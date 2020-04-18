Less than a year ago, Taylor Lirakis was enjoying some new changes in her life. She graduated from college, she gave birth to a baby girl, she got engaged, and last July, she started a job as a registered nurse at the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, working first in the Cardiac Unit and now currently in the Labor and Delivery Unit.
More recently, the 'change button' happened again as she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
"I did not have a fever," she explained. "Instead I had cold like symptoms including cough, nasal congestion, and loss of smell/taste. Normally I would not have thought it was anything more than a cold but given the known virus going around I decided to play it safe."
She took the test, found out she tested positive and then took the necessary steps moving forward.
"I had to quarantine at home for fourteen days with my fiancé (Tyler Norman) and our 1.5 year old (baby)," she said. "Both of them were okay and asymptomatic but since I was positive they were 'assumes positive' due to close contact. This is why it is so important to do your part in staying home and social distancing because there are a lot of people who have minor symptoms or no symptoms at all.
"You can easily spread this virus without even knowing it. This virus is scary because of the 'unknown'. A lot of people compare it to the flu. But there are so many unknowns about this virus and it is important to keep loved ones safe."
Lirakis graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 2014. During her four years, she was a three-sport athlete, playing ice hockey, field hockey and lacrosse.
As a sophomore, she was the back-up goalie on the TMHS Boys Hockey team and that ended when she was the starting goalie of the first season of the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' ice hockey team. That season, she averaged over 33 saves per game, led the team to the Division 2 state tournament and was named to the Massachusetts All-State team as one of the top netminders.
From there she went to Rivier College and played some lacrosse, before graduating from Regis College in 2019 with a degree in nursing.
She started the job at the Medical Center last July and said things were obviously going very smoothly until the pandemic broke.
"When we arrive at work we are given ONE mask and one brown paper bag," she said. "We have to wear that single mask throughout the day into multiple patient rooms. We have also gotten our temperatures taken every time we enter the building. I currently work at the Birth Place. Laboring mothers are only allowed one support system. No additional visitors are allowed.
“Every day policies are changing and it is definitely hard to adjust quickly."
Since she tested positive for the virus and is now back healthy, she has been back home, which she said is incredibly tough for so many reasons.
"It has been challenging staying at home 24/7. Because I tested positive I don't leave my house. I am fortunate to have a roof over my head and a backyard to play in with my daughter and dog on nice days. We have to FaceTime family which is really hard not to see them especially because we are all really close. That has been the hardest part - missing our family. We have also been lucky enough to have family/friends drop off groceries to us in our driveway when needed.
"My fiancé, Tyler, is a police officer and it has also been hard for him to step away from work and quarantine at home. We both feel like we are missing out in the fight against it. With that being said, however, we are enjoying family time with our daughter!
“We cannot wait for this to be over and see our friends and family again and go about our normal life. The more people cooperate with staying at home and social distancing, the quicker this will end."
Should that happen and the virus subsides, Lirakis will have another change come next month – her last name.
"Our wedding is supposed to be May 24th and we are really hoping we will be able to celebrate and keep our date," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.