TEWKSBURY — Throughout a 20-game season, you are going to have peaks and valleys, ups and downs, and you have to grind out some games and hopefully some wins.
On Tuesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls’ basketball team did not play well before the home crowd, but came away with a 52-37 victory over Lawrence, pushing their overall record to 6-4 at the halfway point of the season.
The Redmen played an extremely sloppy first half and led by ten and that closed to a six-point game three minutes into the third, before senior Alli Wild got hot, helping the Redmen go on a 12-2 run to get some breathing room.
“It was a very sloppy game with too many turnovers,” said head coach Mark Bradley. “We go in waves and we go in spurts. For a few minutes, we’ll do some good things and then the next few minutes we’ll do some bad things. We just have to find some consistency. That’s the biggest thing right now.
“If you saw us play Friday night at Lowell, we played good for all four quarters. We were sluggish today and we need to clean some stuff up. I bet we turned the ball over 28 to 30 times tonight.”
Tewksbury was led by Lexi Polimeno who finished with 17 points, Wild, who had 15 to go along with 9 rebounds and senior Julia Cafferty, who chipped in with a solid 11 points. The trio combined to score 43 of the team’s 52 points.
“We kept wanting to get the ball inside back to the free throw line (area),” said Bradley. “When we had Alli, Julia and Kiley back there, they were giving us that middle area. In the first half, we were keeping the ball around the perimeter (and not attacking the lane) and that’s an area where they need to grow as players.”
Tewksbury jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead and then had a 14-6 lead after the first quarter. Polimeno and Cafferty connected on back-to-back treys to extend the lead to 20-6, before Lawrence closed out the quarter on a 7-3 run and opened the third on a 6-2 run to make it25-19 with 5:18 left in the third.
From there, the Redmen went on that 12-2 run behind eight points from Wild, a jumper from Polimeno and a bucket from Cafferty on an assist from Polimeno. That gave Tewksbury a 37-21 lead with 46 seconds left in the third.
Lawrence opened the fourth quarter on another 10-3 run to close the gap back to nine with 4:21 to go, but again Tewksbury responded as Cafferty connected on back-to-back buckets in the lane, before the Redmen cruised the rest of the way for the win.
“At the end of the day, it’s a win. I’m not going to question their effort, that’s for sure. We just have to continue to get better as we’ll have a grind coming up with six straight road games,” said Bradley.
On Friday, Tewksbury defeated Lowell 46-28.
The Redmen will be at a much improved Dracut team on Friday night before going to Billerica on Tuesday, followed by games with Central Catholic, Haverhill and Chelmsford.
