LOWELL – After splitting two games with Central Catholic, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' ice hockey team returned to action this past week with a home-and-home series with Dracut/Tyngsboro.
In the two games, the Redmen outshot D/T by a whopping 124-18 margin and came away with two wins, 4-2 last Wednesday at home and then 3-1 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell on Saturday afternoon.
In the two games against D/T, the Redmen (7-1) absolutely dominated play.
“They clog up the middle a lot and their goalie is good. If he can see it, he will save it,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. “(Saturday), I didn't think there was a chance that we weren't going to win.”
The teams were tied at 1-1 after the first period with the Redmen holding a 13-1 shot advantage. Colin Underwood scored for D/T and just 17 seconds later, Matt Cooke scored an unassisted goal to tie the game up at 1-1.
The score remained the same until under five minutes to go in the second period. Junior defenseman Caden Connors skated down the left wing with the puck, cut to the middle and put a shot on which was saved. The puck same loose and after whacking at it and missing, Connors was able to get his stick on the biscuit on his second attempt and bury it home making it 2-1.
Then 1:36 later, Connors scored again as a loose puck off a face-off came back to him on the right point and he sent a hard snap shot to the top corner, over stick side to make it 3-1.
In Wednesday's win, Tewksbury took leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before Jason Cooke scored on an empty-netter to ice the game. His brother Matt scored two goals and Will O'Keefe had the other. Chase Perault earned the win in net making seven saves, while, Dracut's Caulin Martel made 52 saves in the first game and then 65 in the second.
“Now we have to go play Billerica and I don't know who they are this year. It's been tough (for them) quarantining, not quarantining and then coming back and playing so it should be interesting,” said Doherty.
Tewksbury faced Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, and then will host the Indians on Saturday afternoon at 1:20 at Breakaway.
The Methuen games scheduled for Feb 17th and Feb 20th have been canceled because of the MVC Playoff format which was announced on Friday.
“I'm excited about (the league playoff format),” said Doherty. “It gives you something to look forward to and also something to play for. We are out there working hard everyday so there has to be something at the end of the rainbow, you know what I mean? Whether you win or lose, you have to fight for something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.