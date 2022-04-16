WESTCHESTER, PA/TEWKSBURY/WILMINGTON – There's really nothing better than drama in sports.
And there's really nothing better than winning a National Championship, meaning you are part of a team that's better than everyone else in the entire country.
That's pretty special and it certainly was for five local members of the North Shore Vipers Under 13-1 Girls Hockey team, including Wilmington residents Julia Lambert, Shae Gould and Gianna Young, as well as Tewksbury's Lydia Barnes and Lyla Chapman. The latter is a seventh grader, while the other four are eighth graders, including Lambert and Young, who were members of the St. Mary's High School team this past winter, both vital to the team's deep state tournament run, reaching the Final-8.
Back on Monday, April 4th, the five locals and the rest of the Vipers team captured the Chipotle-USA Hockey Girls 14-Under 2A National Title with a thrilling 2-1, double-overtime victory over the Arizona Kachinas, thanks to Lambert, who deposited a wrist shot to the low left hand corner for the game winner. That hard shot, allowed her to do a celebration dance, before being tackled by teammates in a complete frenzy.
“I just started to go wide and I started to see an opening. I saw that (goalie Erin Judge) was going more to the right side of the net, so I decided to look towards the left side and it was wide open,” recalled Lambert.
Before the shoot-out series started, Vipers' head coach Keri-Anne Allan suggested to her five shooters to actually shoot, as oppose to making a move, since the Vipers hadn't scored a single goal in two previous shoot-outs, including one earlier in the 12-team tournament.
“We were really nervous because we lost in our two shoot-outs from before,” said Gould, who will attend the Tilton Academy next year. “Our coach knew that (Judge) was really big so it would be super hard to get around her with a deak, so she told us to shoot and when Jaynie (Martin) and Julia both shot, they both ended up scoring. We won and everyone was just so happy.”
Martin scored the first shoot-out goal, while on the flip side, her teammate goalie Cecilia Riiff ended up stopping all four attempts she faced. Lambert sealed the victory with her goal, giving the Vipers the 2-0 edge in the shoot-out period.
“I didn't really practice it. I just did what I thought I should do (at the time). After I scored, I just started to jump because I was so, so happy,” said Lambert, who will attend Cushing Academy next year.
From there, she jumped, pumped her fist and skated towards the middle of the ice before half of the team jumped on her in celebration and the other half jumped of Riiff.
“Everyone was nervous (as the shoot-out was transpiring). Our goalie is really good so we trusted her. She's really good at shoot-outs. We just had to believe in each other. When we didn't score, we would try to pump each other up and when our goalie made a save, we were all so excited. When Janie scored, we were really happy and then when Julia scored, there were two big pig piles, one group went to Julia and the other went to our goalie,” said Chapman with a big laugh.
The Vipers took a 1-0 lead in the game thanks to a goal from Gould, who is among the team's top centers.
“(Our line was) skating (into the Kachinas' end) and I dropped a pass to CJ (Tremblay) and she took the shot and I put in the rebound (with a wrist shot to the top corner),” described Gould, whose mother Kerry played at the University of Southern Maine and served as an assistant coach on the Vipers, while, Shae's father Johnny played at Thayer Academy.
While Shae Gould and company were creating havoc on the offensive side, the team's defense kept Arizona from scoring as well, led by Barnes. She played the first half of the game in the net, and left with the 1-0 lead.
“(Playing in) the first half of the game wasn’t too bad I didn’t have many shots, but it was still pretty nerve wracking,” she said.
The score remained 1-0 until early in the third when Arizona's Kelzi Olson scored a power play goal to tie it up. Both teams had several chances to score during the rest of the third period, but Judge was phenomenal, making 18 of her 43 saves in the third period.
The momentum for the Vipers carried over to the 16-minute overtime period, but again they couldn't find the back of the net, which forced the shoot-out and eventually gave the Vipers the victory.
“(Winning the championship is) what we were thinking (before the competition started),” said Chapman. “We knew that we could do it. We knew that we could beat all of the teams that were there. Our coach said that to us. Then in our first game, we just didn't play good. Then I got nervous that we were going to be out.”
That didn't happen.
While the championship shoot-out goal provided enough drama to last a lifetime, how the Vipers reached the championship game in the first place was also pretty dramatic. North Shore lost its first game and then lost in a shoot-out in the second game to the Mid Fairfield Stars from Connecticut. In the third game, they turned things around by dominating the Seattle Snowkings, 4-1.
From there, the top eight ranked teams moved on and the bottom four went home. The Vipers were seeded No. 7 and knocked off the No. 2 seed Detroit Honeybake team, 4-1. In that win, Barnes was exceptional between the pipes, playing the entire game and making countless number of big stops.
“I didn’t know I was going to play the whole game. I made some key saves but I couldn’t have done what I did without my defense,” said Barnes, who along with Chapman have older brothers Tyler and Brady respectively, who were part of the Tewksbury High Boys Hockey Championship team from last month.
The performance by Lydia and her teammates, put the Vipers into the semi-finals, taking on league rival the East Coast Wizards for the 12th time this season.
“We wanted to be the ones to kick them out of the tournament. We were a little scared to play them in the semi-finals, but (at the same time), we didn't want anyone else playing them,” said Chapman, with a laugh.
After knocking them out, the Vipers did a little scouting, checking out the team from Arizona.
“I was nervous but I knew that we could beat them,” said Young, whose sister Brenna will be playing at St. Anselm next year. “I watched the game before and they didn't that good. It was all their goalie, she did all of the work. They all looked sad, like coming out of the locker room. They didn't look ready to play at all.”
But they ended up giving the Vipers a run for their money – and then some, through 64 minutes of play (16-minute periods) and nine players in the shoot-out period.
“(This National Tournament is) high-level hockey,” said Mike Chapman, Lyla's father, who played at both Wakefield High and St. Anselm College. “All of these girls will end up playing high-level Prep School and go on to play college hockey. It's the best girls in the country and the New England Girls Hockey League is the best league in the entire country, one-hundred percent, no doubt. I know the Arizona team is an all-star team of girls from the entire state so some of them travel two-plus hours just for a practice, whereas here, there's four teams from a 15-mile radius.”
Most of the girls on this Vipers team have been playing together for many years, but this year was a little different with new girls and at time up to eight members of the team who also played for various high school teams, leaving the Viper short-handed at times during their 40-game regular season.
“In the New England Girls Hockey League, they play a 40-game schedule, and the Vipers were ranked No. 3 in the country by the end of the season,” said Mike Chapman. “The Massachusetts SpitFire was number one and they lost in quarterfinals. The Wizards were number two, we were number three and the Boston Eagle Juniors were fourth. They don't do playoffs, they do state tournament. We were one of eight teams that went to the states, and we ended up losing in the semi-finals, 1-0 to the Spitfire. We got an 'At Large Bid' to the Nationals because we were ranked third in the country and they took all four teams from Boston.”
But only one of the four – and one of the 12 teams in the entire tournament – came home with the National Championship trophy.
“As a team we were very close. We were not only teammates but we were like family. Winning the National Championship felt relieving and super exciting. We had worked all season for that moment and it finally happened,” said Barnes.
The entire championship team includes: head coach Keri Allan, assistant coaches Mike Martin, Kerry Brennan and Justin Young, along with players, CJ Tremblay, Cecillia Riff, Lydia Barnes, Julia Lambert, Michele Caiazzo, Merritt Fitch, MJ Petisce, Kate Glantz, Morgan Linskey, Chloe Sullivan, Lyla Chapman, Janie Martin, Gianna Young, Lucy Irwin, Vicki Hausberger, Shae Gould and Sam Toomey.
