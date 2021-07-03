GLOUCESTER – Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gloucester had runners at first and second with two out. Number two hitter Ryley Rithobodeau, who had struck out in her previous two at bats, was down 0-2 in the count. Tewksbury softball coach Brittney Kannan-Souza then instructed her team to get ready for the double steal and told catcher Samantha Perkins to get up on her toes, to get ready to make a throw to third base, if the steal took place.
The double steal didn't happen, but surely Perkins had to get up on her toes and prepare for a moment she will never forget.
The 0-2 pitch came and Rithobodeau sent a sharp single to center field. Ashley Giordano came in, fielded the ball, but her throw in sailed over the head and to the right of Perkins, up towards the first base line. The runner from second base, Kelsey Couthers, had already scored. The runner at first Ella Marshall — who previously met Perkins head on in a controversial play in the bottom of the first inning — rounded third. She saw the relay throw skip up the first base line, and she took off hoping to score the game tying run.
“Oh man, it was crazy,” said Perkins with a laugh. “Coach told me to get up on my toes expecting (a double steal) so I was ready for that. Then the ball was hit (out to center field) to Ashley (Giordano) and she was throwing the ball in to Whitney (Gigante) and I was telling her to cut (the ball) and hold (so the batter wouldn't reach second base). Ashley threw the ball past Whitney and then I kind of panicked. I knew the ball was going to take a hop, so I had to keep it in front of me. I looked around and saw the runner was taking a turn from third to home and then I looked up and Paige (Talbot) was there and I said 'get out of the way Paige' and I was able to get there and tag her out, but that was scary.”
As Perkins described, she had to leave the home plate area, hustle to stop/block the ball. As she did that, she turned back to see Marshall coming home and quickly Perkins hustled back to her left, totally extending her arms out to tag Marshall on a bang-bang play at home, with the umpire calling Marshall out. The game ended, and Tewksbury won 4-3.
“At first I didn't think the girl was going to go but then when I saw Sam got the ball and was going to get her, I knew that was an out,” said freshman Avery Della Piana, who had two RBIs and started the game winning rally in the top of the seventh. “I was already halfway on the field (celebrating) before the (umpire) called her out, I was just so excited.”
Certainly so was Perkins, who also got a little redemption.
In the bottom of the first inning, Marshall reached first on an infield error and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. The next natter Jenna Hoofnagle hit a comebacker to Gigante, who threw her out at first but on the play, Marshall kept running and headed for home. First baseman Paige Talbot turned and fired to Perkins, who got clobbered by Marshall, who never slid and appeared to have taken three or steps to run into the catcher. She was called out, and under the rules, should have been thrown out of the game for not sliding, but wasn't. The Tewksbury coaches, and Athletic Director Ron Drouin were certainly not happy with the non-call, as the home plate umpire claimed that he was in the way of Marshall, therefore she couldn't slide. In any case, revenge is always nice.
“That just have felt good because we don't play like that,” said Kannan-Souza.
She was asked about the bizarre, end of the game play.
“I was telling Sam to stay up on her toes as I was expecting the double steal, but I was not expecting that play,” said the coach. “The strongest part to their line-up was at the top. That girl had one hit off Whitney but basically we had shut her down. We were trying to throw outside so she would hit to the right side of the field for a groundball. (Then after she hit it) and the (throw from the outfield) was coming in, I just said to Sam to keep in front of you.
“It was great to see Sam get the last out on such an incredible play because she works so hard behind the plate and sometimes it goes unnoticed as the catchers usually don't get the glory. That was the game saver right there. She saved our game, that play was all Sam.”
