BILLERICA — The Shawsheen Tech Softball team suffered three tough losses this past week, dropping their record on the season to 2-5. It was a disappointing result to the week for the Rams, but the bright sport for the team was that they did show improvement as the week went on.
The Rams started their week with a sloppy 16-10 loss on the road to Essex Tech last Thursday, allowing ten unearned runs to the Hawks. Shawsheen lead 1-0 after the first inning and trailed only 2-1 after three innings, but the wheels came off defensively for the Rams in the bottom of the fourth when Essex scored five runs to take a commanding 7-1 lead.
The Rams tried to fight back, scoring four times in the top of the fifth inning and nine runs overall in final three innings, but it was not enough to overcome their shaky defense. Junior pitcher Kayla Mirisola was the hard luck loser for the Rams. She didn’t pitch great, allowing 13 hits, while walking two. But she certainly deserved a better fate than she got, as she struck out two batters, and only six of the 16 runs she allowed were earned.
For all their defensive struggles, the Rams had 15 hits on the day. Junior Sandra Watne (3-for-5, 2 RBI) of Wilmington, sophomore Brooke Carlquist (2-for-4, 1 RBI), and freshman Reagan Bowden (3-for-4, 2 RBI) led the offensive charge for the Rams, who for the second game in a row, they stranded ten runners.
The Rams were back in action again the very next day when they hosted defending CAC champion Whittier, who brought an undefeated (4-0) record into the game. The Rams played much better in this one, but wound up losing in heartbreaking fashion, when Whittier scored four times in the top of the seventh to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 7-4 lead that held up for the final score as well.
The game was a pitcher’s duel for five and a half innings and then the flood gates opened. Down 3-0 to the defending league champs, Shawsheen scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead, only to see Whittier match that in the top of the seventh.
Shawsheen junior Ella Malvone of Wilmington had started the Rams rally in the sixth inning when she put the ball over the right fielder’s head for an inside the park home run. Mirisola singled, followed by a single by Watne. Senior Chloey Pereira then drove home Mirisola with an RBI single to bring the Rams to within 3-2. Following a walk to load the bases, Freshman Jeyana Cronin doubled scoring two runs, however, the runner from first was thrown out at home to end the inning leaving the Rams with just a 4-3 advantage.
Watne pitched pretty well in defeat, striking out 12 batters, while surrendering nine hits and walking one batter. Watne gave up seven runs, five of which were earned.
“This was a completely different game this time around,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. “We fought hard and played well. “Ella’s hit sparked the comeback, and the girls fed off of the excitement. Jeyana came up in a tough spot with the bases loaded and two outs and delivered big time. They fought hard the whole game against a great team and pitcher.”
The Rams closed out their week on Tuesday with a tough 6-2 loss to Greater Lowell at home. The Rams surrendered four runs in the top of the second and couldn’t recover. Celine Reynolds (3-for-3, one run scored one RBI) and Pereira (1-for-2, one run scored) led the offense. Carlquist and senior Kelley DeLosh were standouts defensively.
Watne, took the loss as she struck out seven batters, surrendered six hits, walked one and gave up six runs, three of which were earned.
The Rams hosted Greater Lowell in a rematch on Wednesday afternoon, with the results not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, and they will be back on action next Thursday when they travel to Greater Lawrence for a 4:00 pm start.
BOYS LACROSSE
The Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team continued their fine season recently, picking up a couple of big wins on Friday May 21, and Monday, May 24, routing Greater Lowell on consecutive days to improve to 7-1 at the time.
In Friday’s 12-2 win over the Gryphons at home, the Rams raced out to an 8-0 halftime lead and coasted from there, getting five goals from freshman attack Kyle Gray of Wilmington, while sophomore midfielder Derek Maguire of Wilmington added two goals, junior midfielder Jacob Martins of Wilmington had a goal and an assist and sophomore attack Mike Lawson had a goal and two assists.
Freshmen Rich Elliott and Caleb Carceres each added one tally each, while junior Kyle Brouillette also added a goal. Senior goalie Jonah Varallo picked up the win in net for the Rams playing the first three quarters and making seven saves, while freshman Quinn Guinane made three saves in the fourth quarter.
The Rams were even better the next day against the Gryphons, this time rolling to a 16-2 victory after taking an 11-0 halftime lead.
Senior midfielder and captain Dan Lee of Tewksbury led the Rams offense with four goals, while Brouillette had two goals and two assists, Martins, Lawson and Maguire each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Patterson added two goals. Gray, Elliott and Chase Darcey each chipped in with a goal each for the Rams, as did Evan Curtis and Joe Soly.
Varallo played the first half in net for the Rams, making two saves, while Guinane played the second half and made four saves, allowing two goals.
The Rams will close out their regular season next Monday on the road against Nashoba Tech, hoping to grab at least a share of the CAC title, with their only loss of the season coming to league rival Essex Tech.
CO-ED TENNIS
The Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Tennis team kept their hopes of an undefeated season alive this past week, rolling past CAC rival Fellowship in a home match. After struggling against Fellowship in a match earlier in the week, holding on for a 4-3 victory on Monday, the Rams dominated this time around, rolling to a 6-1 victory to improve to a perfect 6-0 on the season.
Fellowship certainly gave Shawsheen coach Jay Tildsley and the rest of the Rams a scare on Monday but the entire team stepped up and played much better on Wednesday.
"We definitely underestimated Fellowship, they are a well coached team and have some younger players who have experience,” Tildsley said. “They have players who can start in middle school. They have a lot of years of experience when they become ninth graders.”
The Rams adjusted well this time around, however, with senior Jake Glinner keeping his personal undefeated record intact, dominating his opponent at first singles by a score of 10-1, while junior John Zembeck also remained undefeated at second singles, winning his match by a score of 10-3. The winning continued in third singles for the Rams, where sophomore Bobby Dodge of Wilmington also remained undefeated when he rolled to a 10-1 victory.
Things were a little tighter in first singles for the Rams, where senior Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington and junior Sam Hines of Tewksbury remained undefeated in first doubles, battling their way to a 10-8 victory. Freshman Ethan Hines, and junior Daedon Bere, both of Tewksbury powered their way to a 10-2 victory in second doubles, while the freshmen duo of Sarah and Jasmine Johansen battled their way to a 10-6 win in third doubles.
The Rams squared off with Nashoba Tech in a doubleheader on Wednesday, with results of that match not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, and they will be back in action next Monday when they host CAC rival Northeast for a 4:00 pm start at Shawsheen.
“Our goal now is to remain unbeaten,” Tildsley said.
