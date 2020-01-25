HOOKSETT, NH/TEWKSBURY — From the moment he started playing, Brendan Sjostedt knew that hockey was going to be a big part of his life.
This past week, the 20-year-old Tewksbury resident announced that he will be lacing up the skates for Albertus Magnus College, an Independent League Division 3 program which is currently in its first year as a program, sporting a 3-14-2 record as of Monday.
“Albertus Magnus is a second year program, with this being the first year so I’ll be going in for the second year,” said Sjostedt. “I talked to the coach a couple of times before this season and I was looking for a smaller school, a school where I could go in and play right away and a school that had my major and a school that felt right to me and everything just fell into place academically, financially and hockey wise. It just seemed like this would be the best spot for me.”
Sjostedt went to Tewksbury Memorial High School during his first two years and played a year of varsity lacrosse. After his sophomore year, he transferred to the Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire and played hockey for the next three seasons, before joining the New Hampshire Avalanche, a team out of the Eastern Hockey League.
“Before the Avalanche, I played at the Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire for three years,” said Sjostedt. “One of the kids who graduated during my junior year, ended up at the Avalanche and the coach came to a couple of our games and I ended up talking to him pretty frequently during my senior year.
“After my senior year, all of the college coaches who I was talking to wanted me to do a year of junior (hockey). I was already in contact with Coach (Chris) Cerrella of the Avalanche and just with his background and his hockey knowledge, it was easy for me to make the decision to go to play for the Avalanche. He gets a lot of kids every year, it’s a great team to play for and he’s just a really good coach.”
As a forward on the Avalanche, Sjostedt has 20 points in 28 games this season. The team has won the previous two league championship titles and are currently in first place with 14 games to go.
"Brendan is very capable of being a fantastic college hockey player," said Cerrella in a press release. "I am excited to see what the future holds for him at Albertus Magnus. He will be joining a teammate [Jake Pasquini] and an Avalanche alum [Cam Weitzman] next season. Brendan is going to be a great addition to the Falcons locker room and campus. I wish him nothing but the best."
Sjostedt, whose sister Madi is a senior member of the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op girls’ team, said that plans on majoring in Physical Therapy/Exercise Science once he arrives at Albertus Magnus. He would like to continue to work with an athletic team of some sort after he earns his degree.
"I would like to thank my coaches, family, and teammates for supporting me and getting me to where I am today," said Sjostedt in the same Avalanche press release. "I would like to give a special thanks to my family for making all of this possible with the endless support throughout my years playing hockey.
“Also, I would like to give a huge thanks to Coach Cerrella, for helping me to develop not only as a player, but as a person off the ice, and better prepare myself for college. I am very excited to be a Falcon for the next four years.”
Sjostedt was asked about any part of his game that he would like to improve upon as he takes this leap to collegiate hockey.
“I’d like to improve my maturity on the ice,” he said. “Going into college next year, I’ll be turning 21, but other kids who I’ll be playing against will be 24 or 25 years old, so I’d like to mature my game and show that I can compete with guys who are four and five years older than me. That will be a big part of it and then I just want to maximize my speed because it’ll be a much quicker game from where I’m at now.”
This season Albertus Magnus has played games against local colleges such as Suffolk, UMass-Boston, Fitchburg State, among many others including Connecticut College. Having the chance to put on a Falcons jersey next year will be a great opportunity and experience for Sjostedt.
“This was my goal from when first started playing hockey. I watch college hockey all the time and now just to be able to play in that kind of atmosphere will be pretty exciting,” he said.
