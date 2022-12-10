TEWKSBURY – On Sunday, the first of what hopes to be an annual event — Michael P Ippolito Memorial Basketball Jamboree will be held at Tewksbury Memorial High School with all proceeds going to six scholarships to local high school students in honor of Mike, the longtime Town Crier sportswriter who passed away back in September.
The proceeds will go to six scholarships of $500 each which will go to a male and female senior varsity athlete from Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech. Each applicant must submit an essay, giving their own thoughts about “integrity in sports” something that Mike Ippolito truly valued.
The event will feature eight local teams, boys and girls varsity basketball teams from Wilmington, Tewksbury, Shawsheen Tech and Bedford. There will be a $5 general admission charge, and there will also be a Silent Auction, two 50-50 raffles, food and a lot of fun.
There will be four 16-minute games, starting at 8:30 and the last one tipping off at 11:30. The Shawsheen and Bedford Girls will begin the day at 8:30 am, and will be followed by the Shawsheen and Bedford Boys at 9:30, the Wilmington and Tewksbury Girls at 10:30 and the Wilmington and Tewksbury Boys at 11:30. Each game will have MIAA Officials.
After the 9:30 game is completed, there will be a short break to honor Mike Ippolito and his family, while explaining the scholarship process.
Besides the games, we will have a concession stand that will consist of donuts/muffins/coffee/water/gatorade/popcorn and then pizza later in the morning.
There will also be a Silent Auction including about 20 items: Bruins, Patriots and Celtics tickets; A Jason Tatum jersey; A Scott Oberg package of jersey/hat/cleats/three balls and two cards, all autographed; Autograph baseballs from fellow Major League players Rafael Devers of the Red Sox and Mitch Haniger, formerly of the Seattle Mariners and hopefully a future Red Sox player; An enormous panoramic picture of the first game at Gillette Stadium; Gift Certificates for health and fitness, golf, bowling, and a liquor store; There will be cornhole boards which you can have customized to your liking; We also will have a handful of Gift Baskets — scratch tickets, gift certificates to local restaurants and several others.
Cash, check or Venmo will all be accepted at the Silent Auction. There will also be information on the scholarships.
If you can't make it and would like to donate, you can do so by either: Make out a check to the Michael P Ippolito Scholarship Fund and mail it to: Lisa Ippolito, 15 Heath Street, Tewksbury, Mass, 01876; or send it through Venmo at: town-crier-sports.
Hope to see you all there!
