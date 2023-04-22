In the world of college sports, Tewksbury’s NCAA athletes are seen off and running on the track, baseball diamonds, and lacrosse fields as the spring season is in full swing.
Junior Thomas Barinelli of Bridgewater State got off to a strong start in his outdoor season at Emory Spring Break Classic on March 17th, tying for second place in the high jump (1.75m) as well as third in the long jump (6.55m).
The following day, Barinelli ran in the 100-meter dash, posting a career best time of 11.37 that resulted in a 6th place finish.
Barinelli’s success at the high jump and long jump events continued at the Bears Invitational on March 25th, claiming second in the long jump (6.59m) and third in the high jump (1.85m).
At the UMass Dartmouth Corsair Classic on April 1st, Barinelli was part of a first place 4x100-meter relay team with a time of 44.39 seconds.
The junior closed out an exceptional start to the spring season on April 8th with a first place finish in the high jump (1.85m) as well as a third place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (15.73 seconds).
Barinelli will return to action at the Silfen Invitational on April 15th and the Tufts Sunshine Classic on April 22nd.
At the Colonial Relays on March 30th-April 1st, freshman Derek Munroe was a contributor in a top-eight relay team, finishing seventh with a time of 3:33.29.
The River Hawks are back in action on April 14th across the Larry Ellis Invitational, the Ocean State Invitational, and the Northeast Challenge.
At Colby-Sawyer, both junior Joseph Branchaud and sophomore Connor Moynihan have kickstarted their spring seasons.
Branchaud came in 18th place in the 100-meter dash at the Bridgewater State Invitational on March 25th with his time of 12.08.
Branchaud participated in two events at the Tufts Snowflake Classic, placing 14th in the 100-meter (11.85) and second in the 4x100-meter relay (45.40).
On April 8th, Branchaud ran at the Springfield Classic, placing fourth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.38.
Joining Branchaud on April 1st was Moynihan, placing 15th in the shot put (9.37) and 23rd in the javelin (23.51).
Moynihan also competed in the shot put at the Springfield Classic, reaching a distance of 10.32 that resulted in a 12th place finish.
The Chargers return to the track on April 14th as they take on the Connecticut College Elite Distance Invitational.
At Springfield, senior Colby Wilson claimed his inaugural first place finish of his spring season at the Springfield College Classic on April 8th. His distance of 6.81 in the long jump was the longest distance in the field.
Springfield is back in action in the Silfen Invitational on April 15th as well as the Trinity College Invitational on April 22nd.
At URI, senior Lucas Frost competed at the Bryant Invitational on April 2nd, winning the javelin with a throw of 231’7”.
Rhode Island is back on the track April 14-15 for the UConn Northeast Challenge as well as April 22nd at the Holy Cross Invitational.
Women’s Track and Field
At UMass Lowell, graduate student Tatum Pecci was part of the sixth-place finishing sprint medley relay, posting a final time of 4:17.23.
Also at UMass Lowell, graduate student Emily Sessa competed at the Raleigh Relays on March 23-25th, placing 62nd in the 1500-meter with her time of 4:29.65.
Sessa then was a standout at the Duke Invite on April 7th, placing third in the 1,500- meter with her time of 4:30.75.
Junior Faith Mazzapica started her season at Colby Sawyer at the Tufts University meet, competing in both the discus throw (15th place) and hammer throw (9th place).
Mazzapica competed in the same events at the Springfield Classic on April 8th, earning 10th in the discus (29.53) and 15th in the hammer (27.99).
Mazzapica and the Chargers are back in action at the Connecticut College Elite Distance Invitational on April 14th.
At Worcester State, senior Caitlin Conneely began her outdoor season at the Bridgewater State Invite on March 25th. In the 5000-meter, Conneely placed 13th with a time of 21:20.29.
Conneely also posted a 5th place finish at the Jim Sheehan Memorial Classic on April 8th with her time of 46:12.04 in the 10000-meter.
The Lancers return to the track on April 22nd for the Tufts Sunshine Classic.
Women’s Lacrosse
At Anna Maria, senior Riley Cote has scored 24 points off 16 goals and eight assists this season for the Cats.
In a 12-10 loss to Regis on April 1st, Cote exploded for three goals and three assists for six total points in the effort.
Most recently, the senior scored two goals while noticing an assist in a 19-7 loss against Elms on April 12th.
The Cats are battling through a 1-11 season and are currently on a nine-game skid. Anna Maria will look to get back in the win column with games against Simmons on April 15th and Albertus Magnus on April 19th.
At Fitchburg State, sophomore Alexis Raymond has totaled 15 points this season (two goals, 13 assists) for the Falcons.
In an April 5th contest with Clark, Raymond’s five assists led Fitchburg to a 12-11 victory.
Most recently, the sophomore notched an assist in an April 11th 17-6 win over Rhode Island. Off to a 4-5 start to the season, Fitchburg looks to continue a three game winning streak against Bridgewater (April 14) and ME-Farmington (April 17).
Bridgewater’s Erin McIntyre is out and running to a strong start with the Bears, totaling 18 points from 14 goals and four assists in just 12 games played.
In a 21-6 loss to Westfield on April 8th, McIntyre had one goal and one assist in the effort. The sophomore also netted two goals in a 15-8 win over Wellesley on March 22nd.
The Bears are 5-7 to start the season, including a 15-8 loss to sister Lauren McIntyre.
A defensemen, Lauren had one ground ball in the 15-8 win over Bridgewater and her sister.
The Lancers are 6-6 with games against Mass Maritime (April 15) and Westfield (April 19) on the docket.
Baseball
At Husson, sophomore right-handed Ryne Rametta threw five innings during an April 8th, 8-3 win over Northern Vermont-Lyndon. Picking up the win, Rametta allowed just one run off four hits and struck out three.
Rametta has appeared in five contests thus far into the Eagles’ season, posting a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 innings of work.
Husson is currently 9-10, most recently sweeping Northern Vermont-Lyndon in a four-game series. The Eagles have matchups with Colby College (April 14-15) and Thomas College (April 18) up next.
At St. Michael’s, sophomore Jack Menard has appeared in four games this season for the Purple Knights, posting an 0-1 record and a 15.88 ERA
In a March 26th loss to Franklin Pierce, Menard threw 2.0 innings, allowing four runs while also striking out four.
St. Michael’s is enduring a 3-20 campaign, most recently picking up an 8-1 win over Saint Anselm on April 8th. The Purple Knights look to get back on track with four games against American International from April 15-16.
At Saint Anselm, senior pitcher Travis MacMurdo has appeared in three games this season for the Hawks, posting a 13.50 ERA in 4.0 innings.
The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings in a 12-5 loss to Southern NH on April 2nd, picking up one strike out.
MacMurdo also pitched one inning in an April 12th 10-2 loss to Franklin Pierce where he allowed two runs on one hit while also striking out a batter.
The Hawks are 7-23 with a four-game series against Franklin Pierce approaching on April 14-16.
Junior Matt Ferreira has made one appearance this season at Emerson, throwing 0.1 inning while allowing a hit and picking up a strikeout in a March 30th 27-12 loss against Fisher.
The Lions are sitting at 14-11 with a recent 14-3 win over WPI on April 11th. The Lions look to gain that momentum against Wesleyan, Babson, and Suffolk in their upcoming contests between April 13-17.
