the opportunity to be on our other sports teams (at the high school). Unified sports means you have students who have disabilities with intellectual development disabilities and they all play on the same team.
"If you looked at our team maybe from two years ago, the things that they can do now that they couldn't do two years ago, is fun to see. We have kids who would actually stay on the court and that would be a challenge for them and now are never coming off the court.
“We have kids who before would get the ball and immediately throw it away and now are getting it, dribbling the ball and looking for someone to pass it to, or taking a shot or playing defense. We have seen a lot of improvement from the kids. We also have a lot of kids from (our Varsity Football team) who are on it and they do a good job and we have a couple of girls from the basketball team and they also do a good job."
The Tewksbury team had two jamborees and four games held inbetween, as well a handful of practices that were held at the Ryan School.
"We lost our first game to Lawrence and that was a really good game," said Aylward. "Then we went up to Haverhill and had a big win there, 58-55 and we hit a three-pointer, Ben Strainge did, with like twenty seconds left in the game to win it. Ben is here with the football team helping out so I see him every day. He's a talented kid and he can do some things."
Aylward said besides the dramatic wins and the overall improvement from the individual players, he was also excited to have more kids involved with the entire program.
"We had more athletes this year," he said. "Special Olympics uses terms like 'Athletes and Partners' so I'm not sure I like the labels, but if you did it that way, we had 15 athletes this year which is awesome. The team is co-ed so we have boys and girls."
Aylward, who has been involved with the 'Best Buddies' program at the high school for many years now, said having the Unified Basketball team come together and compete against other Merrimack Valley Conference teams is a win-win situation.
"I think we have a good relationship because of the things we do with the Best Buddies group and that's important to make sure that the kids feel comfortable because they are anxious. The Best Buddies is important and it's a big part of my life. Those are my guys and I love them.
"Unified Basketball is a good way for kids to appreciate and count their blessings. You never take anything for granted. You have the ability to do certain things and I talk to our (football) guys all of the time about 'don't ever feel sorry for yourself'. You are blessed to be out on the field and there's so many people who would love to have that opportunity and to have the ability to do what you do.
"The Unified Basketball League us such a good thing. They are looking to maybe increase our involvement in Unified Athletics by maybe doing a track program here at the high school in the spring. We are looking into it and see what the interest level is there. It's always about making sure the kids feel good about what they are doing and being together. I love being a part of it."
The team includes: Shane Aylward, Lexi Polimeno, Katie Polimeno, Nick Iannacci, Will McKay, Joe Goncalves, Hannah Dwight, Rae Sutherland, Ben Strainge, Scott Noftle, Sean Fahey, Kyle Scrooc, Mary Kate Callahan, Logan Auth, Justin Sutherland, Dylan Munro, Nate LaChapelle, Dan Sahaigan, Evan Regan, Melanie McClusky, Addison Grant, Diego Monteiro and Evan Silva.
