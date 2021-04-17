Springfield College junior Colby Wilson was selected to the New England Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Men's Track and Field Weekly Honor Roll following his performance last weekend in the Pride's opener.
In Springfield's season opener on Saturday against UMaine-Farmington, Wilson won the long jump with a mark of 22-04.25, over two feet longer than the next competitor, and also took fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.16. To date, Wilson ranks second in New England in the long jump and seventh in the 100-meter dash.
Bridgewater State freshman Thomas Barinelli had quite the college debut for the Bears recently. On March 27, in the Bears season opener at the Bridgewater State MASCAC Invitational, Barinelli earned three second place finishes, taking the number two spot in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.04 as well as in the high jump with a height of 5’10 and the long jump with distance of 20’9.25.”
UMass Lowell freshman Zach LaLonde has gotten his college career off to a fast start, literally, turning in fine performances in back to back weekends. On April 3 in a tri-meet against host UMass Amherst and Northeaster, LaLonde earned a third place finish in the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.92, while taking second in the 400 hurdles in a time of 58.24. He was also part of the second place 4 x 100 relay team which finished in a time of 42,64.
The week before in a meet against UVM, LaLonde had earned a second place finish in the both the 110 hurdles in a time of 16.17 and the 400 hurdles in a time of 58.87.
Worcester State junior Patrick Carleton was the second place finisher in the 1,500 meter run with a time of 4:33.37 at the Fitchburg State MASCAC Invitational this past Saturday. Two weeks earlier, on March 27 at the Bridgewater State MASCAC Invitational, Carleton had earned a first place finish in the 5,000 meters in a time of 16:27.14.
University of Rhode Island sophomore Lucas Frost has also put together a couple of strong weeks to start the season. Most recently, this past weekend at the UConn Dog Fight in Storrs, Connecticut Frost earned a ninth place finish in the hammer throw with a toss of 187’6”. He had been even better the week before, winning the hammer throw event with a long throw of 214’1”.
UMass Lowell senior Emily Sessa has been off to a fantastic start this season for the River Hawks, and it continued last Friday night at the 2021 Ocean State Relays hosted by Providence College. Sessa earned a third place finish in the mile event, and set a new UMass Lowell outdoor record while doing so, finishing in a time of 4:45.24, beating her own previous personal best time by 11 seconds. Sessa's 11 second cut also earned her the current third best time in the NCAA.
The weekend before at the 2021 Colonial Relays hosted by William & Mary, Sessa had another tremendous performance. On Friday, she took a first place finish in the 1,500 meters in a personal best time of 4:32.21 She then came back on Saturday with another personal best, this time in the 800, earning a fifth place finish in a time of 2:12.59.
Sessa’s teammate with the River Hawks, junior Tatum Pecci, had a big day of her own this past weekend, competing in a different meet. Sessa headed to the Merrimack College Invitational on Saturday, made the most of her opportunity, earning a first place finish as part of the 4x400 relay team, which finished in a time of 4:01.22.
Stonehill College junior Krista Stracqualursi got her season off to a fine start in the Skyhawks season opening meet against Bentley on Saturday afternoon. With a throw of 35-feet 8.5-inches in the shot put, Stracqualursi finished first in the event, while she also earned a first place in the discus with a toss of 113-feet 1-inch.
Worcester State sophomore Grace Higgins and the rest of the Lancers traveled to Fitchburg this past weekend for the Jim Sheehan Invitational, and Higgins performed very well against the league’s best, earning a third place finish in the 400 meters in a time of 1:06.17.
Higgins’ teammate with the Lancers, senior Shaylee Puleo also made the trip to Fitchburg, and she also performed very well, taking a third place finish in the pole vault with a height of 6’6”, while also finishing sixth in the 800 meters in a time of 2:47.31.
Back on March 27 at the Bridgewater State MASCAC Invitational, Puleo had earned a fourth place finish in the 1,500 meters in a time of 5:28.72.
A third member of the Lancers from Tewksbury, sophomore Caitlin Conneely, earned a sixth place finish in the 1,500 meters in a time if 5:32.57. Two weeks earlier at the Bridgewater State MASCAC Invitational, Conneely had finished seventh in the 800 meters in a time of 2:41.97.
