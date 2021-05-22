Besides looking back at legendary coaches, we also restart up the series of re-running stories from previous TMHS spring teams, which enjoyed deep state tournament runs. We begin with that 2005 Baseball team.
DORCHESTER — After not playing for 12 days and with its offense struggling for most of the season, the Tewksbury High baseball team took care of business with a 7-1 win over Latin Academy in the first round of the Division 2 North sectional tournament played Saturday afternoon at Towne Field.
Senior pitcher Billy LaVigne went 6.2 innings giving up just one unearned run, while giving up just three hits and one walk and striking out six. Jeff Little, back from a broken wrist he suffered at the start of the season, got the final out of the game on a ground ball to LaVigne at third.
Tewksbury scored one run in the second before breaking the game open with four more in the fifth, and two more in the seventh. Jay Fagone and Jeff Fredriksen led the way with two hits each, but the offensive hero was Mike Grasso, who came back from a broken kneecap and he delivered the game winning hit.
“I thought Billy (LaVigne) did a nice job today,” said head coach Ron Drouin. “We got to take a deep breath when Mike Grasso wrapped that double in the fifth inning. That settled us down a little bit and then we were able to do some things (with bunts and stolen bases). We struggle on offense. We struggle on offense so we have to get guys on base so we can move them around.”
Tewksbury scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning on three Latin Academy defensive errors. The Redmen didn’t get their first hit until one out in the bottom of the fifth inning when Grasso singled to center field scoring Mark Davis, who started the inning reaching on a walk.
The inning continued with a bunt single by Fredriksen, a RBI infield single by Pat Morrissey, a suicide squeeze bunt by Fagone and then a RBI single to center field by Chris Mastone.
In the seventh, Fagone doubled to deep center field to drive in Fredriksen and then Fagone scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Ryan Walsh.
“It’s good to get this one out of the way,” said LaVigne. “Now we can relax a bit and go get the next team.”
Tewksbury really seemed to benefit with the additions of Grasso and Little, who have been out of service. Grasso suffered a broken kneecap midway through the season, and came back to really solidify the outfield while he also came through with the big base hit.
Little, who has suffered season injuries in each of his junior and senior seasons, had his cast cut down last week to he could come into games as a pinch runner. He was able to do a bit more on Saturday by pitching the last third of an inning and recording an ground out to preserve the 7-1 win.
“We’re a much better team completely healthy,” said Drouin.
WINCHESTER WIN
For years the Tewksbury High baseball team has watched the opposing team walk off the field winning in dramatics. Monday was their turn.
Thanks to a host of stars, the Redmen defeated Winchester, 1-0, in a Division 2 North sectional quarterfinal game on a walk off RBI double by Mark Davis scoring Ryan Walsh, who led off the bottom of the seventh when he got hit with a fastball on his leg.
After defeating Latin Academy in the first round, 7-1, and Winchester 1-0 in the quarterfinal, the Redmen improve to 10-7 on the season but more importantly they advance to the semifinal round for the first time since 1990 under the direction of then head coach Sean McCarthy.
“This was a lot of fun, a lot of fun to be a part of,” said head coach Ron Drouin.
Neither team could get to pitchers Matt Monico of Tewksbury and Scott MacKenzie of Winchester through the first six innings. Neither team could get a runner to third base, with Tewksbury coming the closest in the sixth inning when Pat Morrissey was thrown out trying to steal third base.
But in the home half of the seventh inning in front of a jammed pack crowd all on their feet (since there’s no bleachers) Tewksbury came through. Walsh got hit by the pitch on the leg to start the rally. Chris Mastone, who played one tremendous all around game, sacrificed Walsh to second with a nice bunt out in front of home plate. Davis then followed taking the first pitch over the drawn in outfielders to the right center gap scoring Walsh easily with the run.
“I was looking fastball but I was going to adjust to a curveball and that’s why I was late on that pitch and drove it out to right center,” said Davis. “I was too nervous to think about anything right there. I wanted to be aggressive there because I struck out looking earlier.”
Tewksbury’s pitching and defense was the reason why they won. Monico was nothing short of sensational on the mound. He tossed a complete game shut out, giving up just five hits, without a walk and striking out five. He was helped out by a handful of great defensive plays. Mastone at third made one terrific diving play to his right robbing an extra base hit in the second inning, before adding three more gems at the hot corner later on. Shortstop Doug Heald made two great plays in the hole, and also an impressive diving grab going to his left in the fourth inning for a big out.
Then in the top of the sixth with the bases empty, lead off hitter Mike Romeo lofted a fly ball to right field and junior Jeff Fredriksen came out to make a sensational diving grab, knowing that if it got by him, Romeo at least would have had a triple.
“The defense gets all of the credit,” said Monico. “They made so many great plays. I don’t think we made an error all game. Doug Heald, Chris Mastone were awesome and then Jeff Fredriksen made a great catch.”
Added Davis, “I was definitely nervous but I knew that Monico wouldn’t let up any runs because he’s been great all season. We were just so solid on defense. Mastone and Heald made all those plays all game and were just so solid, and Fredriksen made that great catch in right. We were just so solid all game long.”
For the past 12 years, head coach Ron Drouin has had his heart torn out from him with devastating losses to Reading, Stoneham and even Melrose with a Tewksbury team that was much more talented. After the win on Monday, he was elated more than ever.
“I thought Monico was great,” said Drouin. “He’s our guy. That’s a good team over there. That’s a very dangerous Winchester team. I thought Doug Heald was tremendous at shortstop and you got to see why he’s getting some money to play at Merrimack next year.
“The seniors came up big with Walsh getting hit by the pitch and scoring on the double by Davis. Mastone layed down a great bunt and just played tremendous all game. I’m proud of my guys. We fought and we competed against a very good baseball team. I tip my cap to Winchester and especially MacKenzie because he pitched his rear end off.”
