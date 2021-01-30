BILLERICA – Despite some outstanding individual efforts, the Shawsheen Tech co-ed Swim team saw their season get off to a rough start last Wednesday afternoon when the suffered a 92-72 loss to traditional CAC powerhouse Mystic Valley in a virtual meet with each school swimming in their home pool with officials at each school tracking times and results.
Unfortunately for the Rams, as good a day as several of their athletes had, it was not quite good enough to keep up with Mystic, in what has become a familiar story for the Rams in recent years.
“It was more of the same when it comes to Mystic, a big loss but we had some solid swims,” Shawsheen coach Rick Menard said. “All three of my 500's are brand new swimmers, they did amazing!”
In the 500-freestyle that Menard referred to the Rams got a second place finish from Matt Stadtman, while Adam Doucot took second and Jasmine Johansen took sixth.
Senior Derek Costello of Wilmington had a big day for the Rams, earning a second place finish in the both the 50-freestyle and the 100-butterfly, while also earning a second place finish as part of the 200-medley relay along Tyler Kopacz and Damien Hadden of Tewksbury as well as Aiden Singh.
Hadden had a big day for himself, with second place finishes in both the 100-backstroke as well as the 100-freestyle, while Kopacz was fourth in the 100-freestyle with a personal best time of 1:04.45
Freshman Jared Krueger of Tewksbury made his presence felt immediately with a second place finish in the 200-individual medley as well as being part of second place finishes in both the 200-freestyle relay and the 400-freestyle relay.
Junior Hannah Grimes of Tewksbury also found her way onto the scoresheet with a great performance in the 100 backstroke with a personal best time of 2:01.19, while sophomore Nathan Barnes had a great race in the 50-freestyle with a fourth place finish in a time of 28.70.
As much as Menard would have liked to see his team knock off Mystic, he was able to take something much more valuable from the team’s season opening meet.
“Bigger than the final score, other than the fact we are actually having a season, is the technical improvements the kids have been making in the short time we've had them,” Menard said. “It is also a great tool to have the meets streamed and saved on our page so swimmers can go back and self-evaluate and see what we have been pointing out as coaches all along.
“I hope that we can continue to do this for our home meets, one of the small shining lights to come from our current state of life.”
Shawsheen faced Gr. Lowell on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then after a week off, they will have a rematch with Mystic Valley on February 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.