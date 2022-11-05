Last Thursday night, the TMHS Unified Basketball team played a fun, fantastic game against Greater Lowell. The team, along with the coaches and high school assistants, include: top row from left, Maximus Mattuchio, Ryan Flynn, Coach Lenny Hunnell, Andrew Ryder, Mason Veits, and Anthony Monteiro; Third row form left, Skylar Auth, Ben O’Keefe, Tristan Leslie, Blake Ryder, Jamie Constantino, Victoria Catanzano, Coach Brian Aylward; Second row from left, Colby Flahive, Riley Sheehan, Justin Sutherland, Addison Grant, Alicia Gonzalez, Coach Lindsay White; and front row from left, Brennan Hancock, Maddie DeGrechie, Dylan Munroe, Jared Cohen, and Michael Flight. (courtesy photo/AD Ron Drouin)