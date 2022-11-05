TEWKSBURY – Last Thursday, The Tewksbury Memorial High School Unified Basketball co-ed team had their last home game at the Romano Gymnasium.
In a thrilling back and forth game, Tewksbury came up short to Greater Lowell Tech by a score of 31-30.
After trailing at half, Tewksbury came out in the second half strong and was able to tie the game at 28 with just over five minutes left in the contest.
After a foul shot by Greater Lowell, Tewksbury’s Kamari Horton made a clutch basket with 43 seconds left, putting the Redmen ahead by a point.
Tewksbury had the opportunity to win the game after a foul was called at the buzzer with two free throws, but Greater Lowell ultimately came out on top, capping off an exciting game.
Regardless of the outcome, head coach Brian Aylward knows there is a greater importance to the games beyond the numbers on the scoreboard.
“It’s obviously something that’s more than just basketball. It’s more about community and inclusion,” said Aylward following the game. “You go through all the practices and you can see over the course of the season the kids come together (and) more friendships develop and genuine respect for each other. That’s really what (it) is all about.”
Melanie McCluskey Sapia, a member of the TMHS LEAP Program, gave the Redmen a solid effort on both ends of the floor, scoring some points as well as leading the defense. However, like Aylward, Sapia has a bigger takeaway from her experience this season.
“(My favorite part about the team) is making new friends,” said Sapia.
One friend in particular, Addison Grant, has become close with Sapia as a result of the Unified Team through the practices and games the past couple seasons.
Grant, also a member of the LEAP program at TMHS, also had a successful night on the floor, recording a pair of baskets.
“I think the game went pretty good. (It was) definitely a tough loss (and it being) 31-30 it was a close game,” said Grant.
After graduating last year at TMHS, she is excited to start in the LEAP program and to continue her basketball career on the Unified team.
“I liked the season. I’m happy that I’m back (playing) and I’m ready to go (next week against North Andover),” said Grant.
To end Tewksbury’s season, they have one regular season game left this week against North Andover, as well as an end of season jamboree held at Lowell High School on November 10th.
Coach Aylward is very proud of his team after making big strides from last year in terms of improved dribbling, passing, and catching on the court.
Kamari Horton and Brennan Hancock displayed their chemistry on the floor during Thursday’s game, running a drive-and-kick passing play that resulted in a highlight reel basket. Aylward credits hard work in practices as the fuel to the improved play.
“The flow of the game is better than it’s been and that’s a credit to these kids being at practice all the time and paying attention,” said Aylward. “The play with Khamori and Brennon was awesome. They did that two or three times. They are getting older and getting more mature and they are learning. The kids that are here for practice every Tuesday, they take it seriously and understand their role and try to work to help get everybody better.”
Unified Basketball at TMHS and the surrounding participating schools is a true testament to the ability sports has to bringing communities together, and Aylward is grateful to have a hand in it.
“It’s good to be around things that are positive, there’s a lot of positive energy all the time when we are all together and that’s a privilege to be a part of,” said Aylward.
The members of the team include: Jared Cohen, Alicia Gonzales, Michael Flight, Maddie DeGrechie, Kamari Horton, Addison Grant, Dylan Munroe, Brennan Hancock, Justin Sutherland and Melanie McCluskey-Sepia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.