WRENTHAM – When Meghan Ostertag was a freshman, she immediately burst onto the cross-country scene. She finished third at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet, trailing her teammates Rachel and Emily Sessa – who are now Division 1 college runners – by just 18 seconds with a time of 19:36.
Ostertag went on to finish ninth at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Meet and then 16th at the Division 2 All-State Meet.
As a sophomore, she finished sixth at the MVC Meet, didn't run at Eastern Mass, and then was 31st at the Division 1 portion of the All-State Meet.
As a junior, she didn't participate in cross-country, due to a long, unexplainable leg/shin injury, and therefore joined the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op swim team.
Ostertag had a number of procedures done and saw multiple doctors and was given the OK to leave the pool and come back to the cross-country team again for this fall. Things had been going well – for the most part – until two weeks ago when she had to drop out of the MVC Meet, for what she explained as a mental-anxiety issue.
On Saturday morning, the senior didn't have any shin/leg or anxiety issues. All she had was the biggest smile on her face.
After all, she finished 12th at the Eastern Mass Division 3 Championship Meet with a time of 20:00.16, which was more than enough to qualify her for yet another All-State Meet, her third, which is truly incredible.
"I'm pretty happy. It's going to be amazing to go on to all-states. I couldn't be more happy right now," she said.
Ostertag was asked what happened two weeks ago, when on a warm Saturday morning, she had to drop out of the MVC Championship Meet.
"I went to a neurologist and they said that I was going through some mental-anxiety thing, which was causing me to lose oxygen to my brain and I would just pass out," she described. "So I've worked on visualizing the race, seeing where I am in the race."
She said that wasn't the first time she went had to go through this ordeal.
"The same thing happened during the last race in the spring. Then this fall at the Frank Kelley Invitational, which was here at the same course (it happened) and it also happened at the Twilight Meet," she said. "They think it was some kind of panic attack that was happening during the races. So now I'm doing better with the breathing. It doesn't happen anywhere else, so that's why it's been so weird, it only happens when I run."
Over the last 20 years or so, this sort of thing has happened to several other Tewksbury runners, so it's not uncommon. For Ostertag, it's just a matter of mentally preparing for her next race.
"The past few days I just have been trying to visualize the race and kind of prepare for everything that will happen, like I'm going to be tired and I'm going to be exhausted," she said. "I just tried to focus on being in the race and not worrying about where I'm going to be ten minutes from now and just worry about where I am now."
That strategy clearly worked as through the first mile, Ostertag was not up in the front.
"I'm sure Meghan was extremely nervous, as I was, trying to go after it to make it to all-states and with everything that has happened, and she just had a wonderful day," said head coach Fran Cusick. "It was her best time of the season. I think she was in like 35th place at the mile mark or somewhere back there. She was back there and it looked bad and it was like 'oh this isn't going well for her' and then to move up the entire rest of the race, she passed 23 people is incredible. I'm just so proud of her to have that experience."
To finish 12th after not running at all last year, is truly incredible.
"Last year I had a shin issue and the doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong for about eleven months so I didn't run for a whole year," said Ostertag. "That was really tough. So last fall I went to the swim team and that was awesome. It helped me a lot. It was just a matter of staying in the race mentality even though it wasn't running (and it was swimming). Everyone was just fantastic. Coach (Jason) Smith, the other coaches, everyone was just so amazing."
While Ostertag tried to sort through her shin/leg issues, the cross-country team went on without her a year ago and that was clearly a huge loss.
"She's just a courageous kid and there's no other way to describe it," said Cusick, who was an assistant coach the previous three years before taking the head position this year. "Meghan's probably the most resilient kid I have ever coached.
“What she has been through – being such a good runner and getting all of these accolades and then having that taken away from her with an injury that no one understood and no one could figure out for basically a year, to be cross-training and watching her teammates run for a year and seeing all of her teammates and competitors doing all of these great things, that's brutal. I think there's a lot of athletes who would have given up but she didn't.
"We still don't know what it really was. She had to have a special surgery where they essentially were shooting her legs with stuff and it was really weird and she had to go through all of these procedures and see all kinds of doctors. She finally got it all figured out and then this fall she started to have issues (with anxiety) and we really don't know why. She did not finish at the MVC Meet. She has been to a doctor, she's been fine medically, but she just has had this issue at times unfortunately."
On Saturday, that was all cleared. Ostertag was around 35th or so after the first mile before really turning it on for the second half of the race, passing about 20 or so runners to finish 12th. She advances to the All-States as one of the top seven runners, who were not individuals on one of the top four teams Milton, Walpole, Hopkinton and Bishop Feehan – placing fifth overall.
"Both (Meghan Ostertag and Makayla Paige) had as bad of a day as you can imagine at the MVC Meet," said Cusick. "They didn't let that deter them. They were upset obviously but they didn't give up on themselves, they didn't give up on their training, they trusted the fact that they are in good enough shape and they both came back here and had tremendous performances."
Paige was asked about Ostertag's performance and she said, "It's really exciting. We are both smiling and happy, and just so happy to be able to finish. Meghan is awesome and is just an amazing role model."
