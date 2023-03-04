NEW BEDFORD — Greater New Bedford Regional High School defeated the Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team in the preliminary round of the Div. 3 state tournament on Monday, pulling away for a 56-47 win.
The game was tied 30-30 at halftime, but Shawsheen’s offense sputtered in the second half and the host team was able to earn the victory.
The 28th seed, Greater New Bedford improved to 8-13 overall and advances to play fifth-seeded Pittsfield while the 37th-seeded Rams ended the year with a 12-9 record.
“We handled a lot of adversity this season,” said Ram coach Joe Gore. “The good thing is, overall we had a really good mix of seniors, juniors and sophomores that really had all a significant impact on this team.”
Shawsheen actually led 19-14 at the end of one quarter as sophomore Franck Moron of Billerica had 10 of his team-high 20 points in the opening eight minutes.
After halftime, GNB outscored the Rams 14-4 in the third quarter and Shawsheen never recovered.
Senior Mavrick Bourdeau added 13 points for the Rams and sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington added eight.
Despite the loss, Shawsheen overcame plenty of adversity this season, losing Bourdeau for almost half of the season with an ankle injury.
Bourdeau returned late in the campaign and helped the Rams win their final three games, two against squads that had defeated Shawsheen earlier in the season.
The Rams graduate four seniors from the program including Bourdeau, starting center Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington, Blake Parrott of Burlington and Gianni Zompa of Billerica.
“Our seniors really led by example,” said Gore. “They showed the work ethic and what it takes to be a successful team.”
Senior Colin DiPesa of Wilmington was one of the team’s managers this season.
“Great, great kid,” Gore said of DiPesa. “He brought so much to the table. Whatever it was. He’d be drawing up plays at practice and we’d be running them. He was always on the pre-game music. He just had everything ready and was a fun, fun kid to be around. He’s definitely going to be missed.”
Five juniors, all from Wilmington, will help lead next year’s Shawsheen squad including Ryan Copson, Zachary Rogers, Ryan Sweeney, Max Boston and Anthony Marra.
Two 10th-graders saw plenty of varsity time this season, Matt Breen of Wilmington and Franck Moron of Billerica, both should be top scoring options for the Rams.
Sophomore Lukas Poirier of Wilmington also played with the varsity this winter.
The Rams also had two freshmen see time with the varsity, Billerica residents Dyllon Pratt and Jevon Moron.
“Our biggest challenge this season was trying to build that chemistry,” said Gore. “At times, we really showed glimpses of that if we played together, we were a very, very good team. We displayed that toward the end of the season. We struggled to put that together continuously.”
Bourdeau, Franck Moron and Breen were named Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-stars after the regular season.
“We’re very excited for where we are headed,” Gore said. “We have a very talented group of returners.”
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team opens play in the Div. 1 state tournament on Wednesday against a familiar opponent, the cooperative squad that combines girls from Lynnfield, North Reading and Peabody.
The Rams faced Peabody on Dec. 17 and Feb. 4, losing both contests by respective scores of 6-2 and 4-1.
Despite being underdogs heading into its playoff opener, the fact that Shawsheen even has a state tournament game is quite an accomplishment.
“The girls have been playing extremely hard,” said coach Kate O’Shea, herself a former Shawsheen standout that went on to a successful college hockey career as well. “They show up every day ready to go. I think grabbing a couple of wins really helps out.”
Last year, the Rams won just one game, but rebounded nicely this winter and won 10 games, finishing with a 10-10 overall mark.
“It was awesome,” O’Shea said. “It’s been nice to see.”
Peabody enters Wednesday's game as the eighth seed after finishing the regular season with an overall record of 16-4.
With an upset victory on Wednesday, Shawsheen would hit the road to face either ninth-seeded Tewksbury/Methuen (12-5-3) or 24th-ranked Acton-Boxborough (2-20-0).
Shawsheen's regular season included two victories each against Medford, Masconomet Regional, Marblehead and Melrose. The Rams also had two satisfying triumphs against Wakefield and Beverly, avenging losses early in the year.
Shawsheen lost to Wakefield by a 5-4 score on Dec. 19, but got a measure of revenge on Jan. 16 with a 9-3 shellacking of the Warriors.
Against Beverly, the Rams lost by a 6-3 score to open the campaign on Dec.8, but again bounced back with a 4-2 victory on Feb. 20.
“They were all very hard-earned wins,” O’Shea said. “Nothing was given to us. The girls really worked hard every single day and every single game. The Beverly game was a huge example. To get that win over Beverly was a big lift for them. We hadn’t beaten them in a couple of years.”
The Rams concluded their season with a 5-1 loss against Gloucester.
Rebecca Sobol of Bedford had the Shawsheen goal, assisted by junior Alexis Fox of Wilmington and Sophia Demeo of Bedford.
BOYS HOCKEY
The Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team opens play in the Div. 4 state tournament on Thursday evening at 7:10 p.m. at Billerica's Hallenborg Rink against Hamilton-Wenham.
The Rams and Generals already faced off once this season and Shawsheen skated to a 6-0 road victory on Jan. 7. In that game, Derek Nazzaro had a big night with four assists.
Shawsheen enters the postseason as the fifth seed with a 16-3-1 overall record. Earlier last week, the Rams grabbed a share of the league title, and have been red-hot lately, with a record of 8-1-1 on their last ten games. On the season, Shawsheen has outscored opponents 106-24.
Hamilton-Wenham is seeded 28th after a 6-13-1 regular season. The Generals have gone 1-7-1 in their last nine games and on the season, have been outscored 87-48.
With a victory, Shawsheen will host either 12th-seeded Cohasset-Hull (12-5-3) or 21st-seeded Swampscott (12-8).
Last Thursday, the Rams finished the regular season with a 5-1 win against Methuen.
Junior Chase Darcey of Billerica had two goals to spark the offense while senior Brady Darcey of Billerica contributed three assists.
Junior Roland Spengler of Tewksbury was also a multiple-point scorer with a pair of assists.
Also scoring goals for the Rams was senior Nick Calouro of Tewksbury, senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington and sophomore Ben Gibbons of Wilmington.
Chipping in with assists was sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington, senior Collin Strong of Tewksbury, senior Evan Curtis of Burlington and junior Liam Milne of Wilmington.
