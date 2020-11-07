DRACUT — After she graduates from Tewksbury High, Brenna Cassidy has aspirations of working in the FBI. She knows that's “a long shot” but if the center defensive back can figure out how to keep opposing teams off the board despite not being physical and not being able to slide tackle or head the ball, then she shouldn't have problems cracking government cases down the line.
The senior captain has been the model of consistency for the Redmen on the backline and is instrumental in the team's 6-0 start, which included yet another dramatic last minute victory on Monday night, a 3-2 road victory on a chilly night held at Dracut's new turf field.
Through six games thus far with increased scoring due to the new rules and modifications, Tewksbury has outscored opponents 15-6, and Cassidy wasn't even on the field during the two goals Dracut scored.
“Brenna has been playing really well for us. She is smart, she's aggressive, she's tough and she runs our backline (of defense),” said head coach Samantha Tavantzis. “She takes all of our free kicks. She did a great job getting a lot of those kicks in the air and far.”
Cassidy and the rest of the defenders have had to adjust to the new rules and that's been difficult enough. The Middies added more fuel to that fire by playing the offsides trap. That really didn't affect the way Cassidy plays in the back, but it changes the way the entire team plays.
“It was very frustrating. In the first quarter, we struggled a little bit with it but towards the end of the first quarter, we got the hang of what they were trying to do. We caught on and were able to score,” she said.
The teams played to a scoreless first half before Jordan Sheehan and Daniela Almeida scored single goals in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The score remained that way until real late in the fourth when Cassidy came out for a breather. Before that rest, the Middies didn't have many opportunities to crack the Tewksbury defense — even with the new rules.
“It's really difficult. I find myself trying to head the ball a lot, especially with a goal kick or off a punt. When the ball does come to us in the air, my first instinct is to always head it and it's very hard not too, but I haven't done it yet. We're all getting used to it. It's pretty weird with the new rules, but I think we're using our bodies more rather than heading. We're getting there, we are adjusting.
“Our style is being pretty physical so it's tough not playing that way. Some of the refs, if you are lucky, don't call some stuff so you can get away with a little bit. I just try to play the way I would if there was no COVID so if they call something, then I know to kind of hang back a little bit. I got into each game just thinking of playing the way we normally do even though we have all of these weird rules.”
The weird rules and the chilly nights haven't stopped Cassidy from loving the fact that she is allowed to play soccer, a sport she began to play when she was five years old, following in her sister MaryKate's footsteps.
“We didn't even know if we were going to be allowed to have (unorganized team) practices (before this season started),” said Brenna. “Once we found out that, we felt a little better and then when we found out that potentially were going to have a season gave us hope but then when we found out that we were going to have a season was just very exciting.
“Our first game of the season got cancelled so that was a set back and we were all upset because we didn't know how it was all going to play out for the rest of the season but thankfully the season began the next week. We had our first game and it was our senior night just in case anything else went wrong and here we are still playing so things are looking good.”
On Wednesday, Tewksbury took on Dracut for the second time with results not known as of presstime. It also happens to be Brenna's 18th birthday. Two days later, Tewksbury will host Central Catholic, which will be a huge test for the Redmen to keep their perfect season intact, assuming a second win over Dracut comes first.
“I think we can continue (to win) and we all know we can continue (to stay unbeaten). We have a powerful team, everyone has been working really hard. We all just want to play and we're all so thankful that we have a season. I think we can finish the season undefeated. I think we can beat Central. I think we can do it. We have been having a real fun season and we have been scoring, so I think we got it.”
Besides soccer, Brenna is also a part of the spring track team as a sprinter and she competes in the long jump. Outside of school, she dances, which is also something that son to be 20-year-old older sister MaryKate enjoys.
“We both liked soccer growing up,” said Brenna, noting that her sister played soccer at Lowell Catholic. “We have always been really close. We have always worked together and trained together. We have always done stuff together and been close. She's my best friend.”
With the abbreviated season, Brenna and the rest of her teammates only have what's believed to be three games left.
“I think we could have made it really far this year if we had a tournament. That kind of hurts. Hopefully or maybe we can have some kind of special game at the end of the season. I don't know, maybe something,” she said.
If no more soccer games, then perhaps she can try something else she may enjoy.
“I'm looking at colleges in Virginia, Maryland and in also in Massachusetts,” she said. “Depending where I go and what division that school is, I want to continue to play soccer. I want to eventually work for the Government so that's pretty much in (Washington) D.C. So it's good opportunities for internships. My main goal is to be in the FBI. I know it's a long shot, but I'll work towards it.”