SOFTBALL
Endicott senior infielder Adrianna Favreau is in the midst of a great season for the Gulls, and it only got better this past weekend, when she went 10-for-14 with three RBI and five run scored to help the Gulls go 3-1 in four games against Gordon College.
Her best game of the weekend actually came in the Gulls only loss when she went 4-for-5 with two triples and three RBI as Endicott fell by a score of 7-6 on Sunday.
This weekend was just the latest in what has been a spectacular season for Favreau, who is batting .452 with one home run, ten RBI and 12 runs scored on the season to help the Gulls to an 8-2 start.
Framingham State grad student Kirsten Dick had a big weekend for the Rams in their four game sweep of Bridgewater State, going 5-for-12 with two RBI and a run scored. Dick had two doubles on the weekend, and played a key role in the Rams 2-1 win in the first game of the day on Saturday, scoring the game tying run in fifth inning and then driving in what proved to be the game winning run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
LACROSSE
Husson College sophomore midfielder Devyn Veits scored the first goal of her career this past Saturday to help lead the Eagles to an 8-6 comeback victory over Thomas College. Trailing 3-0 at the half, the Eagles mounted a great comeback with Veits scoring what proved to be the game winning goal, giving the Eagles a 7-5 advantage with 4:42 left in the contest.
Veits is probably better known to Tewksbury fans for her exploits on the track, as she starred for the Redmen’s Indoor and Outdoor Track teams as well in in Cross Country.
Fitchburg State fifth year senior Nicole Kopacz had two goals for the Falcons this past Sunday against Framingham State in an 18-9 loss, while also adding three ground ball pickups and four draw controls. Kopacz now has six goals in the Falcons first five games on the season, which is good for third on the team.
Kopacz’ teammate with the Falcons, sophomore defender Samira El-Hakim has played in all five games for the Falcons this season, with her best game coming in Sunday’s loss to Framingham when she had three ground balls, while also forcing an opponent turnover.
Worcester State sophomore defender Lauren McIntyre saw action in her second game of the season this past Saturday, picking up a pair of ground balls and forcing one opponent turnover in the Lancers 12-11 loss to Westfield State.
Colby-Sawyer senior attack Alison Piracini had two goals on Saturday in the Chargers 18-4 win over Rivier. Piracini also had a pair of ground ball pickups and forced one opponent turnover.
Piracini is hoping to replicate her junior season with the Chargers when in the COVID shortened season she was sixth on the team with four points on two goals and two assists in four games. She added five ground balls and five draw controls. Piracini was named to the GNAC All-Academic Team.
Wentworth freshman midfielder Connor Charron has earned a roster spot with the Leopards. Charron has not seen game action as of yet, but he enters Wentworth on the heels of an outstanding career at Tewksbury High, where he was a team captain in his senior year, while earning Second Team All-MVC honors.
BASEBALL
Fisher College freshman righthanded pitcher Garrett Kingston picked up his first collegiate win this past Friday, tossing two shutout innings in a 22-4 Falcons win over Worcester State. Kingston allowed one hit and struck out a batter in his fifth relief appearance of the season, totaling six innings of work. Kingston has struck out six batters over those six innings, posting a 3.00 ERA.
Babson College grad student Jack Theriault tossed a scoreless inning of relief back on April 3 as part of the Beavers 11-2 win over the Coast Guard Academy, allowing two hits and striking out one batter. Theriault has now made two appearances on the season, tossing two scoreless innings, while striking out a total of three batters.
CHEERLEADING
Freshman Kristina Johnson and graduate students Heather and Corrine Doyle helped lead the Bridgewater State Cheerleading squad to the national championship this past weekend at the NCA Nationals in Daytona, Florida. The Bears actually won two national titles over the weekend. The "Red" Squad (All-Girl Advanced) scored a 94.97 capturing their Fourth National Championship (2011, 2014, 2019, 2021). The "Grey" squad (Intermediate Small Coed) won their first National Championship with a score of 91.98. This is the highest score in this team's history.
