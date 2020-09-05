TEWKSBURY – Certainly the last few months have been extremely stressful for everyone, amid COVID-19 and the other events in the country, but imagine the stress level for a high school senior, who could pick any college she wants in order to continue her academic and athletic career but wasn't able to visit those schools or meet with her future coaches face-to-face?
That's exactly what Tewksbury's Makayla Paige went through.
Over a week ago, she announced on social media that she has verbally committed to continue her running career at the prestigious University of North Carolina on an athletic scholarship.
Over the last decade or so, the TMHS cross-country and track programs have celebrated a number of athletes who have gone on to elite Division 1 college programs such as UPenn, Villanova University, Bucknell University, Jacksonville University and Georgetown to name a few, as well as a large handful who have also gone to UMass-Lowell, and other New England based D1 programs.
Paige said that she was looking at a number of schools including Georgetown, Penn State, Villanova, Princeton, Cornell as well as the University of Oregon, and ultimately chose UNC.
"I chose UNC because over the past few months I was able to form great relationships with all the coaches that I spoke with," said Paige. "They are all super motivating and they’re positive energy was very contagious which made me feel excited just talking to them.
“Also, I had a zoom meeting with the freshmen going into UNC this year and they were all very welcoming and easy to talk to."
While Paige is thrilled with her decision to be a member of the Tarheels and to run for Chris Miltenberg, who was named head coach at previous successful stops at Stanford and Georgetown, she said it certainly wasn't easy with all of the distractions going on since the end of her indoor season and all of her outdoor track season were cancelled back in the spring.
"Throughout the recruiting process most of the conversations that I had with coaches was by phone calls," she said. "I sadly didn’t get to meet most of the coaches because of everything going on. But even though there wasn’t that face to face interaction, I felt like I got to know most of the coaches well because of the calls. Luckily I had been able to visit a few campuses before things started to close down so that helped with narrowing down some of the school that contacted me.
"Besides talking to the coaches and the campuses, I was able to do a few zoom calls with some people on the teams already. This allowed me to ask different questions that would be answered from an athlete’s perspective. Also when talking to the team, I was able to see if I would or wouldn’t fit in with them."
The reigning two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Athlete of the Year and two-time reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, Paige has easily become the most elite member in the history of the TMHS cross-country and indoor and outdoor track programs.
She is among the best half-milers in the entire country, who is a two-time All-American, an eight-time Globe/Herald All-Scholastic and has broken numerous school, league, state and New England records.
This past winter she was the Division 3 Eastern Mass Champion in both the 300-meters (40.42) and the 600-meters (1:29.70). Her mark in the 600, broke the all-time mark at the Reggie Lewis Center, as well as in Massachusetts and New England.
The following week she was crowned the All-State Champion in the 600-meters with a time of 1:30.61, which was her third combined individual all-state championship title, the most out of anyone in school history, surpassing Bev Leuken, who won two back in the early 1980s.
At one time during the indoor season, Paige had the top time in the entire state in six different events including: 200 (25.46), 300 (40.13), 400 (57.42), 600 (1:30.72), 800 (2:08.01) and as part of the sprint medley relay team (4:09.69), which captured first place at the Division 3 state relay meet with Paige's incredible come from behind win as the anchor leg.
Besides the state competition, Paige was also the winner of the prestigious Millrose Games held in New York. Running against the top competition in the country, she came from behind to post a time of 1:30.28, which also ranked No. 1 in the country at the time.
Also during the season, Paige broke the school record in the 400-meters with a time of 57.42, while competing at the Boston University mini-meet. Her time broke a mark set by Jess Bridle back in 2012. Paige was also second in the 500-meters (1:12.35) at BU's Last Chance Meet and also 11th at the Terrier Classic, an open meet with college and adult runners, competing in the 800-meters.
Paige holds the state's all-time first and second best times in the 600 (1:29.70 and 1:30.28), second in the 500 (1:12.35), fourth in the 800 (2:08.01), 17th in the 200 (25.46), 22nd in the 400 (57.42) and 28th in the 300 (40.13) and is also a part of three of the top relay teams.
"Choosing a college is one of the hardest decisions of a young person’s life,” said her cross-country and track coach Fran Cusick. “Being one of the most sought after and highly recruited middle distance runners in the country makes that more difficult. And then adding a pandemic which makes traveling very difficult adds another wrinkle to an already complicated equation. Makayla also does not love talking on the phone, so having to interact with coaches on a near daily basis through phone calls, emails, texts, Zooms, etc., was not something she was thrilled to be doing. So at the end of the day I’m very proud of her for successfully navigating through this stressful and hectic process with her sanity intact.
“I have to say, I am very surprised that she decided as early as she did but I had an inkling that UNC was going to be her choice. We got to visit the Chapel Hill campus last spring after New Balance Nationals and it’s hard not to be impressed by both the history of the school and the majesty of the campus. She seems to really have connected with the coaching staff and the team and it is a fantastic school so I think this will be a great fit for her. They have a loaded class coming in the fall of 2021 and I’m thrilled that Makayla will get to be a part of it.”
With so many options, Cusick said Paige really couldn't have struck out with her final decision — it was just a matter of where she would feel the most comfortable.
“Ultimately, there was no 'wrong' choice here as all of the schools she was looking at are great academic institutions with superb track programs,” he said. “But I’m so happy for her that she found a school she really loves. Makayla also hates making decisions, so now that this one is out of the way I’m sure she is feeling a tremendous amount of relief!
“I have no idea what this school year will bring in terms of athletics. Cross-Country season is going to be radically different and I have a hard time envisioning a normal indoor track season. Regardless of what happens this year, she’s a spectacular athlete who will go down as one of the greatest ever in Tewksbury. My hope for Makayla has always been that she will be running at her best in college and beyond. At UNC, she should have the opportunity to do just that.”
Paige, who sports a 4.07 GPA, said that as of now she is unsure about she plans on studying at UNC. She did say that she has many people to thank for helping to make this all possible.
“I would first like to thank my youth coach Joe Ferris (of Greater Lowell Road Runners) for bring such a positive influence throughout my running career. Also a big thank you (goes out) to Coach (Peter) Molloy and Coach (John) Byrnes for showing me that running isn’t just about how many miles you run, but also how you view different scenarios and who you surround yourself with.
“Another person I would like to thank is Coach (Fran) Cusick. He was always there to support and coach me throughout my high school career even when things weren’t going as planned. Next, (thank you) to the people who have changed me the most — my teammates. Thank You all for making track and cross-country so enjoyable.
“Finally the biggest thank you would have to go out to my family. There were always days when things wouldn’t work out but they always founs a way to put a smile on my face. Thank you to my sister (Cassidy) for pushing me to get better even when you didn’t realize it. Thank you to my dad (Mike) for proving that there was always a bright side to every situation and teaching me to laugh even when I was super nervous before a big event.
“Last but not least, thank you to my mom (Jill) for always being there even when I was annoying. You knew how to bring out the best in me, You always had kind things to say and amazing advice to give. Not sugar coating it when I did something wrong, allowing me to grow and learn from my mistakes. Coming off the track, my favorite thing to see was your smile because it felt like a small way to pay back my large debt to you for shaping me into the person I am today.”
