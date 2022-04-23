CANTON – The perfect start has continued for the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team. This past week, the Rams edged out Lowell Catholic, 2-1 last Thursday and then blanked Blue Hills Regional, 7-0, on Friday to improve to 5-0 on the young season.
“It’s been great to be off to a strong start this year. The returning veterans are picking up right where we left off last year. The defense has been solid in all five games and the pitching — which is where we were young — has been a tremendous pleasant surprise,” said head coach Brian McCarthy. “The offense is still heating up and its been good to see us win games in multiple fashions. We’ve won a few close ones, including Bedford 1-0 and Lowell Catholic 2-1. Then we’ve won a few games by wide margins as well when the offense really opens up That is nice to see as a coach, a team that can win in a variety of ways.
The guys have worked really hard all pre-season and for the past month in this early going of the season. They are a fun bunch to be around and I’m excited to see how far they can take it.”
In the game against Lowell Catholic, the Rams were down 1-0 after the Crusaders scored a run in the bottom of the third. But Shawsheen answered right back in the top of the fourth when sophomore catcher Brendan Lee singled up the middle to score Maverick Bourdeau.
The score remained tied at 1-1 going to the top of the seventh. Sophomore Evan Galanis of Tewksbury got things going for the Rams with a lead-off single. He was sacrificed to second by senior Shane Costello. Bourdeau followed with a sharp single up the middle to score Galanis with what proved to be the game winner.
Aiden MacLeod, who went the distance on the mound, retired the Crusaders down in order in the seventh to hold on to the win. He scattered six hits and struck out five.
“He worked very efficiently and had great defense behind him all day,” said McCarthy.
Bourdeau led the way with the bat with three hits, while scoring a run and knocking in one. Lee and Galanis has the other hits.
In the 7-0 win over Blue Hills, senior Jack Glennon was the story as he pitched a one-hit shutout. The one hit didn't come until the seventh inning.
“It only took him 69 pitches for the seven innings,” said McCarthy. “Jack previously had a few relief outings but today was his first start. He came ready to play. He was cruising right from the start, mixing his pitches effectively, keeping hitters off-balance and working efficiently. Catcher Robbie Welch (Tewksbury) called a great game behind the dish and the defense was phenomenal all day. Jack throws a good mix of pitches and throws a heavy ball – so we got a bunch of ground ball outs today.”
Offensively, junior Mike Maselli of Wilmington led the way. It was his bases loaded triple in the fifth inning which broke the game open. He finished with two hits, two walks and five RBI. Bourdeau scored two runs, Owen Duggan had two hits and scored three times and Lee had a hit and an RBI.
On Tuesday, Shawsheen completed the two-game home-and home series sweep of Blue Hills with a 15-5 thumping to improve to 6-0.
Bourdeau had a monster game, including six RBI on a pair of clutch bases clearing hits, the first a triple in the second inning, followed by a double in the third inning.
Maselli had another big day with three hits, two RBI and scored a run, while, Aiden MacLeod had two hits, scored twice and knocked in one.
The winning pitcher was MacLeod, who tossed three innings of scoreless relief and surrendered only three hits.
Shawsheen will be back in action with a short road trip to Bedford on Thursday morning (11 am), before hosting North Reading on Saturday at 11 am, and staying at home on Tuesday to face Whittier starting at 4 pm.
BOYS LACROSSE
The Shawsheen Baseball team is not the only spring program to be off to a strong start. The Rams Varsity Boys Lacrosse team easily got past Northeast (18-1) and Whittier (17-0) from Wednesday and Friday of this past week.
“Our defense did a great job in both (games),” said head coach Chuck Baker. “We're playing well, but the competition has been shaky.”
In the win over Northeast, Dylan Timmons of Wilmington, Kyle Brouillette and Rich Elliott each had three goals. In the win over Whitter, Brouillette and Adam Priest had three goals each and then Dylan Timmons, Zack Timmons and Kyle Gray, all of Wilmington, had two each.
On Tuesday, the Rams pulled off a huge win, beating Middlesex League power Belmont, 10-6, to up the team’s record to 5-0. Dylan Timmons led the way with three goals and two assists, while Jacob Martins of Wilmington had two goals and two assists and Derek Maguire had two goals.
Baker said the defense “was awesome” which included 14 saves by goalie Tyler Leeds.
Shawsheen will be back in action when they travel to Minuteman on Monday and then Gr. Lowell on Wednesday, both games scheduled for 4 pm starts.
