BILLERICA – As seems to be the case nearly every season the co-ed Swimming team at Shawsheen Tech were outstanding last season, with the boys squad winning their second consecutive Massachusetts State Vocational championship, while the girls won a remarkable 14th straight title.
Both teams will be looking to continue their winning ways once again this season and with a roster loaded with returning athletes from last year’s squad, that certainly seems like an attainable goal. Shawsheen coach Rick Menard believes he has the makings of another winning team.
“Even though we are early in the season, it looks like our strength is going to be in our depth again this year,” Menard said. “Our captains (Kinsey Boutwell, Jacqui Megna, Derek Costello (Wilmington), and Vincent Lopez) along with our returning swimmers were able to recruit lots of new faces for us. We are stronger on the boys side I think, looking to continue their streak of two straight vocational state titles.”
The boys side will feature several returning swimmers who had outstanding season last year. In addition to Costello, who is a junior and Lopez, who is a senior, other returning stars include sophomore Aiden Singh, junior Damien Hadden of Tewksbury, senior Zach Morris of Wilmington, and sophomore Tyler Kopacz of Tewksbury.
“Our sprints will be really good, already showing promise of possibly setting a new school record in the 200 free relay,” Menard said. “Not to mention our stud diver and solid swimmer, Cole Privatelli (Tewksbury). We have a couple of new members that show early promise too. Seniors Dan Archibald and Andrew Farrell along with freshman Anthony Ascolillo (Tewksbury), Evan Pinto (Wilmington), and Anthony Bastinelli will definitely add to the cause.”
While the boys will be looking to capture what would be an impressive third straight vocational title, the girls will be looking to make it an amazing 14 in a row. Menard acknowledges it will not be easy, but with the right leadership, he feels like they are capable of keeping the run going.
“Our girls will have a lot of pressure on them to continue the streak with a smaller squad than years past,” Menard said. “Getting that 14th straight voke state title will rest on the shoulders of our veterans like Tayla Tildsley, captains Boutwell and Megna, Celina Barzack (Wilmington), and Kasey McFadden (Tewksbury). We do have a few new faces but our freshman Alyssa Wallace (Tewksbury) seems to be the most impactful addition so far.”
Due to this year’s scheduling, both teams will have to make their marks quickly. While the schedule will be a challenge, Menard says his team will be ready to compete regardless of whom they are lined up against, both in the CAC and with their non-league schedule.
“This is a very short season because of the way the calendar falls and with venue limitations for MIAA Championship so we have a lot of work to do right out of the gate,” Menard said. “We are carrying a heavy schedule that includes some impressive non-league meets that will really push our limits and test our metal so to speak. Melrose and Winchester are strong all boys programs, and the joint Wilmington/North Reading program will really give us some fits this week just as in year past.”
With that said, however, Menard will be looking for his team to steadily improve as the season goes on, and be ready to peak down the stretch.
“Like we always say, much like the Patriots, we really focus on doing well late in the season and use the regular season as an ongoing "try-out" to see who is developing into that championship form,” Menard said.
