BILLERICA - It’s 12 and counting for Shawsheen Tech’s football team.
The Rams improved to a perfect 3-0 in Thanksgiving Day games against Arlington Catholic and moved its overall record to 12-0 with a 42-19 win against AC on Thursday morning in Billerica.
Shawsheen’s next and final stop is next Friday’s Div. 5 state championship Super Bowl against North Reading at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Kickoff for that game is 5:30 p.m.
“The AC game was good for us, it really was,” said Ram coach Al Costabile. “They came to play and it was really good for us to play the starters three quarters. We played everybody and then we got to play some kids. It made for a nice postgame mood.”
Up 14-13 halfway through the second quarter, Shawsheen would score 28 unanswered points to pull away from the Cougars, who finished the season at 3-8 overall.
After AC cut the lead to one, Shawsheen made it 21-13 when sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley of Billerica connected with junior receiver Ryan Copson of Wilmington for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 4:23 left in the half. The extra point was added by sophomore Jack Finn of Billerica.
Just 1:12 before intermission, the Rams scored again when Tildsley found senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica for a 19-yard scoring strike to push the lead to 28-13.
A 6-yard run by Tildsley was the only scoring of the third quarter and the Rams added more points in the fourth when sophomore Zach Timmons of Wilmington scored on a 7-yard run with 8:33 left. Finn booted his seventh extra point of the game.
The Cougars scored their second touchdown in the final minute of the game when senior Thomas Driscoll scored on a 12-yard run.
“We took up some freshmen that played junior varsity and they dressed varsity and they did very well on special teams,” Costabile said. “It was all good.”
Shawsheen took a 14-0 lead on two first-quarter touchdown runs by junior Caleb Caceres of Billerica, who had scores from 17 and 3 yards out.
On the first play of the second quarter, AC answered when Driscoll hit senior Malikai McClure with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Driscoll added the extra point to cut the lead in half.
AC nearly tied it later in the quarter as Driscoll scored on a 26-yard run. The extra point was blocked, keeping Shawsheen ahead with 7:23 to go in the half.
The Rams followed with two crucial scores before halftime.
This was the first lopsided final score in the brief Thanksgiving Day rivalry between the schools.
Shawsheen won in 2019 by a 14-8 score and in 2021 by a 34-28 final so Shawsheen set rivalry marks for points scored and margin of victory with this year’s performance.
