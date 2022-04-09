TEWKSBURY – No one could've expected last season's success. Certainly not first-year head coach Scott Wilson.
“We ended up being way better than we had anticipated,” he said.
The team finished with a 3-1 record, which was good for the co-championship of the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title. Along the way, Derek Munroe, Ryan Cuvier and Dom Valway all had tremendous individual seasons.
Munroe and Valway have since graduated but Cuvier, a junior, returns as the league's best high jumper (6-0), who went on to take third at the sectionals and sixth in the entire state, all as a tenth grader. In addition, he was third at the league meet and eighth at the sectionals in the triple jump.
Besides Cuvier, his classmate, junior Alex Arbogast ended up getting injured during last year's MVC Championship Meet. After a long road back, he was completely healthy for both football and the indoor track season where he was the New England Champion in the 55-meter dash. This spring, he'll be one of the area's best in both the 100 and 200.
Now in his second year at the helm, Wilson said that guys like Cuvier and Arbogast, will be two of the many athletes who he'll lean on to help the vast majority of underclassmen get situated and comfortable.
“I’m banking on some of the champions that we have on this roster. We have Alex Arbogast back from his incredible winter season as a New England Champion.
“We have Nick (DiCioccio) and Brady (Chapman) from the hockey team, Jack Callahan who was a state champion in wrestling so I’m going to lean on some of those guys and hopefully they can continue some of that same magic,” Wilson said. “We have Ryan Cuvier and Willow (Trodden) from last year and they are experienced kids. Nick Alvarado had a good cross-country and indoor track season so he’ll be another one we will count on.”
This year's captains include seniors Eric Impink, Alek Cranston and Nick Polimeno, as well as Arbogast. Cranston will mostly compete in the 800, mile, two-mile and some relays, and Polimeno will be in the mix for the 200 and 400 spots.
The other seniors include Travis Cohen (100, 200), Eric Impink (shot put), Ben Sharpe (800, mile, two-mile) and Trodden (200, hurdles, triple jump).
Besides Cuvier and Arbogast, there's a large group of juniors, who should all be in the mix in various events and they include: Kyle Adams (throws), Robert Branchaud (sprints/long jump), Brady Chapman, Brandon Contardi, Will Humphrey, Shea Moynihan and Anthony Naghibi (sprints); Elijah Acholonu and Clyde Roberts (sprints/jumps); Nick DeGloria, DiCioccio and Tyler Trodden (sprints and throws); Romyn Lorick (shot put/high jump) and Max Mattuchio (shot put/javelin).
The sophomore group is smaller with nine athletes including throwers Paul Allen, Colin Hansbury and Ben Piccolo, sprinter Randy Zackular, sprinters/jumpers Erving Aneus, Jack Callahan and Jerry Kerkeland, and the middle distance guys include Mario Ruiz and King Shakes.
The freshmen group consists of sprinters Matthew Beggan, Salvatore Catanzano, Kallebe Da Silva, Dante Dunac, Jaden Maxi, Brady McDermott, Colby Mengata, Manuel Mengata and Mason Veits. The middle-distance to distance group includes Evan Festa, Nathan Laboy, Njila Lantum, Deven Ricci and Edison Sok.
“We have a lot of holes to fill and we have a lot of new people, who are going to teach and help find them a spot or the events that they will be the most successful at and we hope that leads to something good,” said Wilson. “We have a better idea this year of knowing what we need to do to get kids up to speed (as last year’s season was abbreviated). We do have a lot of eager kids.”
Trying to figure out a possible line-up at the time of the interview was impossible for Wilson, but he said with a few more days of practice, he's hoping the coaching staff can start sorting things out.
“We have 54 kids right now. It’s tough at the beginning of the season because you have kids who show up for a couple of days and then they disappear. We also have the period of time where kids get cut from other sports, and we tell them to come here and we’ll figure out a place for you,” he said.
Tewksbury opened the season on Tuesday against Dracut, which is the start of a new format for dual meets where there's four teams competing at once.
“It should be fun and it should make the meets more exciting. Having a few more bodies around will make things more competitive and more challenging. It's going to help some of the events where there's not a lot of people. I think it's going to be great,” said Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.