TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team has opened up the season on the right foot, taking care of business with three convincing wins over three younger and less experienced Merrimack Valley Conference teams.
After a 10-0 win over Lawrence back on September 3rd, Tewksbury topped Methuen 4-1 at home on Thursday, before beating Lowell, 3-0 at Cawley Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
In the win over Lowell, Jordan Sheehan scored two goals and Ashlyn Nawn had the other. Daniela Almeida, Iris Diaz and Allie Indingaro picked up single assists. In the net, Julia Cafferty (60 minutes) made 6 saves and Kassidy McDonald (20 minutes) made three saves to combine for the shut out.
"We had strong games by the forwards and defenders," said coach Samantha Tavantzis. "Daniela Almeida and Iris Diaz played phenomenal covering the center midfield. Everyone that went out there on the field worked their hardest."
In the 4-1 win over Methuen, Tewksbury jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime, taking advantage of several miscues near the Rangers' net, resulting in several easier tallies. Almeida scored the team's first two goals and Nawn added the third. Diaz, Indingaro and Erin McIntyre had the assists.
In the second half, Sheehan scored on a beautiful shot from 30 yards out on a nice pass from Lexi Polimeno.
Methuen broke the shut out with a tally coming with about 15 minutes left in the game.
Cafferty made three saves to record the win.
"This is a good win and a good start for us, but we will have some tougher games coming up," said Tavantzis. "Everyone got to play today and everyone who went out there playing really hard and we moved the ball around very well. And we also finished some opportunities. We missed some, which is every game, but honestly, today I was just really happy with the ball movement off the ball and I thought that they worked really well together."
Tewksbury will be back in action with a pair of games against two outstanding teams with a home contest Thursday against Andover at 3:45 pm, before going to North Andover on Tuesday for a 4:00 pm start.
OVARIAN CANCER WALK
On Sunday, the TMHS Girls Soccer team took part in the annual Ovarian Cancer Walk held in South Boston. Head Coach Samantha Tavantzis was diagnosed with Stage 1A Ovarian Cancer when she was in high school, so obviously this event means a lot to her.
"It started two years ago and the (Tewksbury) girls (from the 2017 team) set it up on their own for the team to donate and walk," she said. "Ever since then, we have made it a tradition for the entire program. I want to say how lucky I am to coach such an amazing group of young ladies. They are all amazing people inside and out. I want to thank the entire team and the parents who came out and supported such a great cause."
CORRECTION
In last week's team preview story, this writer incorrectly reported the status of injured player Alyssa Marchelletta in the story. It was reported that she was out all last season which was incorrect and it was reported that she was out with a knee injury, which was also incorrect. She is recovering from an ankle injury.
Last year as a sophomore, Marchelletta played the entire season and was selected as one of the Merrimack Valley Conference All-League players. She injured her ankle in the second to last regular season game and continued to play hurt through the rest of the season, including the playoffs.
After the conclusion of that season, she missed the entire basketball season.
The hope/plan is for Marchelletta to return to action sometime soon.
